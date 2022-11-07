Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frozen with Desire Diamond Sculpture at Art MiamiNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Tropical system Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach
(WSVN) - Tropical System Nicole left her mark on Broward County’s coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm, as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Thursday. 7News drone footage showed the destruction from above, as wood planks were...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale residents relieved damage from Nicole wasn’t more severe
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There was a calm sunrise on Fort Lauderdale Beach Thursday morning after now-Tropical Storm Nicole brought rain and wind to the area. “It looks like the town’s OK,” one resident said. “We don’t have Wi-Fi at my house because of the storm, so...
Click10.com
Nicole’s strong waves wallop Haulover, Bal Harbour beaches
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While the effects are expected to be much greater further north, heavy waves from Hurricane Nicole battered beaches in northeastern Miami-Dade County Wednesday. Haulover and Bal Harbour beaches saw surfers hitting the waves against the advice of local officials. “Crazy, really crazy, I can’t believe...
thecoastalstar.com
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
Click10.com
City officials working to restore Broward County after Nicole causes flooding damage to homes, businesses
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole bore down on our neighbors to the north, storms brought plenty of wet, windy weather all over Broward County. The heavy rain mixed with king tides led to some significant coastal flooding that reached some surrounding homes and businesses. Local 10 News’...
Click10.com
Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, beachgoers and residents alike walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Shternie Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
WSVN-TV
Pompano Beach hosts its first-ever drone show
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It may be hard to believe right now, but the skies will be clear again soon. And when the clouds roll away, there’s gonna be something cool happening over your head. A light show like no other is coming to South Florida this weekend.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade, Broward Mayors Give Update on Preparation Efforts Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
In anticipation for possible impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Broward Mayor Michael Udine gave updates as to preparation efforts across both counties. Although forecast tracks show Nicole approaching the east coast of Florida Wednesday, both Miami-Dade and Broward out of the cone of concern.
NBC Miami
Rainy Wednesday Across South Florida Due to Impacts From Tropical Storm Nicole
Even though both Miami-Dade and Broward are out of the cone of concern from Tropical Storm Nicole, both counties will have to deal with the impacts from what could become a hurricane Wednesday. Nicole remains a strong tropical storm, located roughly 250 miles east of Palm Beach County. Hurricane warnings...
NBC Miami
South Florida Cities Holding Veterans Day Events to Honor Those Who Served
Across South Florida, several cities will hold events Friday to remember and honor those who served the United States through the various branches of the military. The YMCA of South Florida and the city of Weston will host the YMCA’s annual Veterans Day breakfast with community leaders to honor local veterans, featuring a presentation by former U.S. Navy SEAL Lt. Commander, Harvard University grad, and six-time Paralympic Medalist Dan Cnossen at 9 a.m.
Miami New Times
NYC's Sushi Lab Brings Experimental Omakase to Pompano Beach
Peruse the menu at the newly opened Sushi Lab or head over to its OpenTable page to make a reservation, and you might mistake this Broward County newcomer for just one more take on omakase-style dining. The restaurant's "about us" page gives a mild-mannered, straightforward description of a beachfront restaurant...
WPTV
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Due to...
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida – Inside a traveler’s luggage, Transportation Security Administration officers were shocked to find a raw chicken with a handgun stuffed inside the cavity of the bird.
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track
Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are no longer in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty. Early Tuesday morning, the storm track shifted ...
Click10.com
Broward officials encourage campers to vacate public parks as storm threatens Florida coast
PLANTATION, Fla. – Broward County’s mayor, schools superintendent, and supervisor of elections met at the county’s emergency operation center on Tuesday in Plantation. Mayor Michael Udine, Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, and Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said they were preparing for the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. “We...
Publix Butcher Threatens To Kill Victims With Knife In Boca Raton
Victims Claim Lawrence Purdy, A Publix Butcher, Threatened To Kill Them. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Shopping may not be a pleasure at the Publix at Powerline and Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton where Lawrence Purdy told police he works as a butcher’s […]
hauteliving.com
The Boca Raton’s Luxurious $200 Million Makeover Exceeded Our Expectations
Two years ago, rumors spread high and low throughout the 561-area code about the pink tower undergoing a massive reconstruction. Was the landmark we knew it as no longer going to be pink? What were the members of the exclusive The Boca Raton to expect from the 200 million dollar redesign?
Sandbag Distributions Happening In These Locations Ahead Of Nicole
If you need sandbags be sure to check out this list of locations to get yours starting Tuesday
Comments / 0