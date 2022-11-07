Read full article on original website
How $20 Million Will Be Used for St. Cloud Parks
(KNSI) — St. Cloud voters approved raising property taxes to spend $20 million on the city’s park system Tuesday, and Mayor Dave Kleis describes how it will be spent. “This bond was for those local parks, those neighborhood parks, for renovation, upkeep, maybe in some cases converting a tennis court to a pickleball court. Or maybe, a wading pool to a splash pad or new playground equipment. So this is focusing on existing parks that we have.”
St. Cloud City Council Ward 4 Representative Mike Conway Reacts to Tuesday Victory
(KNSI) — St. Cloud’s Ward 4 City Councilman Mike Conway has won re-election. Conway beat challenger Hassan Yussuf with 60% of the vote but says he only knew if he had the seat once the last ballot was counted. “I was happily surprised at the totals. You never go in expecting anything. You’re always assuming you’re behind, and you keep working.”
GSDC Announces the 2022 Innovoation Award Winners
(KNSI) – The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has announced its 2022 Innovation Award winners. The GSDC honors an emerging for-profit business, an established for-profit company, and two non-profit organizations. The four winners are Impacks, Arbor Hair Studio, Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity and Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center.
State Money for Improvements to the MAC Still Available Following Failed Referendum
(KNSI) — Now that voters rejected a measure to raise $21.1 million with a .5% sales tax to match $10 million from the state to make improvements to the Municipal Athletic Complex, city officials say the state money isn’t off the table. The funding is contingent on the...
Tutors Needed In St. Cloud
(KNSI) – Three AmeriCorps organizations are looking for tutors. The program is seeking 500 across Minnesota, with 15 needed in the St. Cloud area. That breaks down to 10 reading, three math, and two early learning tutors. AmeriCorps trains each mentor and they serve at a specific school between 18 and 35 hours per week.
St. Cloud Municipal and School Board Election Results
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud City Council and School Board will have new blood. In Ward 2, Karen Larson has taken the seat held by retiring councilman Steve Laraway. She got 2,232 (55.11%) to beat Sandra Brakstad, who got 1,780 votes (43.95%). In Ward 3, Jake Anderson will unseat Paul Brandmire after getting 3,248 votes (55.4%) to Brandmire’s 2,560 (43.69%). Brandmire served one term representing Ward 3. Incumbent Mike Conway won a second term representing Ward 4 with 3,941 (60.16%) votes. He beat Hassan Yussuf, who got 2,597 (39.64%). Dave Masters was unopposed in Ward 1, but John Palmer staged an unsuccessful write-in campaign.
St. Cloud Businesswoman Bernie Perryman Wins House 14A
(KNSI) — St. Cloud businesswoman Bernie Perryman has been elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives. District 14A. The first-time Republican candidate got 7,259 votes (50.64%)to defeat Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate Tami Calhoun who finished with 7,060 votes (49.25%). Representative-Elect Perryman attributed the win to focusing on everyday issues. “I kept...
Incumbent Democrat Dan Wolgamott Wins House District 14B
(KNSI) — St. Cloud representative Dan Wolgamott has won a third term in Minnesota House District 14B. The incumbent Democrat got 7,652 (51.8%) votes to beat Republican Aaron Henning, who received 7,112 (48.14%) votes. Wolgamott talked about winning the seat again. “Whether you voted for me or not, I...
New Sartell St. Stephen School Board Member Explains Why She Decided to Run
(KNSI) — One of three newly elected school board members outspoken about critical race theory and other non-education-related issues creeping into the Sartell-St. Stephen School curriculum says she and the other two on the slate ran on a platform of taking politics out of the classroom. Jen Smith says...
Comedy for a Cause November 17th to Benefit Anna Marie’s Alliance
(KNSI) – Enjoy a night of entertainment and help out a St. Cloud area battered woman’s shelter at the same time. Comedy for a Cause is supporting Anna Marie’s Alliance on Thursday, November 17th, at the Red Carpet Event Center in St. Cloud. Organizer Lisa Marvin says...
Junkin’ Market Days Coming to St. Cloud
(KNSI) – An indoor market supporting small business owners will be in St. Cloud for the first time. Junkin’ Market Days is coming to the River’s Edge Convention Center on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The cost to get in is $5.00.
