‘ROCK 4 VETS’ event at The Marquee with local musical guests

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Downtown Sioux City will be filled with the sounds of rock and roll all to honor local veterans.

According to a release from the Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association, the association will be presenting the ROCK 4 VETS event at The Marquee, an event that honors local veterans. The event will take place on November 12 at 8 p.m. featuring the Western Iowa Hall of Fame Band.

The event will include special appearance by Sioux City native Johnnie Bolin. Other band members performing include Hall of Fame 2020 inductee and board member Janice Hill, Rick Hillyard, Dan Sullivan, Troy Johnson, John “Iowa” Scherle, John Rogers, Barry Clark, Skinny Webb, and Kevin Lloyd.

“This is going to be such a great show to honor our veterans – so much talent on that stage. All Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Famers getting together for a wonderful evening of rock ‘n roll,” said executive director of the Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association, Clay Norris.

Advance tickets are $10 and can be purchased either online through Eventbrite or at the door. Veterans that provide a military ID or a DD-214 can attend for free.

The release added that anyone interested in supporting the Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association mission for veteran assistance can donate as they are able by contacting Janice Hill at 402-469-9870.

Other fundraising activities by the Iowa Rock N Roll Music Association include a Split the Pot opportunity with tickets available in advance by contacting Hill and tickets will also be available the night of the show. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each or six for $5.

There will also be a raffle for one of two guitars. One guitar was signed by Vince Gills of the Eagles, and the other was signed by Grammy award-winning artist Jason Mraz. The winner whose ticket is pulled first gets to choose which guitar they’d like to have. Guitar raffle tickets are also available in advance of the show for $20 from Hill with the drawing being held during the event.

All proceeds will be divided between the George Nelson Legion Post #662 and the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association.

Additional information can be found at the Iowa Rock N Roll website or Facebook page .

