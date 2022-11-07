Read full article on original website
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
kttn.com
Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But...
Election results for Missouri and Illinois
Missouri Missouri’s highest-profile race this year has Attorney General Eric Schmitt vying for what’s considered a safe GOP seat as his party fights for control of the U.S. Senate. Voters will choose between Schmitt and Democratic beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine. They also will pick who should fill the seats of outgoing Republican U.S. Reps. […]
kttn.com
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, flipping six seats while losing only one. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing they had no realistic chance of regaining legislative majorities the party lost 20 years ago. They targeted, and obtained, gains from new district maps.
Updated election results: Hot races in Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Voters in Missouri are picking a new U.S. Senator and weighing in on recreational marijuana in statewide elections. In local elections, voters in St. Louis County were deciding between Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, and challenger Mark Mantovani for County Executive. In the City of St....
Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more
View midterm election results, including the Kansas governor's race, a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat.
kbia.org
Midterm Election 2022 Results: Boone County Republicans
Boone County Republicans and their supports gathered last night at the local Republican headquarters to watch elections results come in. KBIA reporters spoke with the victor. Cheri Toalson Reisch - Missouri House of Representatives, District 44. The Boone County Republicans held a watch party at the Boone County Republicans’ headquarters...
Marijuana is legal in Missouri after voters approved Amendment 3 — Now what?
Now that adult-use cannabis is legal in Missouri, what comes next? On Tuesday night, voters signed off on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.
krcgtv.com
Mixed results on ballot initiatives to legalize marijuana
WASHINGTON (TND) — Maryland and Missouri voted to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Tuesday’s midterm elections, expanding the number of states it has been legalized in despite a federal ban. Ahead of Election Day, 19 states had already legalized marijuana for recreational use and 31 states and...
krcgtv.com
Missourians vote on proposed amendments to the state constitution
JEFFERSON CITY — As amendment three captured most of the attention on the day of and leading up to the election, a few other notable amendments to the Missouri state constitution were on the ballots this election. Amendment number one proposes to allow the State Treasurer to invest state...
krcgtv.com
After Election Day, county clerks assess how voting went this year
JEFFERSON CITY — Election officials are assessing how voting played out with a new photo ID law and some additional rules that came with it. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer is working to certify ballots for a verification team coming in early next week. But even with very few issues on election day, he still said that volume would be a lot to handle.
Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring
A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district, saying her office had received complaints […] The post Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
KMOV
Missouri will lose big names in Congress as 3 fresh faces are ready to step in
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Missouri voters are losing three veteran lawmakers in Congress meaning the state will send three brand-new faces to Washington D.C. following the midterm elections. Longtime Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is retiring and Republican Representatives Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are stepping down after they lost...
krcgtv.com
Cole County polling places see almost 20% increase in voter turnout than expected
JEFFERSON CITY — Cole County election officials have reported a 53.08% voter turnout after an anticipated 35% turnout. Out of nearly 54,300 registered voters, just under 29,000 ballots were cast. Some individual polling places have seen as high as 55% voter turnout. While some voters depend on candidates' promises,...
krcu.org
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
KMBC.com
Questions remain over how legal weed will be sold in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday, making recreational marijuana legal but a lot needs to happen before sales can start. KMBC 9 stopped by a Kansas City dispensary to find out what's next and why some people say parts of the amendment are unfair. Election...
Missouri election guide: The big questions voters will face on Tuesday’s ballot
Voters around the state have been taking advantage of Missouri’s first ever no-excuse early voting period the last two weeks. The early voting period ends at 5 p.m. Monday, and polls will be open for everyone else from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Among the races on...
kchi.com
Election Results For the Area Counties
Chariton County Election Results include 56.19% voter turnout. For the 12th District Senate race, Republican Rust Black received 2,265 to Democrat Michael Baumli with 523 votes. For Presiding Commissioner, Republican Evan Emmerich received 2,211 votes over Democrat Leo Reed with 567 votes. Grundy County Election Results. For the 12th District...
krcgtv.com
Missourians high on Amendment 3, vote to legalize recreational Marijuana
St. Louis — Results were close throughout the duration of Election Day, but Missourians voted to approve Amendment 3 and the legalization on Recreational Marijuana. With the measure passed, adults over the age of 21 will be able to purchase up to 3 oz. of Marijuana at state-licensed dispensaries.
