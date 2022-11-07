Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Kenneth Lee (Ken) McLaughlin
Kenneth Lee (Ken) McLaughlin, 80, of Coldwater, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 6, 2022, following a long illness. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ken’s life and share memories Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the 4-H Cabin, Branch County Fairgrounds, 262 S. Sprague St, Coldwater. There will be a meal following the service.
Drunk driving suspect formally charged in St. Joseph County fatal crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A suspected drunk driver who authorities say fled the scene after causing a fatal crash that killed a 6-month-old Mendon boy last week has been charged. 24-year-old Jimenez Lopez was arraigned in St. Joseph County District Court this past Monday with failure...
Stolte case involving alleged pellet shooting bound over to Branch County Circuit Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater area man who is facing three charges after allegedly shooting a woman with pellets from an air rifle last month was bound over to Branch County Circuit Court on Tuesday. 49-year-old Richard Stolte waived his Branch County District Court preliminary...
Maple Lawn officials express disappointment in Tuesday’s millage defeat
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Officials for Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation are expressing disappointment after Branch County voters overwhelmingly said no to a five year millage request that would have been used to help fund the operation of the facility. The request to raise $1-point-6 million annually...
BUSINESS BEAT: Coldwater Chamber Jingle and Mingle returns on December 15
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – It’s an event that had to be called off over the last couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic but it’s back for this year’s holiday season. The Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their Jingle and Mingle party...
Legg Middle School boys hoop squads split with Harper Creek
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Legg Middle School boys basketball teams took on Harper Creek on Thursday night. The 8th grade A team won 50-12 as Dayton Ennis scored 18 points. He also had five assists and six steals. Joseph Hayward added eight points and grabbed six rebounds. The...
Fire behind CCS Administration Building believed to have been caused by homeless man
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater police and fire departments believe a homeless man started a fire Wednesday morning in the woods behind the Coldwater Community Schools Administration building on Sauk River Drive. The fire was reported at about 7:45 a.m.. Dark smoke was visible for several minutes on...
Branch County shows it is not Whitmer Country, Dixon wins Branch by nearly 2-1 margin
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson were re-elected on Tuesday but they were beaten soundly in the Branch County balloting. Republican challenger Tudor Dixon defeated Whitmer 10.131 to 5,674. Benson lost in Branch County to Republican challenger...
Broncos give up late touchdown, fall at home to Northern Illinois
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Western Michigan University football team fell to Northern Illinois 24-21 on a last-minute touchdown Wednesday night at Waldo Stadium . WMU (3-7, 2-4) had a 21-17 lead with 3:13 to play, with NIU getting the ball on their own 27-yard line after a punt by Nick Mihalic. On the first play of the drive, quarterback Justin Lynch ran the ball down the left side of the field for 52 yards to move it to the Broncos’ 21. Lynch ran it four more times until he finally found the endzone with 56 seconds left to play.
