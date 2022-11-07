Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Says Relationship With Bret Hart Stopped His Push
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion thinks his push in the company was put on hold after the Montreal Screwjob due to his friendship with Bret Hart. Ken Shamrock enjoyed a successful run in WWE during the Attitude Era winning the Intercontinental Title as well as the WWE Tag Team Championship and the 1998 King of the Ring. But many fans believe the crossover MMA star could have achieved even more.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Approved Incredible WWE Deathmatch Plans
It has been revealed that Vince McMahon once gave the green light to an “exploding deathmatch” taking place on WWE television. Exploding deathmatches have been a mainstay of wrestling in Japan for decades with Mick Foley famously defeating Terry Funk in the finals of the King of the Deathmatch Tournament in Kawasaki in 1995. The match between Foley and Funk was labelled a No Ropes Barbed Wire Exploding Barbed Wire Boards & Exploding Ring Time Bomb Death – but Vince McMahon wasn’t going to go that far.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Is Highest Earning Sports Star On Cameo
One WWE Hall of Famer is not only Cameo’s highest earning pro wrestler, but the site’s highest earning athlete overall!. The advent of popular website Cameo has given fans the opportunity to hear directly from their favorite performers, paying a fee to receive personalized video messages. The site has become an important source of extra income for public figures of all types, and in some cases, the earnings are significant.
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Roman Reigns Match Pitched By Ex-WWE Star For WrestleMania
A former WWE Superstar has named a surprising choice that they’d have take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. For months now rumours have swirled that WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles will play host to one of the biggest dream matches – and family feuds – of all time with The Rock potentially taking on Roman Reigns to find out who really sits at The Head of the Table.
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown To Feature Returning Ex-WWE Champion
A former WWE Champion will make their return to SmackDown after being written off the show for several weeks with an apparent injury. The October 21st edition of WWE SmackDown featured a first-time-ever outing between Sheamus and Solo Sikoa, a match won by the latter, albeit with the assistance of Sami Zayn. ‘The Celtic Warrior’ was subsequently left beaten and battered after a steel chair-aided assault from The Bloodline.
tjrwrestling.net
Gunther Names WWE Legend He Would Love To Face
Gunther wants to chop a WWE legend’s chest in at WrestleMania. With Survivor Series right around the corner, Gunther believes he will play an important role on that show as Intercontinental Champion. And ahead of that event, he was interviewed on Steve Fall’s Ten Count YouTube Show. Several...
tjrwrestling.net
Former AEW Tag Team Champions Will Appear At Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW will be represented at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom in the Tokyo Dome in 2023 as a pair of former AEW Tag Team Champions will appear on the show. The working relationship between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling looks set to continue into the new year with former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th.
tjrwrestling.net
Familiar AEW Voice On The Masked Singer
Fans of AEW and The Masked Singer may have noticed a crossover on the signing show with a voice that is very recognisable to wrestling fans. The Masked Singer is a show where celebrities don a costume and sing their hearts out while a panel of judges try and guess who the celebrities are each week. The loser of each episode is then revealed to the public. But those watching episode 7 of season 8 in the US might not have to rack their brains too hard to find the identity of one contestant.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Offers Explanation Behind Interesting Podcast Video
A former WWE superstar had some explaining to do after an interesting video aired from his podcast. Rene Dupree will forever be known as one of the youngest wrestlers to ever sign with WWE because he started at 18 years old in 2002. Within a year, he was on television as part of the La Resistance tag team with Sylvain Grenier.
tjrwrestling.net
Corey Graves Supports Braun Strowman: “This Game Is About Self Promotion”
The Crown Jewel match between Braun Strowman and Omos led to Strowman making some interesting comments that were supported by WWE’s Corey Graves. At WWE Crown Jewel, the 6’8” and 335-pound Braun Strowman faced off against Omos, who stands at 7’3” and 416 pounds. It was a matchup between two of the biggest wrestlers in WWE history with Strowman having to look up to face off against Omos.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Has Two Choices For Best Three-Match Wrestlers Ever
Ever since World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) held their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, which featured the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship clash between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul as the main event, the professional wrestling community has been on a buzz, including the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Before the...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star “Frustrated” The Pizza Guy Got On TV
The “Pizza Guy” Luigi Primo appearing on AEW TV has led to some frustrations for a wrestler who doesn’t get very much time. Anthony Ogogo is an AEW wrestler who has had a big-time feud with Cody Rhodes leading to a match at Double or Nothing 2021, which was won by Cody. Other than that, he hasn’t made much of an impact in his AEW career. Prior to becoming a professional wrestler, Agogo won a bronze medal in boxing in the 2012 Summer Olympics.
tjrwrestling.net
Two Major NXT Title Matches Announced For November 15 Episode
The WWE NXT brand continues to feature title matches on its television show with two major title matches announced for next week. On the November 15th episode of NXT, Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose will each have very difficult title defenses. Breakker will have to put his NXT Championship on...
tjrwrestling.net
Michael Cole On WWE After Vince McMahon: “Everything Has Been Great”
Michael Cole has revealed how he feels about working in WWE without Vince McMahon running the show. One of the biggest news stories of 2022 came in the summer when there were reports that former WWE Chairman (for 40 years!) Vince McMahon paid a former employee “hush money” to keep a sexual relationship private. Vince made it seem like everything was okay after initial reports, but then a few weeks later on July 22nd, Vince announced that he was retired.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW To Make UK Debut In 2023
On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone revealed that All Elite Wrestling will be going to the UK for the first time ever!. Ahead of the November 9th episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan took to social media to announce that the show would be one to watch in terms of being newsworthy.
tjrwrestling.net
Samoa Joe Shockingly Turns Heel On AEW Dynamite
WarJoe is no more as Samoa Joe attacked Wardlow on AEW Dynamite!. On the November 9th episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow went one on one with Ariya Daivari. Wardlow was victorious in quick fashion, and after the bout, he called out Powerhouse Hobbs, saying that he would take out anyone and everyone in AEW to win every title available.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Gives Biggest Indication Yet That The 24/7 Title Has Been Retired
If there was any indication that the 24/7 Title is dead, look no further than on WWE’s own website. The 24/7 title was created in 2019 as a sort of PG/less-violent version of the Attitude Era’s Hardcore Championship. As it24/7 titles name implied, the 24/7 title could be won and lost anytime, anyplace, anywhere.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Reveals WWE Star She Text First After Being Cleared
Saraya has revealed she is cleared to wrestle once again and named the WWE Superstar that was the first one to find out about her in-ring status. On the November 9th episode of AEW Dynamite, the former WWE Divas Champion answered questions about her medical status once and for all. Saraya said that unfortunately for Britt Baker, she is 100% cleared and wants to take on the former AEW Women’s Champion at Full Gear on November 19th.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Says They Have Less Than A Year On Their Contract
An AEW star has revealed that their current contract with the company has less than a year to run as they look to get back in the ring after surgery. Dustin Rhodes has been a fixture in AEW since the company started in early 2019. The Natural had the company’s first five-star rated match when he faced his brother Cody at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view that year.
