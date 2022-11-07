Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City woman faces three felonies after she allegedly shot another woman in the leg on Sunday morning, according to a probable cause statement.

Victoria Crumble, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Jefferson City police were called to 807 Stadium Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Sunday after reports of someone being shot. Police found a spent .380 caliber shell casing and one live round in the parking lot.

A gunshot victim was brought to an area hospital with a non-life threatening wound on her leg, according to the probable cause statement.

Crumble allegedly told police that she was allegedly exposed to mace and shot the woman. She gave up the gun to police. The woman with the gunshot wound said she and Crumble got into an altercation and after it stopped, Crumble shot her.

A video was allegedly posted to social media, according to the probable cause statement.

An arraignment hearing was held Monday afternoon.

