Washington State

‘We Are in the Capitol, Baby!’: Infowars Video Editor Who Claimed Proximity to Ashli Babbitt Shooting Death Pleads Guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Comments / 135

My name is Zeul
2d ago

These Dummies were acting like little children visiting Disney for the very first time!! They had no idea of the consequences of their actions and now they’re paying for it!! Taking selfies sitting in Lawmakers Offices!! One big Party of Traitors!! Hope it was worth getting fired from your Jobs and getting convicted of Crimes!! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(1)
32
Tammy Jones
2d ago

well that admissions by the misinformed trump supporters just proves that it wasn't set up by Pelosi after all but I'm sure the ignorant will keep pushing their rhetoric cause they have nothing else..

Reply(2)
22
wvwop
2d ago

I've got news for all of you... Ashley Babbitt was a soldier and if this mob would of tried to take over her federal military base the way they did our federal Capitol she would of done what she was trained to do just like the federal officer that shot her did... She knew better.

Reply(1)
25
