Read full article on original website
Related
kchanews.com
Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids
A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
Dozens Charged In Major Drug Bust
(Fayette County, IA) — A drug ring’s been busted in Northeast Iowa. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a dozen suspects, and seized multiple guns, thousands of dollars in cash, and large amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription pills in drug raids. The deputies made the arrests in Oelwein, Maynard, and rural Fayette County. More than a hundred charges are filed against the dozen suspects, including possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fifteen Agencies Collaborate, Twelve People Arrested in Fayette County Drug Busts
Fifteen law enforcement agencies from across northeast Iowa came together on Friday night to conduct half a dozen drug busts simultaneously in Oelwein and Fayette County on Friday night. Local agencies included the Iowa State Patrol, Police Departments from Oelwein, Independence and Strawberry Point and the Sheriff’s Departments from Delaware,...
kwayradio.com
Teen Went 108 mph on Ansborough During Chase
A teenager was arrested after leading police in Waterloo on a short chase that ended when he got his vehicle stuck between two buildings, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 18 year old Noah Coonradt was allegedly clocked going 108 mph in the area of Ansborough Avenue and West Washington Street around 1:45 Sunday morning. He slowed his speeds considerably when an officer began pursuit but Coonradt did not pull over. He eventually tried to fit between two buildings on Falls Avenue but became stuck. Coonradt was taken into custody and charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles, Reckless Driving, and Speeding. There were at least two passengers in the vehicle at the time. One of them, 19 year old Jayden Johnathon, of Evansdale, was charged with Marijuana Possession. He posted a $1,000 bond. No injuries were reported in the chase.
KCRG.com
New Hampton Police looking for missing man
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are asking for public help after a 30-year-old man went missing. Police say Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence on the way to visit a friend’s house on October 20th, 2022. Esparza is a 6′2″ white male that weighs approximately...
KCRG.com
More small towns are adding speed cameras and leaders say they’re working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cities like Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have had automated speed cameras for years, but many smaller towns in the state have adopted them just recently. 3,279 citations were issued in the first year a camera was installed in Fayette. It keeps watch where Highway 150...
kchanews.com
BREAKING: New Hampton Police Seek Help Locating Missing Person
The New Hampton Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. JONATHAN HENRY ESPARZA (30) was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend’s house in Elma on the evening of October 20, 2022. Jonathan is described as a white male, approximately 6’02”,...
951thebull.com
Northeast Iowa Man Sentenced to Over Half-Decade in Federal Prison on Gun Charges
An Oelwein man who possessed loaded guns and fled from law enforcement has been sentenced to almost six years in federal prison. In April, 39-year-old Justin Gallmeyer pleaded guilty to possessing firearms as a felon, which came from a prior federal felony conviction for possessing a firearm as a drug user.
Waterloo Criminal Takes The Phrase Break A Leg Too Seriously
There are many criminals who make mistakes, step up and accept responsibility, and never break the law again. Then, there are repeat offenders who can't seem to keep themselves out of trouble. That's the type of criminal this story from Waterloo is about. According to a KWWL report, late last...
KCRG.com
Manchester police warn of possible door-to-door scammer
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Manchester are warning of a possible scam involving someone going door-to-door soliciting donations supposedly for Operation Santa Claus. Police said Operation Santa Claus does not go door-to-door to ask for donations. The nonprofit said it only operates on donations from businesses and free will donations from private individuals.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
Two Eastern Iowa Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Northern Iowa to add nursing program
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Northern Iowa is expected to begin offering a nursing program starting in the fall of 2024. The Iowa Board of Regents approved a proposal for the development of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program on Thursday. UNI President Mark Nook said campus...
Waverly To Open First of Its Kind Retail Space
Locals will be able to check out a new sort of retail space in Waverly very soon. Late last week, news came out that downtown Waverly will be opening a fun spot for local businesses to sell their products. It's called the Waverly Market and this new space looks like it will be similar to NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids.
NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]
If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
Comments / 3