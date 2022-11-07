Read full article on original website
Stantec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) _ Stantec Inc. (STN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $52.1 million. The Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share. The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five...
Integral Ad Science: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $767,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. The average estimate of...
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ Bellicum Pharmacueticals Inc. (BLCM) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $7.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. The drug developer posted revenue of $1 million...
Carbon Streaming: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share. The mining company posted revenue of $27,300...
Rackspace Technology, Wynn Resorts rise; Cano Health falls
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $3.72 to $72. The casino operator's third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts. Bumble Inc., up $2.10 to $23.03. The online dating service reported strong third-quarter earnings. RingCentral Inc., up $8.54 to...
Online Prices Continued to Decline in October, Adobe Reports
Prices for products sold online decreased on a yearly basis for the second consecutive month in October, according to new data from Adobe released on Thursday. In October 2022, online prices decreased 0.7% year-over-year but rose 0.3% from September, according to the latest Adobe Digital Price Index (DPI). What’s more, most of the categories tracked by Adobe – 11 out of 18 – saw month-over-month price decreases in July. The October decline in prices was driven by categories including electronics, computers, toys and sporting goods, Adobe said. In the largest category in e-commerce by share of spend, electronics, online prices fell sharply...
