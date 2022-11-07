Read full article on original website
IntelGenx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SAINT LAURENT, Quebec (AP) _ IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its third quarter. The Saint Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $142,000 in the period. _____. This...
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ Bellicum Pharmacueticals Inc. (BLCM) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $7.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. The drug developer posted revenue of $1 million...
Venus Concept: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. The maker of hair transplant devices posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period. _____. This...
Bankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, Puts Empire in Bankruptcy
(Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, capping a rapid downfall for his companies. Entities tied to FTX.com, FTX US and trading firm Alameda Research Ltd. were part of the filings, according to a Twitter statement Friday. Chapter 11 bankruptcy lets a company continue operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors.
Online Prices Continued to Decline in October, Adobe Reports
Prices for products sold online decreased on a yearly basis for the second consecutive month in October, according to new data from Adobe released on Thursday. In October 2022, online prices decreased 0.7% year-over-year but rose 0.3% from September, according to the latest Adobe Digital Price Index (DPI). What’s more, most of the categories tracked by Adobe – 11 out of 18 – saw month-over-month price decreases in July. The October decline in prices was driven by categories including electronics, computers, toys and sporting goods, Adobe said. In the largest category in e-commerce by share of spend, electronics, online prices fell sharply...
