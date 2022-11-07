ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Musk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn Lingers

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, in his first address to Twitter Inc. employees since purchasing the company for $44 billion, said that bankruptcy was a possibility if it doesn’t start generating more cash, according to people familiar with the matter. The warning came amid a tumultuous start to Musk’s reign...

Comments / 0

Community Policy