‘We Are in the Capitol, Baby!’: Infowars Video Editor Who Claimed Proximity to Ashli Babbitt Shooting Death Pleads Guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

These Dummies were acting like little children visiting Disney for the very first time!! They had no idea of the consequences of their actions and now they’re paying for it!! Taking selfies sitting in Lawmakers Offices!! One big Party of Traitors!! Hope it was worth getting fired from your Jobs and getting convicted of Crimes!! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸
well that admissions by the misinformed trump supporters just proves that it wasn't set up by Pelosi after all but I'm sure the ignorant will keep pushing their rhetoric cause they have nothing else..
I've got news for all of you... Ashley Babbitt was a soldier and if this mob would of tried to take over her federal military base the way they did our federal Capitol she would of done what she was trained to do just like the federal officer that shot her did... She knew better.
Related
An Oath Keeper thought the Electoral College was a place where politicians 'went to get educated,' defense lawyer says at trial
The Secret Service painted a damning picture of Trump to the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't the first time agents have been called to testify.
Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week
Trial begins for Capitol Police officer accused of warning rioter to take down incriminating info
Federal judge finds that Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in Georgia while trying to overturn the 2020 election results
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
Rioter Who Stormed Capitol With Confederate Flag-Toting Dad Gets Two Years in Prison
Trump writes angry letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson after being subpoenaed
New Video: Roger Stone Says Trump Will Get His 'Brains Beat In' If He Runs Again
'Loudmouth' Capitol rioter who said elected officials were 'all going to be executed' sentenced to 4 years in prison
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
A Trump employee told the FBI that the former president ordered staff to move boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump ordered military to create "disaster" for Biden — in a sign he knew he lost
Judge Allows Poll Workers’ Entire Defamation Case Against Rudy Giuliani Over False Election Fraud Claims to Move Forward to the Discovery Phase
Trump raged against '60 Minutes' after it featured Dominion's CEO calmly dismissing his election-fraud theories
A judge just tossed out the Justice Department's bid to force Trump donor and casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent
Michelle Obama's Secret Service driver charged with harassment and intimidation
‘I’d Like to See His Blood Drain Down the Gutter’: Wisconsin Man Charged with Threatening the Life of State’s Democratic Governor
Looks Like Sean Hannity Was Caught In A Big Fat Lie
Oath Keepers founder says it was ‘stupid’ for members to enter U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 135