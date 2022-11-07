Read full article on original website
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous road conditions, breezy conditions, lingering snow
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region until 8PM. Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches from Superior eastward to Evaro Hill. Lesser accumulations up to 2 inches for areas west of the Superior/Thompson Falls region. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region until 8PM...
Bundle Up! Western Montana Temps to Stay Frigid Well Into Next Week
Another passing shot of snow is getting our attention in Western Montana, with several inches of snow expected in the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys by Wednesday evening. But the real weather news is an extended cold snap that could drag through most of next week. After Arctic air pushed across...
Weather Alert Day: Breezy conditions, accumulating snow to impact AM commute
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region from 3AM to 8PM Wednesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches Condon and points north, 4 to 7 inches elsewhere. Gusty east winds 15 to 25 mph along Highway 200 Clearwater Junction to Greenough Hill, and Interstate 90 Bearmouth to Clinton will create blowing snow and near whiteout conditions.
Snow-covered roads, near record cold tonight
Snow-covered roads will make for a slow commute this morning. We have a few lingering showers this morning as the winter storms shifts to the east. A northerly flow will take control later today. This will create lake effect snow on the south-east side of Flathead Lake. If your travelling highway 35, watch for sudden visibility reductions and changeable road conditions on the south-east side of the lake.
Weather Alert Day: Winter storm to impact areas along and south of I-90
SNOW SQUALL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3:15 PM FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWEST MONTANA. At 220 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located near Kings. Point, or 7 miles northeast of Polson, moving northeast at 60 mph. Use extreme caution in the area!. Polson, Ravalli, Ronan, St. Ignatius,...
Southeastern Montana Expected to See Snow
Snow will track into southeastern Montana Wednesday night, bringing 1-5" to locations from Yellowstone County through Custer County, and 4-8" in far southeastern Montana. Blowing snow, low visibility, and hazardous travel can be expected.
Don’t Make These Monumental Mistakes in Montana During the Winter
Old man winter has officially arrived in Montana, and we have some important advice for drivers. If you've lived in Montana for a decent amount of time, you probably already know how treacherous driving conditions can get. Let's face it, winter in Montana is downright brutal, and it's going to get worse. Experts are predicting a harsh winter with frigid temperatures and a lot of snow.
Montana Highways: 7 Crashes/Hour in the Last 34 Hours
Snow, ice, and wind have been a disaster for Montana road conditions since Tuesday morning. The entire state has been affected by harsh driving conditions and the first responders have been VERY busy. Unfortunately, the weather for Wednesday will probably continue to be 'unpleasant' at best. Very gusty winds are...
Montana Highway Patrol Copes With Nearly 30 Westside Crashes in 8-Hours
Judging from the dayshift Wednesday for Montana Highway Patrol troopers, we have a lot more work to do before we're used to winter driving again. The onset of Wednesday's storm resulted in dozens of crashes on Western Montana's main highways with troopers handling nearly 30 crashes between 9 am and 5 pm.
Series of road incidents reported across Montana
MONTANA - As winter weather continues to impact Montana roadways, several crashes are reported across the state Thursday morning. According to Montana Department of Transportations's 511 road report map:. A Jackknife semi-truck is creating partial blockage on I-94 eastbound 3.25-miles east of Hathaway-Exit 117 near Forsyth. A semi trailer slid-off...
I-90 has blockage near mile marker 45
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash near mile marker 45 of I-90. An RV is blocking the eastbound lane two miles west of Dry Creek-Exit 43.
With Hazardous Conditions, Do Some Montanans Need To “Chill” Out?
Here in Montana, winter weather is just a part of life. There is a pretty good chance that we could receive snow in 9 out of the 12 months, and while many folks have driven on snow and ice-covered roads hundreds of times, others might not be so familiar with it.
