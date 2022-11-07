ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

5 On Your Side

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022

(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Election results for Missouri and Illinois

Missouri Missouri’s highest-profile race this year has Attorney General Eric Schmitt vying for what’s considered a safe GOP seat as his party fights for control of the U.S. Senate. Voters will choose between Schmitt and Democratic beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine. They also will pick who should fill the seats of outgoing Republican U.S. Reps. […]
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races

(Missouri Independent) – Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, flipping six seats while losing only one. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing they had no realistic chance of regaining legislative majorities the party lost 20 years ago. They targeted, and obtained, gains from new district maps.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Updated election results: Hot races in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Voters in Missouri are picking a new U.S. Senator and weighing in on recreational marijuana in statewide elections. In local elections, voters in St. Louis County were deciding between Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, and challenger Mark Mantovani for County Executive. In the City of St....
MISSOURI STATE
kbia.org

Midterm Election 2022 Results: Boone County Republicans

Boone County Republicans and their supports gathered last night at the local Republican headquarters to watch elections results come in. KBIA reporters spoke with the victor. Cheri Toalson Reisch - Missouri House of Representatives, District 44. The Boone County Republicans held a watch party at the Boone County Republicans’ headquarters...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Mixed results on ballot initiatives to legalize marijuana

WASHINGTON (TND) — Maryland and Missouri voted to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Tuesday’s midterm elections, expanding the number of states it has been legalized in despite a federal ban. Ahead of Election Day, 19 states had already legalized marijuana for recreational use and 31 states and...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Missourians vote on proposed amendments to the state constitution

JEFFERSON CITY — As amendment three captured most of the attention on the day of and leading up to the election, a few other notable amendments to the Missouri state constitution were on the ballots this election. Amendment number one proposes to allow the State Treasurer to invest state...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

After Election Day, county clerks assess how voting went this year

JEFFERSON CITY — Election officials are assessing how voting played out with a new photo ID law and some additional rules that came with it. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer is working to certify ballots for a verification team coming in early next week. But even with very few issues on election day, he still said that volume would be a lot to handle.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Missouri Independent

Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring

A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district, saying her office had received complaints […] The post Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring appeared first on Missouri Independent.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard

In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Questions remain over how legal weed will be sold in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday, making recreational marijuana legal but a lot needs to happen before sales can start. KMBC 9 stopped by a Kansas City dispensary to find out what's next and why some people say parts of the amendment are unfair. Election...
MISSOURI STATE
kchi.com

Election Results For the Area Counties

Chariton County Election Results include 56.19% voter turnout. For the 12th District Senate race, Republican Rust Black received 2,265 to Democrat Michael Baumli with 523 votes. For Presiding Commissioner, Republican Evan Emmerich received 2,211 votes over Democrat Leo Reed with 567 votes. Grundy County Election Results. For the 12th District...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO

