Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity
Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
I Said What I Said: ‘Hebrews To Negroes’ Filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. Defiantly Refuses To Apologize For Antisemitic Message
The controversy surrounding the film that Kyrie Irving brought to prominence via his Instagram page is now the topic of conversation all around the country and the filmmaker responsible is finally speaking out. According to NewsOne, Ronald Dalton Jr. is the director of Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America...
Legendary Sports Broadcaster Has Tragically Died
The sports media world reportedly lost a great one earlier this week. According to multiple reports, longtime sportscaster Fred Hickman, known most for his work on CNN and ESPN, has passed away. "RIP Fred Hickman. If you are about my age, he was one of the faces on your sports-crazy...
Artist publicly dunks on Elon Musk at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters
This tactic of "projection bombing" has been used in movements like Occupy Wall Street.
SFGate
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Launch Sees 1.1 Million U.K. Viewers
“The Crown” Season 5 brought in 1.1 million viewers on launch day, according to Overnights.tv. That number includes anyone who saw at least one episode of the latest season on a TV set in the U.K. on Nov. 9, when it launched on Netflix at around 8 a.m. local time..
Mariah Carey to headline CBS Christmas special Dec. 20
CBS has announced plans to air a new 2-hour special called "Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!" on Dec. 20.
