Arizona State

TechCrunch

US DOJ announces seizure of $3.36B in cryptocurrency

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that law enforcement seized $3.36 billion of bitcoin from a man who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoin from darkweb market Silk Road over a decade ago. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that James...
Gizmodo

Homeland Security Admits It Tried to Manufacture Fake Terrorists for Trump

The Department of Homeland Security launched a failed operation that ensnared hundreds, if not thousands, of U.S. protesters in what new documents show was as a sweeping, power-hungry effort before the 2020 election to bolster President Donald Trump’s spurious claims about a “terrorist organization” he accused his Democratic rivals of supporting.
Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Lawless Nation in the World

Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
TheDailyBeast

Mysterious Anonymous Sender Dumps Pages of Secret Kelly Loeffler Texts

Revealing text message conversations after the 2020 election compiled in 59 pages of documents were anonymously sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spilling details of former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). The text trove “offers a rare peek into Loeffler’s private deliberations during her final weeks in office as she fought to hold onto her Senate seat while Trump and his allies cast doubt over the election results,” the newspaper reports. Among the notable texts are from Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who sends Loeffler a pointed message blaming her for the death threats she and her family received after former President Donald Trump made false claims the election had been rigged in the state. “I hold you personally responsible for anything that happens to any of my family, from my husband , children and grandchildren,” she wrote. A spokesman for Raffensperger confirmed the texts to The New York Times, which also received the messages, while Loeffler spokeswoman Caitlin O’Dea told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the messages were a “desperate attempt to distract voters 20 days from the election.” The texts did not include any personal messages.Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
