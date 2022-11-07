ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

abcnews4.com

Berkeley County voters passed two referendums Tuesday night

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County voters have voted yes on two penny sale taxes to improve roads, protect natural resources, and the other to improve schools. Executive Director Faith Rivers James released a statement about the passing of the referendums:. "The Coastal Conservation League congratulates the residents...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Coastal Observer

Razor thin margin leads to recount in schools race

That’s what separates Scott DuBose (2,169 votes) and Lynne B. Ford (2,165) in the race for the District 2 seat on the Georgetown County School Board. The results are unofficial, pending a recount that will happen Friday morning after the Board of Elections and Voter Registration certifies the results at its canvass meeting.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

What happens now? Erica Cokley wins school board election despite verbal withdraw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County voters made their voices heard Tuesday night, voting Erica Cokley into the District 6 seat on the Charleston County School Board. Yet, Cokley might not end up in the seat. Last month, she announced she would be withdrawing from the race amid...
live5news.com

No, taking photos or videos in SC polling places is not allowed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina election officials say voters cannot take photos or videos with cell phones or cameras inside state polling places. It’s a new rule, officially adopted by the State Election Commission Board in October, that caught at least one voter by surprise Tuesday. A voter said the polling staffers at Moultrie Middle School in Mount Pleasant told him cell phones were not allowed in the building.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

LIVE RESULTS: Midterm election results in the Lowcountry

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — The polls have closed and winners will be announced in the coming hours. Record numbers of voters were at the polls for this election. Early voting numbers broke records and yet there were still long lines at certain polling locations. As of 4 p.m. the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Breaking down candidate fundraising in DD2 School Board race

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - As voters head to the polls, candidates in Dorchester School District Two are making their final push to get a seat on the board and raising tens of thousands of dollars in the process. Four seats are up for grabs in on the district’s board, and...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

$50M Mt. Pleasant park referendum wins close battle at the polls

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — “First of all, I know we’ve been talking about the numbers.”. Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember Howard R. Chapman was one of several folks waiting for the ballots to be counted Tuesday evening. But Chapman wasn’t waiting for a candidate’s victory and was...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston preparing for Nicole

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Preparations are underway in the City of Charleston ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. According to Ben Almquist, Charleston’s Director of Emergency Management, city staff is lowering water levels in lakes and setting up barriers in flood-prone areas. He also said emergency personnel is on standby. On Wednesday, tidal flooding impacted parts […]
CHARLESTON, SC

