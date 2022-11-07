Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
GV Wire
Did Candidate Messages Doom Local Funding for Veterans, Roads, Fresno State?
Three local sales tax proposals on Tuesday’s ballot, designed to support veterans, road maintenance and improvements at Fresno State, all appear to be heading for failure based on vote returns reported Tuesday. Although two of them are winning over 50% of the votes cast, they require a two-thirds majority...
A’s Pursue Oakland, Vegas Projects Amid Election Upheaval
The Oakland A’s remain in discussions for a new ballpark in both their home city and Las Vegas, but their negotiation partners are changing. “I know [team president Dave Kaval’s] working tirelessly in both spots,” said A’s general manager David Forst. “We’re just looking forward to having a new ballpark somewhere.”
Location Matters: Powerball jackpot taxes
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- For anyone playing Powerball, it's a good idea to also think about where you are playing. Location matters when it comes to a winner's privacy and tax burden.
Election Night in Nevada
Nov. 8 is election night across the country and as results come in from across southern Nevada, 8 News Now will be keeping this page up to date with the latest information on what is happening at the polls and beyond. This live blog has been archived. Updates
2022 Nevada General Election Results
As the results come in, 8 News Now has the most up-to-date numbers from southern Nevada.
GamingToday
Props 26 and 27 Both Lose; When Will California Get Legal Sports Betting?
It’s over. It was a costly and exhausting stalemate. After about a half-billion dollars were spent on pro and con advertising and intense lobbying from California tribes and national online sports betting companies, the state of legal sports betting in California is the same as it was before: There isn’t any.
F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet has in-flight emergency, lands in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – An Air National Guard fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Fresno International Airport after an in-flight emergency around 10:00 a.m Thursday morning, according to 144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office. Officials with the 144th Fighter Wing say an F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing declared […]
Preliminary results show Democrats with narrow leads over Republicans in Nevada House races
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three Democratic incumbents are trying to hold onto their congressional seats in Nevada as results continue to show very tight races on Wednesday afternoon. Two of the three seats include swing districts stretching out of Las Vegas through the suburbs into rural areas that have...
Player hits $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. “It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest […]
sjvsun.com
Tulare Co.’s four-year university bond on a knife edge of passage
Tulare County’s bond measure that would benefit College of the Sequoias faces a razor-thin margin as ballots continue to come in. Measure C would allow College of the Sequoias to issue bonds totalling $95 million, which would help the school grow its partnerships with four-year universities such as Fresno State and offer four-year programs to local students in Visalia.
New group training facility set to open in Clovis
A new fitness facility is opening in Clovis. Blueprint Fitness + Boxing has three locations in the South Valley, and is now expanding to help more people enjoy exercising.
GV Wire
Bullard Student Walkout Possible as Cellphone Ban Starts Midweek
Bullard High School’s new policy restricting student access to their smart phones during the school day will start Wednesday, the school announced in messages to families, social media posts, and on the school’s website. The controversial ban, which school officials say is designed to improve student academic performance...
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: The Story of John and Alta Polson
John Polson married Alta Cole on September 1, 1921 at 6:30 a.m. at her parent’s home. The couple would drive his old Model T Ford to San Francisco for their honeymoon. The roads were narrow and they took a ferryboat from Oakland to San Francisco (Bay Bridge constructed 1933).
Southern Nevadans asked to turn off landscape irrigation for a week
The Southern Nevada Water Authority is encouraging Las Vegas Valley residents and businesses that benefit from rain to turn off their landscape irrigation systems for a week.
Dine and Dish: FIVE Restaurant in northeast Fresno
Everything from the meatballs to the pasta and the bread is made fresh daily at FIVE Restaurant in northeast Fresno.
Long trail of evidence leads to Fresno murder suspect
A long trail of evidence led police to the Fresno man who's now accused of committing murder in a fit of jealous rage.
mynews4.com
Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes
Heavy snowfall Sunday night into Wednesday morning will make travel difficult on area mountain passes. As of Monday morning, chain controls are required on the following highways and interstates:. California. 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. US-50: Kyburz to Meyers, Glenbrook to SR-28 to Carson City.
news3lv.com
ELECTION RESULTS IN NEVADA: Governor, Senate and more
NOTE: No statewide election results will be posted until the last voter in the state of Nevada has cast their ballot. Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Squirrel killed in Downtown Fresno power outage, says PGE
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local squirrel met a tragic demise after causing a power outage in Downtown Fresno, according to PG&E. According to the local utility provider, the power outage began a little before 12:30 p.m., affecting about 2,045 customers. Fresno City Hall was one of the buildings affected by the outage and had […]
yourcentralvalley.com
The middle ages are coming to Fresno at the Kearney Renaissance Faire
The Kearney Renaissance Faire is happening on Nov. 12 and 13 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Kearney Park. The fair is celebrating Yule Season with the traditions of Tudor England, vendors, food, and drinks like ale, mead, and whiskey. There will be two stages with world-class entertainment. Visit...
Comments / 1