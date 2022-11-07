‘I would never count him out’: McDermott on Allen injury

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday, the Bills lost a game . But they might lose a lot more if Josh Allen were to miss some games.

Head coach Sean McDermott said the Bills are still evaluating Josh Allen’s elbow injury. He expects the team to know more in the next 24 hours.

Josh Allen injured his throwing elbow on the third-to-last on offense for the Bills yesterday.

Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network reported that Allen’s elbow was not something that would keep him out of a game, but would be something to monitor.

Rapoport also reports Allen would be limited in practice this week. McDermott said that decision has not yet been made.

“The one definite thing I can tell you is we all know Josh and how competitive he is and loves to compete, loves to be out there with his teammates,” McDermott said. “I would never count him out. That’s the one thing I do know about him. The medical piece, we’re still evaluating. I’ll know more, for myself even, tomorrow morning a little bit more. I’ll next talk to you guys on Wednesday and I’ll update you then.”

On the topic of injuries, McDermott said Tre White did not play yesterday because “he’s not ready to play yet.”

He added there has been no setback with White’s recovery from a torn ACL last Thanksgiving.

