Honolulu, HI

Over 500 items sold during Aloha Stadium online auction

By Howard Dashefsky
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Although the future of Aloha Stadium remains up in the air, we do know that parts of it are scattered around now.

From the time it opened on Friday, Sept. 12, 1975, Hawaii’s largest stadium has been a place where memories were made. From incredible victories on the field to some of the greatest performances on stage.

Sadly, the stadium also earned the dubious distinction of being labeled the Halawa rust bucket, and as a result, was condemned in December 2020.

“I picked up two chair backs from the orange section and a piece of turf,” said bidder Jon Hinds. “Just a piece of history that I can say I actually remember when I was a kid when this stadium is built and now I can honestly say that I can pass down to the generations that go forward.”

From signs to seats to even sections of the artificial turf itself more than 500 items or groups of items were sold to the highest bidder on an online auction that ended Wednesday night, Nov. 2.

Friday, Nov. 4 was moving day. Though for some it wasn’t so easy.

All the proceeds from the auction will go back into the stadium authorities and general fund.

Karl Cheng helped build the very foundation for the stadium. For him owning a piece of the facility was the perfect way to bookend 45 years of memories.

“It was many months of trying to make the turf even because the turf had to drain, right,” said Cheng.

Due to popular demand, there will be more auctions in the future for season ticket holders.

And while much of the auction was driven by sentiments and memories, for bidder Donald Meinel, it was all about finding something useful. The classic cart will now be used to assist the Hawaii Softball Foundation.

“It was a real good opportunity. We needed a card with all the action fantastic,” said Meinel. “Aloha Stadium’s gonna really help us out over here.”