Winning Powerball Numbers for $1.9 Billion Jackpot Announced After Minnesota Processing Issues Causes Delay
(KNSI) — The Multi-State Lottery Association says the official Powerball numbers for Monday night’s drawing of the record $1.9 billion jackpot were drawn on Tuesday. The drawing scheduled for Monday, November 7th was delayed because the Minnesota State Lottery had issues processing sales. According to a statement from the lottery, it said “after unprecedented interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a processing delay. The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised.”
2022 Midterm Election Results
(KNSI) — Here are the latest local election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State. U.S. Congress, all 201 seats in the state legislature, plus statewide offices like Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and State Auditor, were all up for election Tuesday. There are also several county commissioners, city council and school board races. A handful of communities, including St. Cloud, had questions on the ballot.
Major Storm to Impact Parts of Minnesota and the Dakotas
(KNSI) — Hunters preparing to head up north for another weekend of deer camp may want to also prepare for a whopper of a snowstorm. According to the National Weather Service, Minnesota, North and South Dakota will be walloped as a deepening low pressure system brings winter storm conditions to the region. Blizzard warnings, ice storm warnings and winter storm warnings are in effect from eastern Montana, parts of northeastern Colorado, central Nebraska through the Dakotas and Minnesota. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain will impact the area Thursday and Friday. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ an hour are possible at times. Total snowfall will likely exceed 12″ in some locations. Gusty winds combined with heavy snow could produce blizzard conditions. Interstate 29 is closed from Fargo to Grand Forks. North central Minnesota and portions of the Arrowhead are also in line for this storm. Lake Superior is under a gale warning for wind gusts of 50 knots (or 57 miles an hour) and waves between 11 and 16 feet.
Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns County Commissioners Race Results
(KNSI) – Among the races on the ballot Tuesday were local county races. In Benton County, Christine Scherbing beat Sean Gitch for Auditor/Treasurer. Nadean Inman held the office. Inman agreed not to run again after it was discovered she did not live in Benton County. In the Soil and Water Conservation District 3, incumbent Jacob Scherer lost his seat to challenger Mike Winkelman 61.3% to 38.10%.
Sheriff: Man Drowns In Sauk River
(KNSI) – A Cold Spring man drowned after trying to get a boat lift cover that had blown into the Sauk River. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Lee Ellwein went into the water around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. A 911 caller reported a man was about 30 to 40 feet from the shore off County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. The Cold Spring Fire Department used a rescue boat and found Ellwein. Deputies say he was underwater for 15 to 20 minutes before first responders got to him.
What’s Open and Closed Plus Deals, Discounts and Freebies for Veterans Day
(KNSI) — Friday is Veterans Day. All city, county, state, and federal offices are closed in observance of the special day. Most libraries are closed. There is free parking downtown St. Cloud, and there is no mail, but package delivery services such as UPS and FedEx will be operating.
EPIC For Influencers Helps Adults Mentor Students Toward A Career
(KNSI) – The EPIC career fair from October 28th at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College campus will have a follow-on event next week. This time the goal is to reach influencers, who are adults such as parents, mentors, and teachers. EPIC stands for Exploring Potential Interests and Careers. It is a tool used by several area high schools across the region. The influencer event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
College Student Joshua Guimond Went Missing 20 Years Ago Today
(KNSI) – Central Minnesota investigators are thanking the public for many recent tips involving the disappearance of a college student 20 years ago. On the evening of November 9, 2002, Joshua Guimond went to a party with friends at the Metten Court dormitory at Saint John’s University in Collegeville. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says Guimond has not been seen since.
Suspect Accused of Beating St. Cloud State University Swimmer Sentenced
(KNSI) — The suspect accused of brutally beating a fellow St. Cloud State University student last fall has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years of probation. Ezayah Marcell Gomez Oropeza pled guilty in August to third-degree felony assault after attacking Chad Waldrop outside his home, knocking him unconscious. Stearns County Judge Mary Mahler sentenced Oropeza to spend the 90 days in 30 day increments starting November 23rd. According to the plea deal, the 30 day increments will be served up front in a 7/23 split. That means he will do four days in jail with credit for three days and spend 23 days on electronic home monitoring. The last 60 days of his sentence can be vacated if he complies with the terms of his probation and makes minimum payments toward restitution, which was set at $25,000. Oropeza faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
