Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department ‘will not permit voters to be intimidated’ ahead of midterms
Washington CNN — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday vowed that the US Justice Department “will not permit voters to be intimidated” during November’s midterm elections. “The Justice Department has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who’s qualified to vote and...
TechCrunch
US DOJ announces seizure of $3.36B in cryptocurrency
The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that law enforcement seized $3.36 billion of bitcoin from a man who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoin from darkweb market Silk Road over a decade ago. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that James...
Republican 'red wave' fizzles, but midterm race for U.S. Congress tight
BIRMINGHAM, Mich./PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans made modest gains in U.S. midterm elections but Democrats performed better than expected, as control of the Senate hinged on three races that remained too close to call on Wednesday morning.
Gizmodo
Homeland Security Admits It Tried to Manufacture Fake Terrorists for Trump
The Department of Homeland Security launched a failed operation that ensnared hundreds, if not thousands, of U.S. protesters in what new documents show was as a sweeping, power-hungry effort before the 2020 election to bolster President Donald Trump’s spurious claims about a “terrorist organization” he accused his Democratic rivals of supporting.
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Federal judge finds that Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in Georgia while trying to overturn the 2020 election results
A federal judge said Wednesday Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Trump knew the fraud figures were wrong but touted them in court and publicly, the judge said. This came in a ruling saying a GOP lawyer must give his communications to the Capitol-riot panel.
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
The Most Lawless Nation in the World
Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
Judge rules federal law banning guns with serial numbers removed is unconstitutional
A federal judge blocked a federal law on Wednesday that prohibits the possession of a firearm with an “altered, obliterated or removed” serial number in light of the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling expanding gun rights earlier this year. U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin ruled that no historical...
The Trump Org trial is suddenly derailed after DA's coughing witness tests positive for COVID-19
Prosecutors' 1st witness in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial has tested positive for COVID-19. The trial was adjourned to Monday after Jeffrey McConney, the company's controller, fell ill. McConney had coughed throughout his testimony Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial has been halted for at...
Mysterious Anonymous Sender Dumps Pages of Secret Kelly Loeffler Texts
Revealing text message conversations after the 2020 election compiled in 59 pages of documents were anonymously sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spilling details of former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). The text trove “offers a rare peek into Loeffler’s private deliberations during her final weeks in office as she fought to hold onto her Senate seat while Trump and his allies cast doubt over the election results,” the newspaper reports. Among the notable texts are from Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who sends Loeffler a pointed message blaming her for the death threats she and her family received after former President Donald Trump made false claims the election had been rigged in the state. “I hold you personally responsible for anything that happens to any of my family, from my husband , children and grandchildren,” she wrote. A spokesman for Raffensperger confirmed the texts to The New York Times, which also received the messages, while Loeffler spokeswoman Caitlin O’Dea told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the messages were a “desperate attempt to distract voters 20 days from the election.” The texts did not include any personal messages.Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Guilty: A former Capitol police officer was convicted on a charge he obstructed the January 6 investigation
Current and former Capitol police officers testified at the trial of Michael Riley, who was found guilty of warning a rioter to delete evidence.
States exempt from federal gun laws
Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas
Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
Michigan Democrat Says Election Threat Might Make State Unsafe for Her If She Loses
In the wake of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Democratic politicians across the country have spoken out about the increased threats of violence they’ve faced in the lead-up to the midterm elections. But according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, death threats and intimidation aren’t...
