Three Muscogee County men indicted on murder and gang-related charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Three Muscogee Mounty men are being indicted stemming from a 2021 shooting that left two dead , according to Attorney General Chris Carr.3rd arrest made in double murder from June at Wilson Apartments
Rodderick Glanton, 27, Homer Upshaw, 27, and Terrance Upshaw, 30, are indicted on the following:
- Two counts of felony murder
- Four counts of aggravated assault
- Three counts of criminal damage to property in the first degree
- One count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Homer Upshaw also faces the following:
- Two counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act
- Two counts of felony murder
- One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- One count of trafficking in marijuana
Attorney General Carr says the three are alleged associates of the Marlow Gang.
Two men arrested in slaying of teens at Wilson Apartments
The Marlow Gang is a local hybrid street gang. It is affiliated with US World, which is a powerful local hybrid street gang that came on to the Columbus scene in 2019. US World is comprised of other national gang affiliates, including the Gangster Disciples and some Crips.Georgia Attorney General’s Office
