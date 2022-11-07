Read full article on original website
Victoria Jo Brunette (July 2, 1960 – October 31, 2022)
Victoria Jo Brunette 62, passed away October 31, 2022 after a courageous battle with Cancer. She passed away surrounded by her mom, sisters and niece Lari. Vicki was born in Rock Springs Wyoming July 2, 1960. She attended schools and lived in Rock Springs for all of her teenage and early adult years and still visited her friends and family often throughout her life. Vicki eventually moved to Casper where she met the love of her life, Jim Brunette and they had one son together.
John C. Terry (1942 – October 14, 2022)
John Charles (Jack) Terry, 80, of Kinnear, Wyoming, (formerly of Green River) left this world peacefully to see his maker on October 14, 2022. John was known to those who loved him and called him a friend as “Jack”. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Jex and Dolores Terry and was raised on a ranch in McKinnon, Wyoming with his two younger brothers, Randall Jex (RJ) Terry and Dennis Jex (DJ) Terry.
Sonny Jerrell Coleman (April 23, 1987 – November 3, 2022)
Sonny Jerrell Coleman, 35, passed away Thursday November 3, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Sonny was born April 23, 1987, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Burl and Sue Coleman. Sonny grew up and attended schools in Green River, Wyoming. His hobbies included writing, listening to...
Marna Marie (Jessen) Grubb (May 26, 1935 – November 6, 2022)
Marna Marie (Jessen) Grubb was born on June 17, 1932, in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Chris and Esther (Wiggen) Jessen and passed away on November 6, 2022, in Seward, Nebraska at the age of 90 years, 4 months and 20 days. Marna was baptized on May 26, 1935, at the...
Zakhary Thomas Howard Kaler-Matlock (January 12, 1999 – October 31, 2022)
Zakhary Thomas Howard Kaler-Matlock, 23, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, WY. He was born January 12, 1999 in Rock Springs, WY, the only son of Cynthia Kaler and Rich Matlock. Zak, attended schools in Rock Springs, and graduated from Rock Springs High School...
Veterans Day Ceremonies, Free Meals Scheduled
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County is recognizing and honoring all veterans by hosting numerous ceremonies and providing free breakfasts and lunches to those who have served our country. Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans, those who are living and those who passed away, but especially gives thanks...
Delpha Deon Biesinger Lyon (May 31, 1932 – November 6, 2022)
Delpha Deon Biesinger Lyon, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, peacefully departed this life on November 6, 2022 while surrounded by her loving family. She looked forward to being reunited in a loving embrace by her husband, son J. J., parents and other family. Deon and her eternal sweetheart Boyd, were briefly separated by death for a short five months when he passed away earlier this spring. They secured their faith in the ordinances of salvation by doing their best to keep their temple covenants.
A Thank You Message from Matthew Jackman
I came up a little short during this election process. I am pleased to say that I held myself to a higher standard of integrity and kept my clean campaign pledge. The run has been a memorable rewarding experience. It cannot be understated at how much I appreciate the loyalty...
Residents Can Sign Up for RS Firefighters Toys for Kids Program Today
ROCK SPRINGS — Residents in need of toys for Christmas will have two opportunities to sign their children up for the Rock Springs Fire Department’s Toys for Kids Program. The first of two in-person signups will take place today, November 10, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, located at 90 Center St. The second in-person signup event will take place on Tuesday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the same location. Even though Grant Street is closed for construction, residents are still allowed to access the food bank. There is also online registration available by clicking here.
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 11
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER. BASKER, DIANE LEE. Age: 60. Address: CROCKETT, CA. Booking Type: NWS...
RS Museum Continues to Apply for Funding for Needed Improvements
ROCK SPRINGS — Preserving the natural beauty of the Rock Springs Historical Museum continues to be a priority. However, finding the funding to help pay for the needed improvements can take a long time. Rock Springs Historical Museum Director Jennifer Messer said that while the museum needs a lot...
