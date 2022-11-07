Read full article on original website
Yellen says don't read too much into cooling CPI data
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called October's positive inflation report in the U.S. "a good reading," but cautioned against relying too much on one data point. "Core inflation was a lot lower than had been anticipated, and that's in spite of the fact that we continue to get high readings on shelter," Yellen told reporters during a visit to New Delhi.
FTX Crash: What Investors Should Know
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. FTX, a major cryptocurrency exchange, is on the brink of collapse this week amid liquidity concerns and allegations of misused funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTX’s native token, FTT, plummeted, taking other coins with it, including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Wednesday afternoon.
Bankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, Puts Empire in Bankruptcy
(Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, capping a rapid downfall for his companies. Entities tied to FTX.com, FTX US and trading firm Alameda Research Ltd. were part of the filings, according to a Twitter statement Friday. Chapter 11 bankruptcy lets a company continue operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors.
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Musk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn Lingers
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, in his first address to Twitter Inc. employees since purchasing the company for $44 billion, said that bankruptcy was a possibility if it doesn’t start generating more cash, according to people familiar with the matter. The warning came amid a tumultuous start to Musk’s reign...
Biden insists U.S. will meet climate targets at global summit
President Biden insisted Friday that the U.S. will deliver on its climate change commitments to an audience at an international climate summit in Egypt that is skeptical of whether the U.S. will actually live up to its promises. “Today, finally, thanks to the actions we’ve taken, I can stand here...
Post Roe, America must end its staggering maternal health crisis
When a child is born, medical providers quickly calculate the Apgar score. Using a 0-10 scale, numbers are assigned to gauge the baby’s breathing, pulse rate and other vitals. A score below 7 is a sign of potential distress that may require emergency care. If there was an Apgar...
