ROCK SPRINGS — Residents in need of toys for Christmas will have two opportunities to sign their children up for the Rock Springs Fire Department’s Toys for Kids Program. The first of two in-person signups will take place today, November 10, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, located at 90 Center St. The second in-person signup event will take place on Tuesday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the same location. Even though Grant Street is closed for construction, residents are still allowed to access the food bank. There is also online registration available by clicking here.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 20 HOURS AGO