Coldwater, MI

OBITUARY: Kenneth Lee (Ken) McLaughlin

Kenneth Lee (Ken) McLaughlin, 80, of Coldwater, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 6, 2022, following a long illness. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ken’s life and share memories Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the 4-H Cabin, Branch County Fairgrounds, 262 S. Sprague St, Coldwater. There will be a meal following the service.
COLDWATER, MI
Maple Lawn officials express disappointment in Tuesday's millage defeat

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Officials for Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation are expressing disappointment after Branch County voters overwhelmingly said no to a five year millage request that would have been used to help fund the operation of the facility. The request to raise $1-point-6 million annually...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
Legg Middle School boys hoop squads split with Harper Creek

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Legg Middle School boys basketball teams took on Harper Creek on Thursday night. The 8th grade A team won 50-12 as Dayton Ennis scored 18 points. He also had five assists and six steals. Joseph Hayward added eight points and grabbed six rebounds. The...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Broncos give up late touchdown, fall at home to Northern Illinois

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Western Michigan University football team fell to Northern Illinois 24-21 on a last-minute touchdown Wednesday night at Waldo Stadium . WMU (3-7, 2-4) had a 21-17 lead with 3:13 to play, with NIU getting the ball on their own 27-yard line after a punt by Nick Mihalic. On the first play of the drive, quarterback Justin Lynch ran the ball down the left side of the field for 52 yards to move it to the Broncos’ 21. Lynch ran it four more times until he finally found the endzone with 56 seconds left to play.
KALAMAZOO, MI

