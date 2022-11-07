ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Unseasonable warmth has folks reveling in the sun, but temps to crumble

By Vanessa Murdock
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxxfG_0j2BjsAR00

Are New Yorkers ready for drastic weather change? 01:37

NEW YORK -- It's day three of record-breaking warmth across the Tri-State Area -- and that's a wrap.

Temperatures will crumble Monday night, and we face a seasonable day Tuesday.

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock found out if New Yorkers are ready for the drop.

People were enjoying the unseasonable warmth and unfiltered sunshine in Tarrytown.

"I love it. It's fabulous," said Pamela Giordano. "I feel like I should be at the pool."

Enjoying the view, catching up on conversation, or enjoying lunch al fresco, the weather served up no interference.

"It's beautiful," said Rodman Rosenberger.

Across the mighty Hudson in Nyack, skateboarders tackled ramps and hills. One wore a beanie and sweatshirt. John Quirk decided the warmth warrants bearing more.

"It's a little crazy that is 70 right? Almost 80," Quirk said.

"Perfect weather. You can wear shorts, no heavy jacket," Tanya Cooper said.

"It's going to be about 20 degrees colder tomorrow," Murdock said.

"I don't want to know that, I'm not ready for that," Cooper said.

"I didn't know that," said Jaiden Dunn.

"We're ready. I have my down coat, but it's just sitting there," Giordano said.

"I'll be back, probably wearing a shirt, too," Quirk said.

These temperature swings are commonplace in fall. The warm air isn't ready to release its grip, and the cold air wants control. And, is about to get it.

No worries for Maria Pederson. She shares weather has little bearing whether or not she launches her kayak daily, with one exception.

"You can't go out when it's frozen. Your paddles will ice up," Pederson said.

Speaking of ice - we're not there, yet.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Officials warning Tri-State Area residents of potential outages from Nicole

NEW YORK -- Tri-State Area residents are already preparing for the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Thursday, some local officials are warning of power outages and postponed events.Crews have been sweeping the storm drains in Millstone Township, New Jersey, clearing out the autumn leaves and trying to prevent flooding come Friday on streets and in homes."We've invested in equipment to help blow some of these leaves out of streets quicker," Millstone Administrator Kevin Abernathy said.Abernathy is warning residents that outages are possible."Everything out here is well and septic, so if you lose power, you're gonna be...
MILLSTONE, NJ
CBS New York

Tropical Storm Nicole hitting Florida hard

Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said, before quickly losing some punch and being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over central Florida. But it was still hitting a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said. What was a rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Authorities warned that Nicole's storm surge could...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

Republicans basking in glow of red wave on Long Island

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- It was an unexpected clean sweep for Republicans in Long Island's four hotly contested congressional races.Political observers told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that the region's swing to red is seen as pivotal for the balance of power in the House of Representatives.Long Islanders went to bed amid fireworks celebrations from the local Republican Party."I wish them good luck," one voter said.All four GOP congressional candidates won their seats."We're tired of the nonsense. We're tired of the taxes," a voter said."I'm not pleased. I voted Democrat across the board," another voter said.READ MORE: Election Results 2022: CBS News projects...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS New York

Long Island Democrats doing soul-searching after "red wave"

MINEOLA, N.Y. - Two congressional seats on Long Island flipped from blue to red, and the consequences will impact the balance of power in Congress. Both of them were in congressional districts that actually favored Democrats. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, despite voter enrollment, Long Island's entire congressional delegation is now red. While Republicans celebrate a Long Island congressional "red wave," Democrats are licking their wounds after two congressional seats flipped. Election Results 2022: Check full New York and New Jersey election resultsLong Island will be represented by four House Republicans, even though more voters are registered Democrats. In open seats, Republicans Nick...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

New Jersey poised to reinstate black bear hunt

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is poised to reinstate the controversial black bear hunt. Murphy says it would be a regulated hunt to control the bear population in the state. He says a recent increase in black bears puts communities, families and property at risk. Bear sightings are up 237% this year, like an aggressive encounter in Passaic County back in May. State officials say there have been dozens of aggressive encounters with people. There is plenty of opposition to the governor's plan to resume hunting. "The public is going to raise up and make it clear to the governor that he has to do the right thing, and I believe he will," said one opponent said. The proposal will be considered during a New Jersey Fish and Game Council meeting Tuesday.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

At least 1 dead, multiple hurt after Old Bridge crash

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- A deadly crash in New Jersey is now being investigated. It happened early Wednesday morning in Old Bridge along Route 9. CBS2's Kevin Rincon was there as three cars were towed away from the scene. It was at the intersection of Spring Valley Road and U.S. Route 9 that two cars collided. The impact of the crash makes it clear speed was certainly a factor.The attorney general's office says cops tried to pull over one of the cars involved in the crash after it came up in connection with an attempted car theft in Marlboro.The driver did not stop,...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

Authorities: Omar Alkattoul charged with threatening New Jersey synagogues

NEWARK, N.J. -- An 18-year-old Sayreville man has been charged in connection with alleged threats made against New Jersey synagogues and Jewish residents. As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, the man just went before a magistrate in Newark. The recent boosted police presence across the state of New Jersey, with extra officers posted in front of New Jersey synagogues and yeshivas came when the FBI issued an alert about the alleged internet activity of an 18-year-old in Sayreville. The suspect, Omar Alkattou, went before a federal magistrate in Newark. Federal prosecutors say he shared "a manifesto containing threats to attack a synagogue and Jewish people." Titled...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
CBS New York

