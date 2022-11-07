ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point University

Spectrum News: Dr. Nido Qubein’s Journey To Becoming HPU President

This Spectrum News story about High Point University President Nido Qubein aired across North Carolina. Spectrum News Anchor Tim Boyum calls Dr. Qubein “one of the most fascinating university presidents in the country.” The story honors President Qubein for his tireless work in transforming High Point University from a small, quiet school to a distinguished and accomplished university, which now attracts families from all 50 states and 50 countries.
HIGH POINT, NC
The Planking Traveler

6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options

These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Life hacks for parents of small kids

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents, we all know how difficult the little ones can be and can sometimes get into dangerous situations. Here are some life hacks for you!. Let's start with the doors around your house. Little fingers can get caught in the hinge line of the door and then there's the case of the kids slamming doors. I have never understood why they can't close the door quietly like a normal adult. Anyway, simply take an old pool noodle and cut off a 2-foot section. Then cut a slit down one side. Then carefully wedge it on the top of the door and voila! No more squished fingers or door slamming!
GREENSBORO, NC
nsjonline.com

NC House Republicans fall one seat short of supermajority

WINSTON-SALEM — The good news for N.C. House Republicans is they won a total of 71 seats in the General Assembly – the bad news, however, is it takes 72 to earn a supermajority. Tuesday night’s election results took down a total of seven state House incumbents: six...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
My Fox 8

This super nice boy has been waiting for a home for a long time

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — This sweet boy loves, loves, loves people, according to his shelter!. Chino is a super sweet 6-year-old boy who has been waiting for so long for a family. He is a sweet boy who just wants to be petted and loved on at all times. He likes to prance and show off his good tricks, like “sit,” “speak,” and “whisper!”
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County Tuesday. The left lane of N.C. 74 East is closed near Kernersville around U.S. 421 due to maintenance. The lane is expected to reopen at 2:30 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Alamance County midterm elections bring red wave

Correction: A previous version of this article conflated statewide and districtwide races. The United States House of Representatives is a districtwide race. Elon News Network regrets this error. Terry Johnson has been Alamance County’s sheriff for sophomore Tyra Duque’s entire life. On Tuesday night, Johnson was reelected to the same...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Winston-Salem man surprises wife with $500,000 prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — James Zech of Winston-Salem turned a $10 lottery ticket into a $500,000 prize and couldn't wait to surprise his wife with the news. "I went home and told my wife we won a half-million dollars, but she didn't believe me," Zech said. "After I surprised my wife with it, we called my daughter."
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Dennis Riddell reelected to NC House for District 64

Republican incumbent Dennis Riddell won the House of Representatives seat for North Carolina District 64 against Democratic opponent Ron Osborne, winning 62.69% of the vote. District 64 includes Elon, most of Burlington, Pleasant Hill and Mandale according to the district plan. The area encapsulates 84,148 citizens, according to Ballotpedia. Riddell...
BURLINGTON, NC

