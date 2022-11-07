Read full article on original website
‘Born alive’ Act fails to gain support in Montana
Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Legislative Referendum 131, a lawmaker-proposed measure known as the “Born Alive” Act that would have purportedly required doctors to...
Check Out This Map of Montana’s Amazing Hot Springs
Montana is full of relaxing hot springs. Whether you're in search of a commercial hot spring resort, or an undeveloped hot spring, Montana has a little something for everyone. There is nothing like soaking in a nice soothing hot spring during the winter in Montana. The peaceful feeling of watching the snow falling from the sky while relaxing in a hot spring is unparalleled. Fortunately, you have a lot of options not far from Bozeman.
The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana
If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
First openly trans and non-binary candidates elected to Montana Legislature
Missoula voters elected the first openly transgender and non-binary candidates to the Montana Legislature this week.
My Top 5 Thanksgiving Dinner Must-Haves in Montana
Since moving away from Miles City in 2015, I made a strong attempt to visit for Thanksgiving. However, in recent years, I've opted to stay home here in Billings (and usually I visit my long-time friend... and former childhood babysitter... Timbr) for Thanksgiving dinner. (She is the BEST cook. No, you can't come. Leftovers are all mine.)
Finally … Montana’s wolf policies are taken to court
The general rifle hunting season opened recently across Montana. Thousands of hunters began pursuing elk and deer with the intention of putting meat in their freezer, hunting with a reverence for the wildlife they are pursuing. But there is another hunt going on, void of respect and with no purpose but to kill. So we sued. […] The post Finally … Montana’s wolf policies are taken to court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Born Alive Infant Protection Act in Montana falls short by relatively small percentage
Abortion became one of the most debated issues in Montana’s general election 2022. Voters were asked to approve a law declaring an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if born prematurely or survives an attempted abortion; it did not pass in the general election.
How Does Montana’s Marriage Rate Compare to Other States?
Montana is famous as a place where people fly fish, snowboard and hunt, but it's underrated as a place for romance. The scenery is the perfect backdrop for every step in a relationship, splashing and flirting in the beautiful rivers during the summer, in the winter snuggling to stay warm. Maybe that's why Montana has the second-highest marriage rate in the country, according to the latest data from the CDC. The data is from 2019 and 2020, no other years have been released.
Gianforte Promises the Largest Tax Cut in Montana History
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference from the State Capitol building in Helena and announced what he called ‘the largest tax cut in Montana history' of $1 billion. A $1 Billion Tax Cut for Montanans says Gianforte. “In this budget, we are...
Montana Town Makes List of Must-Visit Places in 2023
If you are planning any trips in the next year, keep this town on your radar; it's a blast, and we're not the only ones noticing. Montana is known for its many well-loved small towns. Each small town has a different personality, culture, and atmosphere—that's what makes Montana special. But which of these many small towns is considered a "must-visit"?
In a State Full of Red, How Much of Montana’s Voters Are Blue?
As the general election results keep pouring in across the state, results aren't that surprising for the majority of Montana voters. Matt Rosendale has secured one of Montana's congressional seats over Greg Buchanan, and as of writing, Ryan Zinke is leading over Monica Tranel in the second. With such a large majority of voters leaning red, it made me think about the last time Montana had a large blue majority. And, how many voters lean blue in the Treasure State?
Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table
Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
Series of road incidents reported across Montana
MONTANA - As winter weather continues to impact Montana roadways, several crashes are reported across the state Thursday morning. According to Montana Department of Transportations's 511 road report map:. A Jackknife semi-truck is creating partial blockage on I-94 eastbound 3.25-miles east of Hathaway-Exit 117 near Forsyth. A semi trailer slid-off...
UPDATED INFO: Montana Soldiers Returning from Middle East TODAY
We have some updated info on the homecoming events today (Thursday November, 10th) across Montana. Here's what you need to know for Bozeman, Missoula, Billings, and other locations across Montana. Here's the full info shared by the Montana Army National Guard's 163rd Combined Arms Battalion: (sharing in full here so...
Great job Montana voters!; More than half cast ballots
Great ballots, Batman!! The voters turned out in great numbers to vote!. Congratulations MT registered voters, the Secretary of State’s office is reporting 425,637 people voted in the November 8 general election. The total number of registered voters is 762,933 and that means over half of all registered voters...
What Towns Get the Most Snowfall in Montana?
The snowiest towns in Montana are the stuff of winter legends. So where does the most snow actually fall?. Some Montana towns turn into outdoor playgrounds when the snow hits. Snowfall is the bread and butter for economic health in many small Montana towns. (Big towns too, but they generally don't make the 'snowiest' list.)
Decision Desk Calls the Race for Zinke in Western Montana
Decision Desk has now projected Ryan Zinke as the winner in the 1st Congressional District in Western Montana. With slow vote counting still taking place in the Western Congressional district in Montana, the media is still refusing to call the race for former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT)- despite Zinke's continued dominance in the election results.
Montana Highways: 7 Crashes/Hour in the Last 34 Hours
Snow, ice, and wind have been a disaster for Montana road conditions since Tuesday morning. The entire state has been affected by harsh driving conditions and the first responders have been VERY busy. Unfortunately, the weather for Wednesday will probably continue to be 'unpleasant' at best. Very gusty winds are...
November 8, 2022 Montana election results (unofficial)
The votes are being tallied in Montana's November 8, 2022, midterm election. Stay up to date with the latest results.
The Great (Un)Equalizer: Espinoza v. Montana
Aidan R. Scully ’25 is a Classics and Religion concentrator in Adams House. His column “The Free Exercise Thereof” appears on alternate Tuesdays. To Horace Mann, the secretary of the country’s first state education board, education was “the great equalizer of conditions of men — the balance wheel of the social machinery.” Public education, at that time still a radical experiment, was to be the mechanism by which any child, regardless of their background, could become a capable and informed citizen.