Veterans Day celebrations start with arrival of Marines and sailors in New York

NEW YORK -- Friday is Veterans Day, and here in New York there's a weeklong celebration honoring our brave men and women. There are two ships in New York harbor now carrying hundreds of sailors, Marines, and members of the Coast Guard.On Thursday, CBS2's Alice Gainer went aboard the USS Arlington, an amphibious assault ship. Chopper 2 took a bird's-eye view of the Arlington, which just completed a seven-month deployment to Europe and is now here for the week on the Hudson River. The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Lawrence Lawson is also here. Its home port is Cape May, New Jersey. The Arlington is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Pundit: Hochul's real work to fix New York is about to begin

NEW YORK -- New York voters made history, making Buffalo native Kathy Hochul the first woman to be elected governor. Breaking the glass ceiling didn't come easy. The governor had to keep up a frenetic pace in the last two weeks to galvanize voters. With 94% of the votes counted, Hochul had 53% to 47% for Republican challenger Lee Zeldin. As CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, Zeldin did finally congratulate Hochul on becoming the first woman in 230 years to be elected governor of the Empire State, but not without a parting shot. Election Results 2022: Check full New York and New Jersey election resultsZeldin pointed...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS New York

New Jersey voters want their say with balance of power up for grabs

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- While voter turnout is historically low in midterm years, many in New Jersey said this election is one of the most consequential. There may be few high-stakes races in the Garden State, but voters wanted their say with the balance of power up for grabs in Washington, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Tuesday. It was crowded inside one polling place in Fort Lee, where few seemed satisfied with the direction the country is moving."It's time for change and the only way to do it is to show your license and vote," said Jay Blau. Election Day in the Tri-State: Local race updates,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

Powerball ticket sold in California wins record $2.04 billion jackpot

Powerball announced Tuesday a single winning ticket was sold in California for a world-record $2.04 billion jackpot. The announcement came after a lengthy delay in revealing the winning numbers.The winning numbers are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball of 10. California lottery officials said on Twitter the winning ticket was sold at a service center in the Los Angeles County community of Altadena.The service center gets a $1 million bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the California lottery. Owner Joseph Chahayed told CBS Los Angeles he's going to share the bonus with his family, which for now includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

N.J. lawmakers propose longer school days to make up for lost time

NEWARK, N.J. -- To make up for students' lost time during the pandemic, New Jersey lawmakers are proposing a bill to require longer school days or even school years. Even though children are back in school, it hasn't been easy getting them back on track, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. "I feel like they are still trying to catch up," said Lucelia Lemes, a parent. Lemes is among those supporting a proposed bill that would buy more time in school for some New Jersey students. "I see that as an opportunity to actually really catch up with what they have lost," said Lemes. "This is...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

Election Results 2022: Check full New York and New Jersey election results

NEW YORK - Voters across the Tri-State Area and the nation headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in an election many experts said was the most consequential midterms in history. New York voters faced a choice for governor. Kathy Hochul was running to be the first woman ever elected to a full term as governor in the Empire State, whereas Lee Zeldin was hoping to unseat her and become the first Republican to win the governor's office in New York since George Pataki. For complete election results: CLICK HERE to check election results in New York, including governor, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, Comptroller, State Supreme Court, State Senate, Assembly and various ballot measures.  CLICK HERE to check election results in New Jersey, including U.S. House, State Senate, and State House. CLICK HERE for complete election day coverage across the Tri-State Area. CLICK HERE for more coverage of local and national politics.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

More merchants slapping customers with fees for using credit cards

NEW YORK -- More and more merchants are dinging shoppers with fees for using credit cards, and many of them are doing it in a way that breaks the law. Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan met with a Long Islander who is advocating for change. Joyce Kane of Oceanside now checks her receipts with the eye of a tiger. She's fighting credit card surcharges, illegal add-ons without notification. Gasoline stations show the discrepancy. Stores are required to also. "Bakery, you could go to a deli, my dry cleaners, restaurants," said Kane.  Kane has recovered more than $100 by making dozens of calls to her bank...
OCEANSIDE, NY
CBS New York

Malinowski blames redistricting for loss to Kean Jr. in N.J.'s 7th District

WESTFIELD, N.J. -- It was a win for Republicans in New Jersey.Tom Kean Jr., the son of a popular Garden State governor, narrowly defeated incumbent Democrat Rep. Tom Malinowski in the 7th Congressional District in Tuesday's election.As CBS2's Christine Sloan reported, the district had been redrawn to favor Republicans and Malinowski says it's part of the reason why he lost.READ MORE: Election Results 2022: Hochul declares victory in New York governor's race, Zeldin concedesKean, with his family by his side, took to the podium Tuesday night to say he had won."I would like to thank Tom Malinowski for his years of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families

HARTFORD, Conn. — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company were ordered Thursday to pay an extra $473 million to victims' families and an FBI agent for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax, adding to a nearly $1 billion jury verdict issued last month.Connecticut Judge Barabara Bellis imposed the punitive damages on the Infowars host and Free Speech Systems. Jones repeatedly told his millions of followers the massacre that killed 20 first graders and six educators was staged by "crisis actors" to enact more gun control.Eight victims' relatives and the FBI agent testified during a month-long trial...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy