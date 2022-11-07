(KNSI) — Hunters preparing to head up north for another weekend of deer camp may want to also prepare for a whopper of a snowstorm. According to the National Weather Service, Minnesota, North and South Dakota will be walloped as a deepening low pressure system brings winter storm conditions to the region. Blizzard warnings, ice storm warnings and winter storm warnings are in effect from eastern Montana, parts of northeastern Colorado, central Nebraska through the Dakotas and Minnesota. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain will impact the area Thursday and Friday. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ an hour are possible at times. Total snowfall will likely exceed 12″ in some locations. Gusty winds combined with heavy snow could produce blizzard conditions. Interstate 29 is closed from Fargo to Grand Forks. North central Minnesota and portions of the Arrowhead are also in line for this storm. Lake Superior is under a gale warning for wind gusts of 50 knots (or 57 miles an hour) and waves between 11 and 16 feet.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO