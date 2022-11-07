ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson closes two more neighborhood recycling centers

By Anne Simmons
 3 days ago
The City of Tucson Environmental Services has closed two more of its recycling centers because of safety concerns related to illegal dumping.

These Neighborhood Recycling Centers previously open at Ward 2—Mansfeld Park and the Hardesty Recycling Center—are no longer available to the public.

Four Neighborhood Recycling Centers in Tucson remain:

According to the city, people were illegally dumping trash and overfilling containers. The city says at least two serious injuries have occurred, and multiple fires were set at these centers.

City representatives say even its collection schedule of six days per week wasn't enough to keep pace with the amount of recycled materials that were causing containers to overflow, leading to neighborhood safety concerns.

Per the city, the current availability of curbside recycling reduces the need for a large number of recycling centers.

They say now "every City of Tucson residential customer has curbside recycling at their home and can request a 2nd recycling container at no charge."

More information at the City of Tucson's recycling webpage .

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , Twitter or LinkedIn .

Comments / 5

Talk Hard
3d ago

Getting Hard to recycle around here. They don’t want to accept anything either lol always tight restrictions on what to put in the blue bins. Recycling isn’t working out that well is it?

Reply
2
David Fosca
3d ago

I've witnessed people dumping trash, used furniture, construction materials mexicans were dumping that at Jacobs park which is why they took away the recycling dumpsters.

Reply
2
traitor Biden
3d ago

recycling is a scam . many items go to the land fill regardless. if you are paying extra money for a recycling bin your a rube

Reply(1)
2
 

