ABC 33/40 News
City of Gadsden announces animal concern task force
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — The city of Gadsden announced a new project aimed at addressing concerns about "unhoused" and "uncontrolled" animals. The city said the advisory group/team will be referred to as the Mayor’s Action Team for Animal Concerns (MATAC), and the following members have been appointed: Gina Hollingsworth, Chris Moulds, Mitchell Chastain, Kate Pickette, Dr. Donna Gurley, Darlene Moore, Lt. Cliff Heard, Pastor Joe Simmons, Rev. Ed Jones, and Pastor Grady Robinson.

Property tax increase fails again for Odenville schools, passes in Springville
Tuesday, a proposed 10 mill property tax increase was turned down by a majority of those who voted in the Odenville schools voting district. A 15-mill increase was approved by voters in Springville. Last year, a 12-mill increase failed in Odenville. "It's sad. It's sad for our community, for these...

Hoover city leaders tackle pay adjustments for first responders
Hoover City Council members approved a resolution to give Mayor Frank Brocato the ability to adjust pay for some first responders. "So, this just gives the mayor an opportunity to take those current employees and raise them up to a level where new hires are coming in," said City Council President John Lyda.

Hearing held for man charged in deadly church shooting, mental health discussed
It's been nearly five months since three people were shot and killed at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills. On Thursday morning, the man accused, Robert Findlay Smith appeared in court. The hearing was to address an objection filed by Smith's attorney for a mental examination for Smith. The...

Man charged in connection to discovery of woman's body in Pell City
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was charged in connection to the discovery of a woman's body in Pell City Sunday morning. During a news conference Thursday, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said a murder warrant was issued for 35-year-old Michael Jerome Butler, of Greenville, Alabama for the death of Victoria Malet.

Blount County's new ambulance service brings more trucks and staff
On October 1st Blount County switched from providing its own emergency medical services to Lifeguard Ambulance Services. Blount County Interim Operations Manager Jeff Edwards believes a new class of service has come to the county. "We're the largest EMS provider in the United States" he said. This more than doubled...

Three arrested in connection to shooting at Vestavia Hills church basketball court
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBMA) — Three people were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Vestavia Hills church basketball court Sunday. The Vestavia Hills Police Department said the incident happened at Shades Mountain Baptist Church and the victim received non-life-threatening injuries. 49-year-old Lameka Roshundra Cook and...

Tests show filters can help remove 'forever chemicals' from Gadsden drinking water
GADSDEN, AL (WBMA) — A series of reports focusing on Gadsden drinking water contamination has many in the city asking questions. The Gadsden Water Works and Sewer System plans to build a state of the art treatment facility, but that could take years. So what should customers do now...

Crews respond to multiple grass fires on I-65 in Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — There were multiple grass fires burning on Interstate 65 in Cullman County Tuesday night. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office said crews responded to the fires which were located in between mile marker 291 and 361. No additional details about the fires were immediately provided...

Two major crashes cause heavy delays on I-65 S in Birmingham, Homewood
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two major crashes caused two portions of Interstate 65 South to have heavy traffic delays in Birmingham and Homewood Thursday morning. One crash happened just after 5:00 a.m. at MP 261 before Exit 262A at 16th Street in Birmingham. All lanes were open as of 7:00 a.m.

Birmingham school goes into temporary lockdown after man arrives with gunshot wound
Arrington Middle School was under lockdown for less than an hour Thursday morning after a man suffering from a gunshot wound entered the school's lobby, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Police were notified of the adult man arriving at the school with a gunshot injury just before 8:30 a.m....

19-year-old charged in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex in September. The Birmingham Police Department said Lavell Onterria Burton was charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr. at Adona Apartments on Aspen Run.

75th Annual National Veterans Day Parade set for downtown Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The 75th Annual National Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Friday, November 11 in Birmingham. Organizers said the event will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will follow its original route through downtown. The parade will include a mixture of Veterans service organizations, armed forces, and...

Employee charged with assault after shooting at gas station in Birmingham
A Chevron employee was charged with assault and discharging into an occupied dwelling in connection to a shooting at the gas station Monday in Birmingham. Police said Mazin Othman, 40, was taken into custody during the investigation after community members provided information leading investigators to believe Othman was the shooter.

Man charged in connection to multiple burglaries in Greystone community
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to multiple burglaries in a Hoover community. The Hoover Police Department said it received reports of four residential burglaries between September 9 and October 8, 2022 in the Greystone area. Police said all four incidents happened...

Birmingham opens warming station ahead of forecasted low weekend temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — In response to predicted temperatures falling below freezing, the city of Birmingham announced Thursday, it will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13. City officials said those needing warm shelter can...

Second arrest made in connection to double homicide in Hoover
A second arrest has been made in connection to a double homicide investigation after two women were found dead in a Hoover apartment complex Oct. 1. An'Ton Je'Ho Ram Lewis, 20, has been charged with capital murder. Lewis was apprehended by the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Apprehension Task Force on Nov. 9, at approximately 8:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of Rime Village Drive.

One person dead after crash involving overturned vehicles on Highway 280
One person was dead after a two-car crash on US Highway 280 near the intersection of Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road, according to the Vestavia Hills Police Department. Police reported all lanes of US-280 were closed just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday. According to ALGO Traffic, the incident involved an overturned vehicle. It was unclear when the roadway would reopen.

ABC 33/40 High School Playoff Picks: Will we have another Thompson-Hoover semifinal?
Each week of the playoffs, our sports staff will picks winners from 10 of the biggest games of the round. You can keep track of our picks and records all the way through the Super 7 in Auburn. Our final power rankings of the season will return at the end of the postseason.

Apparent home invasion suspect shot by homeowner in Birmingham
An apparent home invasion suspect was shot by a homeowner in the 5300 block of Avenue O early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Birmingham Police Department. The call of a home invasion came in at 12:44 A.M., two minutes later a call reported a man had been shot and was at the Chevron located at 1381 Bessemer Road.
