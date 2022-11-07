Read full article on original website
Tulsa Woman Seen on Charges of Domestic Abuse
A Tulsa woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging domestic abuse by simple assault. According to an affidavit, when the responding officer arrived in Bartlesville there was a mother and daughter in the living room of the home and the mother had fresh injuries on her nose and left arm.
Dewey Man Seen on Domestic Abuse Charges
A Dewey man was seen Monday afternoon in Washington County Court over charges alleging domestic abuse against a person living in the same household as him. According to an affidavit, Tery Watters was standing over a seated woman when the officer arrived. The responding officer noticed the woman was crying, so he separated the two so he could speak with them individually. The victim said there was a verbal altercation between her and Watters and when she tried to leave, Watters attempted to grab the bag off her shoulder, and she tripped over her own feet.
BPD Officers Recognized for How They Handled September Threat
At its regular meeting on November 7, the Bartlesville City Council presented officers from the Bartlesville Police Department with awards to recognize the tactics they used during a recent incident in September that involved a woman waving a knife and threating people on the Pathfinder route. Chief Tracy Roles, Sgt....
Bartleville Woman Injured in Dewey Accident
A personal injury accident in mid-afternoon of November 7 has led to the injury of a Bartlesville woman. Amanda Snow, age 34 of Bartlesville was traveling along County Road 3900 just outside of Dewey when her 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe left the road and struck a fence. Snow was transported by Bartlesville EMS to Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville for an initial review of her injuries. Her internal injuries required more extensive care so she was then transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. She remains in fair condition. Investigators are looking into the possibility of Snow being impaired by alcohol at the time of the incident.
3-Car Accident with Injuries in Bartlesville
Emergency crews are tending to a three-car accident at Hillcrest and Shawnee in Bartlesville that occured around 8 am on Friday. Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings tells Bartlesville Radio that there are injuries reported with the crash but the extent of the injuries is not yet known. You are asked...
Nowata Home Town Christmas Event
Join the Nowata City of Commerce on December 10, 2022 as they host the annual Christmas parade. There will be vendors during the afternoon as well as activities. The theme this year will be a Suessical Christmas. If you would like to enter the parade you can fill out a form on Nowata Chamber dot org.
Bartlesville Public School Board of Ed to Present Advertising on Campus Policy
The Bartlesville Public School Board of Education will respond at its public meeting Monday at 5:30pm to concerned citizens over a poster that was found on the school grounds earlier this school year advertising a drag queen show. The directive that will be presented on Monday states:. "Proprietors or agents...
Nowata County Election Results
Nowata County opened its polls this morning for state and county elections. We only had one local county election in Nowata County, and it was for District 1 County Commissioner. The two in the race were Republican nominee Paul Crupper and Democratic nominee, also the incumbent Burke LaRue. LaRue had...
Veterans Connection Receives Award
Veteran's Day is a time to honor those who are retired members of our military and many people turn out for parades and other events to show their appreciation for the sacrifices our men and women make while they are in the military. But there is a group who works daily to honor veterans by providing services that help both the deployed and the retired as they seek to fit back into society once their tour of duty is concluded.
BSO Offers Free Concert on Veteran's Day
Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra is offering a free concert for veterans and their families on Friday, November 11 at 7 pm. The general public is also welcome to attend. Titled AMERICANA, the concert will feature the Brass Quartet of BSO playing both military and nostalgic favorites. The concert will be held...
Harold Turner to be Grand Marshall at Veterans Parade
Harold Turner, age 103, will be the Grand Marshall at this year's Veterans Parade in Bartlesville. Born in Bigheart (now known as Barnsdall), Turner was born on November 13, 1919. Turner served in the National Guard from 1939 to 1941. He then enlisted in the Army Air Corps after hearing about the bombing of Pearl Harbor and shipped out in January 1942. He received flight training in the B-25 and then flew missions with the Eighth Air Force Command using B-24 and B-17 planes. Turner moved to Bartlesville in 1981. He is a retired employee from Conoco.
Salvation Army Invites You to Thanksgiving Dinner
The Salvation Army in Bartlesville is serving their Thanksgiving Dinner on November 23rd from 11AM to 2PM. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Captain Ian Carr told listeners and viewer that the Salvation Army will be serving a Thanksgiving meal at their facility at 101 N Bucy Ave, Bartlesville. Captain Carr said,...
Washington County Meetings Scheduled for November 14
The Washington County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular weekly meeting at 9:30 am on Monday, November 14 in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at 400 South Johnstone Avenue on the second floor. The agenda for the meeting includes consideration of a FEMA project for Outdoor Warning Sirens for...
Green Country Christmas Winning Starts Monday
Get your little green tickets from our participating sponsors and get in on the winning with KWON-KRIG-KYFM-KPGM Green Country Christmas as we start drawing winning numbers for prizes on Monday, November 14. We will read the winning numbers along with the prize packages weekdays on the air on KWON-KRIG-KYFM-KPGM. Winning...
Wesleyan Christian Hosts Playoffs Friday
There is only one football playoff game being held in Washington County on Friday night, and that will be Wesleyan Christian School. The Mustangs are hosting a first-round contest for the third straight year. WCS has Graham-Dustin into Bartlesville. Wesleyan will host the first two rounds of the postseason if the Mustangs can win tonight, by way of their District championship.
Constantine Theater is Hosting a Bedlam Watch Party and Tailgate
Bedlam day will be here before you know it and the Constantine Theater is hosting a tailgate and watch party for the big game. Time for the event is to be determined because Bedlam’s kickoff time has not been announced yet. Bedlam is on November 19. The action does...
Pawhuska is looking to keep its season alive with a win against Victory Christian in the opening round in the playoffs. These two teams are familiar with each other as they have played in each of the last two seasons. Victory Christian has been trending upward going into the playoffs...
Huskies on the Road Again to Open Playoffs.
Pawhuska is on the road for the sixth time in the last eight games. As Wllilie Nelson's once sung "On the road again, like a band of Huskies we roll down the highway." OK, maybe Willie did not use the word Huskies but he might as well have. PHS is...
Nowata Basketball Season Preview with Coach Smith
It is almost officially basketball season for the Nowata Ironmen. Practices have been underway since October 1st and they are ramping up as we get closer and closer to season tip-off. The Ironmen were supposed to open up their season on Friday, November 18 vs Fairland, but that one has been pushed back to January.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Harry Wright to Talk Playoffs
We will talk with Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright on Wednesday evening during a playoff edition of the Bruin Football Coaches Show. KWON will host Wright and a senior player to talk about the Bruins upcoming matchup with Lawton in the first round of the 6A-II postseason. The...
