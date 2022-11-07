Cornell University temporarily suspends fraternity parties after reports of drugging, sexual assault

ITHACA, N.Y. — Cornell University announced that fraternity parties will be “temporarily suspended” after reports of drugging and sexual assault.

In a statement to students on Monday, Cornell University President Martha E. Pollack and Vice President of Student and Campus Life, Ryan Lombardi, said that the Interfraternity Council which oversees the fraternities at the university has come to the decision that all fraternity parties and social events will be “temporarily suspended” following crime alerts that were issued over the weekend by Cornell University Police Department.

“Like you, we are outraged and saddened by the Cornell University Police Department (CUPD) crime alerts issued this weekend alleging the drugging of at least four students, and sexual assault of another student. These incidents reportedly occurred at off-campus residences affiliated with registered fraternities. We strongly condemn the actions of all individuals responsible for these criminal violations,” the statement read.

WTVH reported that the decision came Sunday evening following an emergency staff meeting and it was a decision that was in full support of staff. The statement from the university said no IFC-affiliated events can resume until student leaders along with Cornell staff “are confident activities can take place responsibly and safely.”

At least four students were allegedly drugged and there was a report of sexual assault of another student, the university said in a statement. The incidents happened in off-campus housing which the statement said is associated with registered fraternities at the university.

Cornell University Police Department released two news releases on the incidents over the weekend. One of the reports was released Friday night. CUPD said that between Sept. 24 and Nov. 3, they were made aware of at least four incidents where students had reported having a small amount or no alcohol at an off-campus party where they became incapacitated. CUPD said it was reported that an individual was exposed to Rohypnol which is also known as “roofies.”

The other news release came out Sunday afternoon. CUPD said that morning just before 5 a.m. a person reported to them that they were sexually assaulted sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. at an event in Ithaca, New York. According to The Ithaca Voice, the Ithaca Police Department is handling the investigation.

“We reiterate that Cornell must be a caring community where all students feel respected and safe. We must all remain firm in our conviction that this behavior must be eradicated from our community, whether or not we – or our organizations – were directly involved. We encourage you to take time to connect with and reach out to your community of friends and peers to ask for and offer support as needed. Our campus community is stronger together,” said the university.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ithaca Police Department at 607-272-9973. Cornell Police can be reached at 607-255-1111. More information can be found on Cornell University’s website.

