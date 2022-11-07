ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

WSVN-TV

Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Nicole’s strong waves wallop Haulover, Bal Harbour beaches

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While the effects are expected to be much greater further north, heavy waves from Hurricane Nicole battered beaches in northeastern Miami-Dade County Wednesday. Haulover and Bal Harbour beaches saw surfers hitting the waves against the advice of local officials. “Crazy, really crazy, I can’t believe...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, beachgoers and residents alike walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Shternie Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Pompano Beach hosts its first-ever drone show

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It may be hard to believe right now, but the skies will be clear again soon. And when the clouds roll away, there’s gonna be something cool happening over your head. A light show like no other is coming to South Florida this weekend.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Cities Holding Veterans Day Events to Honor Those Who Served

Across South Florida, several cities will hold events Friday to remember and honor those who served the United States through the various branches of the military. The YMCA of South Florida and the city of Weston will host the YMCA’s annual Veterans Day breakfast with community leaders to honor local veterans, featuring a presentation by former U.S. Navy SEAL Lt. Commander, Harvard University grad, and six-time Paralympic Medalist Dan Cnossen at 9 a.m.
HIALEAH, FL
Miami New Times

NYC's Sushi Lab Brings Experimental Omakase to Pompano Beach

Peruse the menu at the newly opened Sushi Lab or head over to its OpenTable page to make a reservation, and you might mistake this Broward County newcomer for just one more take on omakase-style dining. The restaurant's "about us" page gives a mild-mannered, straightforward description of a beachfront restaurant...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WPTV

Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Due to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are no longer in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty. Early Tuesday morning, the storm track shifted ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Publix Butcher Threatens To Kill Victims With Knife In Boca Raton

Victims Claim Lawrence Purdy, A Publix Butcher, Threatened To Kill Them. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Shopping may not be a pleasure at the Publix at Powerline and Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton where Lawrence Purdy told police he works as a butcher’s […]
BOCA RATON, FL

