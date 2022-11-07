ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Aquinas College to host career and internship fair on November 17

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Aquinas College has announced that it will host a fall and career internship fair on Thursday, November 17. The fair will be held from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Sturrus Sports and Fitness Center (1580 Fulton Street E, Grand Rapids).

The career and internship fair will be open to students from colleges and universities in West Michigan.

More than 50 businesses, non-profit sectors, and other organizations will participate in the event. They include Atomic Object, Corewell Health, Diocese of Grand Rapids, LG Energy Solutions, Mill Steel, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, SpartanNash, West Michigan Whitecaps, and YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids.

The career fair will also have a representative from the Siena Heights’ McNair Scholars program. The undergraduate program works to provide research experience and grad school prep to students whose familial and/or ethnic background is underrepresented in graduate school.

Students are encouraged to dress professionally and bring their resume with them.

The Aquinas College fall career and internship fair will be held on Thursday, November 17.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

