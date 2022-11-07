Read full article on original website
Related
Heavy voter turnout seen across the tri-county on Election Day
UPDATE: CHARLESTON CO., S.C. (WCBD) — The polls are closed, and the numbers are in. Charleston County election officials believe this could be one of the highest voter turnouts they’ve seen for a gubernatorial election. According to Isaac Cramer, the Executive Director for the Charleston County Board of Elections, over 80,000 people voted in person […]
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County voters passed two referendums Tuesday night
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County voters have voted yes on two penny sale taxes to improve roads, protect natural resources, and the other to improve schools. Executive Director Faith Rivers James released a statement about the passing of the referendums:. "The Coastal Conservation League congratulates the residents...
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday’s elections create changes for Charleston County Council, more
The immediate impact of the Nov. 8 election in Charleston County is that Republicans will control Charleston County Council for the first time in recent years. They also have more state House seats than in the past. Currently, the council has five Democrats, including chairman Teddie Pryor of North Charleston,...
Lowcountry voters approve multiple county, municipal referendums
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In addition to electing candidates to federal, state, and local offices, Lowcountry voters got to weigh in on a number of countywide and municipal referendums on Tuesday. Town of Mount Pleasant By a narrow margin, voters in the Town of Mount Pleasant agreed to pay higher property taxes in order to raise […]
Coastal Observer
Razor thin margin leads to recount in schools race
That’s what separates Scott DuBose (2,169 votes) and Lynne B. Ford (2,165) in the race for the District 2 seat on the Georgetown County School Board. The results are unofficial, pending a recount that will happen Friday morning after the Board of Elections and Voter Registration certifies the results at its canvass meeting.
abcnews4.com
What happens now? Erica Cokley wins school board election despite verbal withdraw
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County voters made their voices heard Tuesday night, voting Erica Cokley into the District 6 seat on the Charleston County School Board. Yet, Cokley might not end up in the seat. Last month, she announced she would be withdrawing from the race amid...
live5news.com
No, taking photos or videos in SC polling places is not allowed
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina election officials say voters cannot take photos or videos with cell phones or cameras inside state polling places. It’s a new rule, officially adopted by the State Election Commission Board in October, that caught at least one voter by surprise Tuesday. A voter said the polling staffers at Moultrie Middle School in Mount Pleasant told him cell phones were not allowed in the building.
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Closings: Schools, offices announce schedule changes due to TS Nicole
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, some schools, programs, and offices have moved to eLearning or remote work Thursday, Nov. 10. Charleston County School District will switch to eLearning and remote work Friday, Nov. 11. All school and district buildings will be closed...
abcnews4.com
LIVE RESULTS: Midterm election results in the Lowcountry
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — The polls have closed and winners will be announced in the coming hours. Record numbers of voters were at the polls for this election. Early voting numbers broke records and yet there were still long lines at certain polling locations. As of 4 p.m. the...
live5news.com
Charleston projecting to spend over $8M to address flooding in older West Ashley neighborhood
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Tropical Storm Nicole brings coastal flooding to the area, the City of Charleston is working on a long-term fix to help cut down floodwater in an old West Ashley neighborhood. Stormwater Management Director Matthew Fountain said the issues the Windemere area off Folly Road faces...
live5news.com
‘It’s time to do it:’ Charleston city councilmember discusses possibility of youth curfew
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Recent violence on King Street involving teenagers is sparking discussions among city leaders about what to do about it. Just two months ago, seven people were shot on King Street in a juvenile-involved shooting. And now, one city councilmember says it’s time for a new solution- a youth curfew.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole possible impacts
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County is under a Tropical Storm warning as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the Eastern coast of Florida. A Tropical Storm means winds are 39 mph or higher. As of 10 a.m. On Wednesday, winds are recorded at 70 mph. Nicole's direct path is...
abcnews4.com
Ridgeville job fair on Saturday hopes to fill more than 50 positions in Dorchester County
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Hire Dynamics is hosting a job fair on Saturday with the goal of filling more than 50 open positions in Ridgeville, Jedburg and Summerville. Openings includes loaders/unloaders, clamp and reach forklift operators and order pickers. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. until 2...
Will Erica Cokley accept her seat on CCSD’s Board of Trustees despite plans to withdraw from race?
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County School Board of Trustees member who said she was dropping out of the race last month earned the most votes for her district’s seat on Tuesday night. Erica Cokley was on the ballot to serve on the Board of Trustees for District 6. Cokley said in mid-October […]
LIST: Lowcountry school districts announce schedule changes due to Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are preparing for the possibility of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. While the storm is not expected to make landfall in the Charleston area, the storm will bring numerous impacts to the Lowcountry on Thursday and Friday including strong, gusty winds and heavy rain. […]
live5news.com
Breaking down candidate fundraising in DD2 School Board race
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - As voters head to the polls, candidates in Dorchester School District Two are making their final push to get a seat on the board and raising tens of thousands of dollars in the process. Four seats are up for grabs in on the district’s board, and...
abcnews4.com
Tornado Warning for Charleston County expires; Tornado Watch extended until 7 AM
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (12:45pm): The Tornado Warning for Charleston County has expired. UPDATE (12:23pm): A Tornado Warning is in effect for Charleston County until 12:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The Tornado Watch for Lowcountry counties was also extended until 7 a.m. ________________________________. UPDATE...
SC Works office in North Charleston closed due to water damage
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works has closed its North Charleston office after suffering water damage overnight. The organization serves as a one-stop-shop offering a variety of services to help employers and job seekers. A representative, Chloe Field, said Wednesday that a sprinkler system malfunctioned overnight, causing damage...
abcnews4.com
$50M Mt. Pleasant park referendum wins close battle at the polls
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — “First of all, I know we’ve been talking about the numbers.”. Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember Howard R. Chapman was one of several folks waiting for the ballots to be counted Tuesday evening. But Chapman wasn’t waiting for a candidate’s victory and was...
City of Charleston preparing for Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Preparations are underway in the City of Charleston ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. According to Ben Almquist, Charleston’s Director of Emergency Management, city staff is lowering water levels in lakes and setting up barriers in flood-prone areas. He also said emergency personnel is on standby. On Wednesday, tidal flooding impacted parts […]
Comments / 1