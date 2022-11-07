ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxzPm_0j2BkyV000

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City woman faces three felonies after she allegedly shot another woman in the leg on Sunday morning, according to a probable cause statement.

Victoria Crumble, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Jefferson City police were called to 807 Stadium Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Sunday after reports of someone being shot. Police found a spent .380 caliber shell casing and one live round in the parking lot.

A gunshot victim was brought to an area hospital with a non-life threatening wound on her leg, according to the probable cause statement.

Crumble allegedly told police that she was allegedly exposed to mace and shot the woman. She gave up the gun to police. The woman with the gunshot wound said she and Crumble got into an altercation and after it stopped, Crumble shot her.

A video was allegedly posted to social media, according to the probable cause statement.

An arraignment hearing was held Monday afternoon.

The post Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwos.com

JCMO road rage driver charged

A Jefferson City man is now charged in connection with a Monday road rage incident. 23 year old Rodriguez Long Jr. is accused of shooting from a vehicle. Witnesses told police they accidentally cut Long off in traffic and he started firing shots. He told officers he was going to follow the other vehicle and fight the driver.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Man arrested after shooting gun during road rage incident

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man faces a pair of felony charges after police say he shot a gun during a road rage incident Monday night. Rodriguez Long Jr., 23, is charged with shooting at someone from a vehicle and armed criminal action. Witnesses said they were traveling eastbound on Highway 54 when The post Police: Man arrested after shooting gun during road rage incident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has now been charged with two misdemeanors related to his October arrest on suspicion of DWI. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford filed the charges Thursday after Chism posted a $2,000 bond the day of his arrest, according to online court records. He's due for his first court appearance Monday.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

CPD releases video of woman being chased; hasn’t confirmed if it’s related to ‘prowler’ investigation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department released a video on social media Thursday afternoon of a woman being chased. CPD said in a tweet that it has not confirmed whether or not that video is related to its investigation of a suspected prowler who has been allegedly targeting women ages 20-30 in south Columbia. The post CPD releases video of woman being chased; hasn’t confirmed if it’s related to ‘prowler’ investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia man charged with kidnapping, assault for August attack

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is charged with kidnapping and beating a woman in August. Christopher Long, 42, was charged with two counts of Domestic Assault, Kidnapping, and Tampering with a Witness in a Felony Prosecution. According to court documents, Boone County Joint Communication got a call on...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Police reportedly increasing surveillance after report of serial prowler

COLUMBIA — After disclosing its investigation into an alleged serial prowler, the Columbia Police Department is reportedly increasing its surveillance around south-side Columbia apartment complexes, according to one apartment property manager. On Tuesday, CPD reported several occurrences of break-ins, burglaries, and other suspicious incidents that police believe to be...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Women are taking extra precautions as CPD continues search for suspected prowler

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia. "We're asking your help to identify and locate a suspected prowler," CPD Assistant Chief of Police Jeremiah Hunter said in a video posted to social media Tuesday. "We believe his activity may be escalating and The post Women are taking extra precautions as CPD continues search for suspected prowler appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Woman arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder

A suspect in a 2019 Callaway County murder is awaiting extradition in San Diego after being arrested in Mexico. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning and taken to San Diego, where she remains in federal custody. Ricketts...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia. CPD said in a press release that it believe several incidents since August are related: Aug. 9: Burglary report at the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The suspect entered an apartment of a woman while The post Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Shots heard on 911 call as victim asks for help

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman was on the phone with Boone County Joint Communication when shots rang out resulting in the death of two women on Boyd Lane Saturday night. According to court documents, a call came into BCJC at 10:48 Saturday evening. At the beginning of the call, the woman simply says "Cadilac Derrick," referring to the 35-year-old suspect in a double gun murder. The caller says Derrick is refusing to give her her keys back and had been abusing her.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Three people charged in relation to Moniteau County theft

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people are facing charges in relation to a reported theft in Moniteau County from last week. Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible theft on Nov. 1. According to a press release, a landowner and neighbors saw two vehicles on a property on Hays Road just outside of Tipton.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy