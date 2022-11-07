Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
Kernersville rancher sees unusual spike in his electric bill, News 2 helps to solve the problem
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — James Quick doesn’t let the grass grow under his feet. The rancher is usually up by sunrise and spends a good chunk of his day doing chores on the ranch. “I wake up every morning around 6 a.m. or 6:30 a.m. and come out (on...
High Point University
Spectrum News: Dr. Nido Qubein’s Journey To Becoming HPU President
This Spectrum News story about High Point University President Nido Qubein aired across North Carolina. Spectrum News Anchor Tim Boyum calls Dr. Qubein “one of the most fascinating university presidents in the country.” The story honors President Qubein for his tireless work in transforming High Point University from a small, quiet school to a distinguished and accomplished university, which now attracts families from all 50 states and 50 countries.
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options
These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
Greensboro polling place will not get extra time after short delay; 3 other North Carolina polls allotted extra hour
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A polling place in Guilford County will close at 7:30 p.m. as scheduled despite a later start to the day on Tuesday. The North Carolina State Board of Elections held an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to evaluate five polls where doors open past the 6:30 a.m. start time. […]
Life hacks for parents of small kids
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents, we all know how difficult the little ones can be and can sometimes get into dangerous situations. Here are some life hacks for you!. Let's start with the doors around your house. Little fingers can get caught in the hinge line of the door and then there's the case of the kids slamming doors. I have never understood why they can't close the door quietly like a normal adult. Anyway, simply take an old pool noodle and cut off a 2-foot section. Then cut a slit down one side. Then carefully wedge it on the top of the door and voila! No more squished fingers or door slamming!
WXII 12
Police widow from Belews Creek in legal battle with Winston-Salem over death benefits
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cheryl McDonald, of Belews Creek, is in an ongoing legal fight with the city of Winston-Salem concerning death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, who worked for the Winston-Salem Police Department for 25 years. Mike McDonald died on October 21, 2021 at the age...
Two newcomers join the Guilford County Board of Education, and there’s one more spot to fill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two incumbents and two newcomers have won seats on the Guilford County Board of Education – with one more change to come. Incumbent Republican Linda Welborn in District 4 and incumbent Democrat Khem Irby in District 6 will be returning to the board, where they will be joined by the two […]
nsjonline.com
NC House Republicans fall one seat short of supermajority
WINSTON-SALEM — The good news for N.C. House Republicans is they won a total of 71 seats in the General Assembly – the bad news, however, is it takes 72 to earn a supermajority. Tuesday night’s election results took down a total of seven state House incumbents: six...
My Fox 8
This super nice boy has been waiting for a home for a long time
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — This sweet boy loves, loves, loves people, according to his shelter!. Chino is a super sweet 6-year-old boy who has been waiting for so long for a family. He is a sweet boy who just wants to be petted and loved on at all times. He likes to prance and show off his good tricks, like “sit,” “speak,” and “whisper!”
N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County Tuesday. The left lane of N.C. 74 East is closed near Kernersville around U.S. 421 due to maintenance. The lane is expected to reopen at 2:30 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our...
Mother's missing bracelet holds something that can't be replaced - her baby's ashes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A mother is asking for help after losing something very special to her. WFMY News 2's Amber Lake spoke to the mom and has more on the significance of the bracelet. This bracelet is special to Morgan Clodfelter in so many ways. "I never imagined having...
'I felt so helpless' | Greensboro woman shares how Alzheimer's impacted her family
GREENSBORO, N.C. — November is Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month. According to the Alzheimer's Association, nearly 200,000 people live with the disease in North Carolina. The disease hits close to home for one Greensboro woman. Curleen Johnson lost both her mother and brother to Alzheimer's. She uses her voice to...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Alamance County midterm elections bring red wave
Correction: A previous version of this article conflated statewide and districtwide races. The United States House of Representatives is a districtwide race. Elon News Network regrets this error. Terry Johnson has been Alamance County’s sheriff for sophomore Tyra Duque’s entire life. On Tuesday night, Johnson was reelected to the same...
North Carolina Man Celebrates $500,000 Lottery Win By Surprising Wife
The lucky winner already has big plans for his massive prize.
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem man surprises wife with $500,000 prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — James Zech of Winston-Salem turned a $10 lottery ticket into a $500,000 prize and couldn't wait to surprise his wife with the news. "I went home and told my wife we won a half-million dollars, but she didn't believe me," Zech said. "After I surprised my wife with it, we called my daughter."
elonnewsnetwork.com
LIVE BLOG: Midterm election results in Alamance County, North Carolina
Election night in Alamance County includes races in local municipalities, statewide offices and federal offices. Elon News Network is following the outcome of races across the county and state. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. According to the State Board of Elections,...
Empty Smith Homes buildings to be used for Greensboro police training
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will be holding a training session Thursday around empty apartment buildings that are scheduled for demolition in the near future. Greensboro City officials said the training will be held on the North side of Smith Homes in the vacant apartment buildings to give officers a chance to conduct their training.
Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers beats challenger Phil Byrd in race to keep top job
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers has managed to fend off an attempt by a former longtime deputy of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to take over the top job. Incumbent Democrat Danny Rogers won 55.58% of the vote to Republican Phil Byrd’s 44.42% with 100% of precincts reporting. The results are […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Dennis Riddell reelected to NC House for District 64
Republican incumbent Dennis Riddell won the House of Representatives seat for North Carolina District 64 against Democratic opponent Ron Osborne, winning 62.69% of the vote. District 64 includes Elon, most of Burlington, Pleasant Hill and Mandale according to the district plan. The area encapsulates 84,148 citizens, according to Ballotpedia. Riddell...
