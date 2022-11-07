ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mymoinfo.com

Cedar Hill man injured in two-vehicle crash on US 67 near Festus

A Cedar Hill man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Jefferson County Wednesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2019 Dodge Challenger driven by 43-year-old Timothy Minton of Park Hills and a 2011 Harley Davidson Tri Glide driven by 81-year-old Leonard Ellia of Cedar Hill was driving southbound on US 67 north of I-55. Minton was in lane 1 while Ellia was in lane 2. Ellia reportedly was unable to see a vehicle in front of him due to the glare of the sun and swerved to the opposite lane to avoid a collision, but ended up striking the rear of Minton’s car. Ellia was ejected from the bike and was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. Minton was not injured in the crash.
CEDAR HILL, MO
KMOV

Man dies after 5-vehicle crash on I-64 in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died and one person was injured in a 5-vehicle crash in St. Charles County on Tuesday. A man from Wentzville was pronounced dead on the scene after crossing the cable barrier and hitting vehicles in the opposite direction, leading to being ejected from the vehicle. He was later identified as 37-year-old Jason Lodes.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Highways 38 and 95 accident injures one on Wednesday afternoon

An accident Wednesday afternoon injured a Bourbon man about 13 miles north of Mountain Grove. Troopers said a westbound 2012 Ford Focus driven by Brandon L. Rhoades, 40, of Bourbon failed to stop at a sign at Highways 38 and 95 and was struck by a southbound 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Charles S. Crain, 54, of Mountain Grove.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton woman dies after being struck by car in Cedar Hill

Amanda L. Oberfeld, 39, of Fenton died Nov. 5, after being struck by a car while walking on Hwy. 30 just west of Wolf Road in Cedar Hill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:24 p.m., Craig E. Mataya, 63, of Dittmer was driving west in a 1998 Honda...
CEDAR HILL, MO
mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro woman injured in a single-car crash

A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single-car accident on Route Y west of Russell Road on Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Linda Davis was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion east on Y and traveled off the road, and struck a tree. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place a little before 10 o’clock Sunday morning.
HILLSBORO, MO
kfmo.com

Rural Farmington Home Destroyed by Fire

(St. Francois County, MO) A residence on Possum Hollow Road south of Farmington is a total loss after a fire at the home Wednesday morning. Reports show Wolf Creek Firemen were called out at 7:35 am to the 1800 block of Possum Hollow. The building was completely involved with fire under the floor, and in the building and attic areas as well, and it took a couple of hours to get it under control. There was no one at home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported. Wolf Creek received assistance from the Farmington, Big River Bonne Terre, Leadington, Fredericktown, Weingarten, and Perry County Rural fire departments. The Sate Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
FARMINGTON, MO
kfmo.com

ATV Wreck in Ste. Genevieve County

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A man from Florissant, 34 year old Christopher A. Pierce, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle wreck with an ATV in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday night at 9:10. Highway Patrol records show Pierce was riding the ATV east on Kocher Road, east of Burks School Road, when he lost control of the vehicle and it began to roll over throwing Pierce off. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Pierce was flown to St. Louis University Hospital.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sunday chain reaction accident on I-55 in Festus

A chain reaction accident near Festus sent a Bonne Terre man to the hospital yesterday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that a GMC Sierra driven by 52-year-old Michael Smith of DeSoto was traveling northbound on I-55 near Highway A when he failed to brake due to traffic congestion, and he struck the right side of a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Savannah Hassmeyer of Bonne Terre, she, in turn, struck the vehicle in front of her, which struck the vehicle in front, and so on. In all, 5 vehicles were involved in the accident. Hassmeyers’ passenger, 44-year-old Andrew Hassmeyer, also of Bonne Terre, was taken to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident happened at 11:30 on Sunday morning.
FESTUS, MO
krcgtv.com

MoDOT releases plans to build roundabout in Holts Summit

The Missouri Department of Transportation released its proposal to improve an intersection in Holts Summit. MoDOT wants to build a roundabout at the eastbound Highway 54 exit and entrance ramps at Route OO (W. Simon Boulevard). Exhibit One by Jenny Weiser on Scribd. MoDOT would also widen the lanes in...
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Altercation Leads To Shots Fired In Sullivan

Sullivan Police are investigating a physical altercation that is alleged to have included shots being fired from a .22 caliber gun Saturday, October 29, at 11:51 p.m. Police responded to South Olive Street following a report of shots fired in the neighborhood and suspicious activity taking place. Officers arrived to...
SULLIVAN, MO

