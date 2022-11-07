Across South Florida, several cities will hold events Friday to remember and honor those who served the United States through the various branches of the military. The YMCA of South Florida and the city of Weston will host the YMCA’s annual Veterans Day breakfast with community leaders to honor local veterans, featuring a presentation by former U.S. Navy SEAL Lt. Commander, Harvard University grad, and six-time Paralympic Medalist Dan Cnossen at 9 a.m.

HIALEAH, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO