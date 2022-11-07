Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Cedar Hill man injured in two-vehicle crash on US 67 near Festus
A Cedar Hill man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Jefferson County Wednesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2019 Dodge Challenger driven by 43-year-old Timothy Minton of Park Hills and a 2011 Harley Davidson Tri Glide driven by 81-year-old Leonard Ellia of Cedar Hill was driving southbound on US 67 north of I-55. Minton was in lane 1 while Ellia was in lane 2. Ellia reportedly was unable to see a vehicle in front of him due to the glare of the sun and swerved to the opposite lane to avoid a collision, but ended up striking the rear of Minton’s car. Ellia was ejected from the bike and was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. Minton was not injured in the crash.
KMOV
Man dies after 5-vehicle crash on I-64 in St. Charles County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died and one person was injured in a 5-vehicle crash in St. Charles County on Tuesday. A man from Wentzville was pronounced dead on the scene after crossing the cable barrier and hitting vehicles in the opposite direction, leading to being ejected from the vehicle. He was later identified as 37-year-old Jason Lodes.
1 dead, 2 others injured in head-on collision on I-64 near Lake St. Louis Tuesday night
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C was investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 64 Tuesday night near Lake St. Louis. The roadway was completely closed with all lanes blocked for over three hours. As of 10:30, eastbound I-64 and 40 near Highway DD is...
'I’m not leaving my wife': Couple dies in a house fire in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A grieving family overlooked the house where an elderly couple died during a fire in New Melle, Missouri, on Thursday. Andy Zerr held back tears as he described the relationship of his parents, Kenneth and Phyllis Zerr. The couple, both 84 years old, lost...
Barn fire in Fenton, Mo. Thursday morning
Another early Thursday morning fire heavily damaged a horse barn at the Sugar Creek Ranch south of Fenton on Fiedler Lane.
houstonherald.com
Highways 38 and 95 accident injures one on Wednesday afternoon
An accident Wednesday afternoon injured a Bourbon man about 13 miles north of Mountain Grove. Troopers said a westbound 2012 Ford Focus driven by Brandon L. Rhoades, 40, of Bourbon failed to stop at a sign at Highways 38 and 95 and was struck by a southbound 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Charles S. Crain, 54, of Mountain Grove.
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton woman dies after being struck by car in Cedar Hill
Amanda L. Oberfeld, 39, of Fenton died Nov. 5, after being struck by a car while walking on Hwy. 30 just west of Wolf Road in Cedar Hill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:24 p.m., Craig E. Mataya, 63, of Dittmer was driving west in a 1998 Honda...
Man dies in wrong-way crash in St. Charles County
A man died Tuesday evening in a wrong-way crash involving five vehicles in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
kjluradio.com
Box trailer stolen from Pulaski County recovered, suspect in custody in Arizona
A suspect is in custody for stealing a box trailer from Pulaski County. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a box trailer was stolen from the 29000 block of Rupert Road late last month. The vehicle had a tracker and was eventually located in Arizona on November 3. A...
kjluradio.com
New details reveal chase in Laclede County preceded arrest of fugitive in Pulaski County
New details are released about what preceded the capture of a wanted fugitive in Pulaski County. Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland was arrested Tuesday night at a home in Pulaski County. Authorities had been searching for him for two weeks. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says before Preble was arrested,...
One dead, one arrested after stabbing in Webster Groves
One person has died after a stabbing Wednesday night in Webster Groves.
Elderly couple dies in early morning house fire
An elderly couple was killed after an intense overnight fire at their home near New Melle.
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro woman injured in a single-car crash
A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single-car accident on Route Y west of Russell Road on Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Linda Davis was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion east on Y and traveled off the road, and struck a tree. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place a little before 10 o’clock Sunday morning.
kfmo.com
Rural Farmington Home Destroyed by Fire
(St. Francois County, MO) A residence on Possum Hollow Road south of Farmington is a total loss after a fire at the home Wednesday morning. Reports show Wolf Creek Firemen were called out at 7:35 am to the 1800 block of Possum Hollow. The building was completely involved with fire under the floor, and in the building and attic areas as well, and it took a couple of hours to get it under control. There was no one at home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported. Wolf Creek received assistance from the Farmington, Big River Bonne Terre, Leadington, Fredericktown, Weingarten, and Perry County Rural fire departments. The Sate Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
kfmo.com
ATV Wreck in Ste. Genevieve County
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A man from Florissant, 34 year old Christopher A. Pierce, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle wreck with an ATV in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday night at 9:10. Highway Patrol records show Pierce was riding the ATV east on Kocher Road, east of Burks School Road, when he lost control of the vehicle and it began to roll over throwing Pierce off. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Pierce was flown to St. Louis University Hospital.
mymoinfo.com
Sunday chain reaction accident on I-55 in Festus
A chain reaction accident near Festus sent a Bonne Terre man to the hospital yesterday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that a GMC Sierra driven by 52-year-old Michael Smith of DeSoto was traveling northbound on I-55 near Highway A when he failed to brake due to traffic congestion, and he struck the right side of a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Savannah Hassmeyer of Bonne Terre, she, in turn, struck the vehicle in front of her, which struck the vehicle in front, and so on. In all, 5 vehicles were involved in the accident. Hassmeyers’ passenger, 44-year-old Andrew Hassmeyer, also of Bonne Terre, was taken to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident happened at 11:30 on Sunday morning.
kjluradio.com
Phelps County man arrested after he's found with stolen kayaks and drugs
A Phelps County man is arrested after being caught with stolen kayaks and drugs. Justin Barnwell, 25, of Jerome, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges are expected. Barnwell has a hearing scheduled for December 13. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to the...
krcgtv.com
MoDOT releases plans to build roundabout in Holts Summit
The Missouri Department of Transportation released its proposal to improve an intersection in Holts Summit. MoDOT wants to build a roundabout at the eastbound Highway 54 exit and entrance ramps at Route OO (W. Simon Boulevard). Exhibit One by Jenny Weiser on Scribd. MoDOT would also widen the lanes in...
Sullivan Independent News
Altercation Leads To Shots Fired In Sullivan
Sullivan Police are investigating a physical altercation that is alleged to have included shots being fired from a .22 caliber gun Saturday, October 29, at 11:51 p.m. Police responded to South Olive Street following a report of shots fired in the neighborhood and suspicious activity taking place. Officers arrived to...
Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City
Jefferson City police say they arrested a man Monday on accusations that he shot at another driver. The post Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
