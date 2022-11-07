Read full article on original website
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWII
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election Results
Women's Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 Tennessee
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizza
WDEF
Collegedale Police make a deal for a new K9
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Collegdale Police Department has added a new K9 officer, but it took some deal-making to pull it off. The deal followed the hiring of a new, human police officer. Officer Saxe workerd for McMinn County as a Drug recognition Expert and certified K9 handler.
Man found dead near Clinton Highway in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead near Clinton Highway on Wednesday.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police locate missing 10-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they located a missing 10-year-old girl. Lina Pedro Vesbar was last seen outside of her home on Louisiana Ave. around 4 p.m. and was later found Thursday night.
Man charged with aggravated stalking in East TN after viral videos
A man seen in a viral video was arrested with charges of stalking and harassing a former co-worker, according to Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
More than double the usual number of fatal police pursuits reported last year in TN
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — In a matter of seconds, a woman lost her career, her left arm and the love of her life. A suspect fleeing from police crashed into Chyenne Moses and her husband, Joe, as they drove home in Monroe County. The crash happened several minutes after...
WATE
Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention
Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
1 Person Arrested Following Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville(Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Tuesday. According to Loudon County Chief Deputy Zac Frye, a person who had been taken for an evaluation on Monday afternoon exited the emergency room at Fort Loudon Medical Center and stole a car from a Walmart in Lenoir City.
KPD: 7 cars stolen in Knoxville after they were left running
The Knoxville Police Department warns drivers not to leave their cars running unattended after seven cars were stolen last week.
WBIR
Lenoir City man identified in deputy chase
Authorities have identified a man arrested in a chase with deputies as Christopher McClanahan. Police took McClanahan into custody Tuesday evening.
Suspect from multicounty car chase that ended in Knox Co. identified
A police chase starting in Loudon County Monday involving deputies from the Loudon County and Blount County Sheriff's Offices ended in Knox County with a truck wrecked and one man in custody.
wvlt.tv
7 cars stolen after they were left running last week, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police are reminding the community not to leave their vehicles running while unattended, although mornings are getting colder in East Tennessee. Knoxville Police Department officials said seven cars were stolen in one week after they were left running. “It only takes seconds for somebody to steal...
wvlt.tv
Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School. “We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.
FOX Carolina
Man convicted of drug trafficking following 2020 traffic stop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina said a Florida man was convicted of drug trafficking and gun offenses after a traffic stop in 2020 in Asheville. Officials said according to court documents and other evidence, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop...
1450wlaf.com
Altercation at Caryville prompts a BOLO that ends in an arrest
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Jeffers recently saw a silver Volkswagen Jetta traveling at the bottom of the Wal-Mart parking lot. Jeffers knew there was a BOLO (be on the lookout for) issued for the vehicle stemming from an altercation in Caryville. It was...
‘Charges Will Be Forthcoming’ After Missing Tennessee Mother of Two Found Dead in Remote Area
Authorities have found a missing Tennessee woman dead and say that charges are on the horizon. Cops in the city of Madisonville did not name any suspects but said they had two people in custody. Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was reported missing on Oct. 31. Officers initially said she was...
School resource officer drives head-on into suspect’s truck, ending high-speed chase
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. — A school resource officer in North Carolina has four words for the gentleman trying to outrun police while he made his way to Swain Middle School: Not on his watch. According to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over a pickup truck...
Knoxville Police officer’s domestic assault case bound over to grand jury
A Knoxville Police Department officer who was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault in August has his case sent to the grand jury, according to Assistant District Attorney Sean McDermott.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville heat study reveals some areas run almost 16 degrees hotter
Knoxville heat study reveals some areas run almost 16 degrees hotter

Loudon County man raises money for kids driving his tractor 300 miles. Ron Lawrence is raising money for East Tennessee Children's Hospital by driving around the region in his tractor.
1 injured after mobile home park shooting in New Tazewell
A shooting at a mobile home park Tuesday night has left at least one person injured.
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge museum honors legends behind the baseball plate
