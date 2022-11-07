ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Collegedale Police make a deal for a new K9

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Collegdale Police Department has added a new K9 officer, but it took some deal-making to pull it off. The deal followed the hiring of a new, human police officer. Officer Saxe workerd for McMinn County as a Drug recognition Expert and certified K9 handler.
COLLEGEDALE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate missing 10-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they located a missing 10-year-old girl. Lina Pedro Vesbar was last seen outside of her home on Louisiana Ave. around 4 p.m. and was later found Thursday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

7 cars stolen after they were left running last week, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police are reminding the community not to leave their vehicles running while unattended, although mornings are getting colder in East Tennessee. Knoxville Police Department officials said seven cars were stolen in one week after they were left running. “It only takes seconds for somebody to steal...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School. “We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.
WHITE PINE, TN
FOX Carolina

Man convicted of drug trafficking following 2020 traffic stop

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina said a Florida man was convicted of drug trafficking and gun offenses after a traffic stop in 2020 in Asheville. Officials said according to court documents and other evidence, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop...
ASHEVILLE, NC
1450wlaf.com

Altercation at Caryville prompts a BOLO that ends in an arrest

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Jeffers recently saw a silver Volkswagen Jetta traveling at the bottom of the Wal-Mart parking lot. Jeffers knew there was a BOLO (be on the lookout for) issued for the vehicle stemming from an altercation in Caryville. It was...
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville heat study reveals some areas run almost 16 degrees hotter

Loudon County man raises money for kids driving his tractor 300 miles. Ron Lawrence is raising money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital by driving around the region in his tractor. Updated: 2 hours ago. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were searching for a missing 10-year-old girl. Cattle on...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Oak Ridge museum honors legends behind the baseball plate

Loudon County man raises money for kids driving his tractor 300 miles. Ron Lawrence is raising money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital by driving around the region in his tractor. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were searching for a missing 10-year-old girl. Cattle on...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy