CLINTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS), a wholly owned subsidiary of SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), announced today that Maureen P. Westbrook, president of CTWS and the Connecticut Water Company (CWC), plans to retire on Dec. 31, 2022, and Craig J. Patla, vice president of service delivery, is expected to succeed her as president of CTWS and CWC, effective on Jan. 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006108/en/ Craig J. Patla (Photo: Business Wire)

