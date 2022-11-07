KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Western Michigan University football team fell to Northern Illinois 24-21 on a last-minute touchdown Wednesday night at Waldo Stadium . WMU (3-7, 2-4) had a 21-17 lead with 3:13 to play, with NIU getting the ball on their own 27-yard line after a punt by Nick Mihalic. On the first play of the drive, quarterback Justin Lynch ran the ball down the left side of the field for 52 yards to move it to the Broncos’ 21. Lynch ran it four more times until he finally found the endzone with 56 seconds left to play.

