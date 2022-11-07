Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
kjzz.org
CBP seized nearly 500 pounds of smuggled bologna at the border. It’s part of a larger problem
Late last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in El Paso seized nearly 500 pounds of bologna from a truck trying to enter the country. And this wasn’t the first time border crossers had been caught trying to smuggle in the pork product. Nicole Miller is a supervisory...
Large-scale drug traffickers convicted by federal jury
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A federal jury convicted two men Tuesday of multiple counts of drug trafficking. Additionally, one of the defendants was convicted of domestic and international money laundering. According to court documents and evidence presented at the trial, Jorge Sanchez-Morales aka “Capulina,” ran a large-scale drug trafficking organization, spanning from Mexico to […]
Man arrested in possession of thousands of fentanyl pills
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who fell asleep in the driver’s seat of a car, was arrested after being found in possession of several thousand fentanyl pills and a handgun. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Jevshua Muniz when patrol officers approached a car that was stopped facing against traffic with the engine […]
FBI arrests 2 Venezuelans for allegedly assaulting Border Patrol agent near Ascarate
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI has arrested two Venezuelan nationals for allegedly assaulting a federal officer near Ascarate Lake on Oct. 31. According to the FBI, a U.S. Border Patrol agent responded to a group of undocumented migrants crossing into the United States. The agent followed the group into a residential area next […]
FBI arrests two Venezuelan nationals for assaulting a federal police officer
EL PASO, Texas - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested two undocumented migrants after investigation revealed they had assaulted a federal office near Ascarate Park on Halloween. Kevin Escalona Gonzalez and Yuleixy Mata Fuentes were taken into custody and charged them with the assault. The FBI said a U.S. Border Patrol agent were advised The post FBI arrests two Venezuelan nationals for assaulting a federal police officer appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
El Paso police: Thousands of pills of fentanyl found in car with man asleep at wheel, engine on
EL PASO, Texas -- A man asleep in the driver's seat of a car facing against traffic while holding a handgun was found in possession of thousands of fentanyl pills, according to El Paso police. Police arrested 35-year-old Jevshua Muniz after finding him Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. at the 100...
El Paso News
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video...
KFOX 14
Texas state agency investigates Circle K's handling of fuel mix-up at El Paso station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A Texas state agency is getting involved to help customers who were impacted by a fuel mix-up at a Circle K station in west El Paso. Some Circle K customers said they have been having a hard time getting in contact with Circle K after they filled up their cars with diesel fuel that was labeled as unleaded fuel.
KFOX 14
Man dies after shooting in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported at the 8600 block of Robert Drive near the cemetery Restlawn Memorial Park around 2 p.m. Police officials said when they arrived at the scene they found a dead...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in El Paso on Wednesday. The crash happened on Antonio Street at around 10 a.m. According to the mayor, the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was identified as the male passenger.
KFOX 14
El Paso taxpayers foot some of the bill for injured migrants treated at UMC
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Many migrants risk their lives while making the journey to the U.S.-Mexico border, however, one of the greatest dangers they may face lies right at El Paso's border. Often times migrants who fall from the border wall suffer a pilon injury, which is when...
KFOX 14
El Paso police respond to vehicle crash on Artcraft at Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a crash on Artcraft Road heading west at Upper Valley Road. The crash happened on Thursday before 6 a.m. blocking the right lane, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Fire dispatch said no injuries were reported. We don't...
El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
KFOX 14
Status hearing in case to remove El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales rescheduled
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A court hearing in the recall trial of El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales was pushed back to a later date. A status hearing for the judge and lawyers to discuss the logistics of preparing for the trial was set for Thursday but will now take place on Dec. 7.
Road rage incidents increase across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Three unrelated road rage incidents involving a gun have happened since September. Two of the incidents involved families with children in the car. The other now has resulted in a murder after a male suspect was found deceased. According to the El Paso Police Department, the suspects in all three are […]
KFOX 14
Passenger train and vehicle collision reported in Tornillo
TORNILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a passenger train and a farm truck in Tornillo. It happened Thursday afternoon at 3rd Street and Alameda Avenue. Footage showed extensive damage to the vehicle involved. The driver of the pickup truck, a man, tried to cross...
Family outraged after officer responsible for death of Amelia Baca is put back on duty
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Family of Amilia Baca, a 75-year-old woman shot by Las Cruces Police officer Jared Cosper removed from LCPD after he was put back on duty. Family’s attorney Sam Bregman told KTSM the family is outraged that officer Cosper is back on the streets. “They are outraged that this person who […]
KFOX 14
El Paso police release cause of Sun Metro Brio and sedan crash in far eastside
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A driver struck by a city bus in far east El Paso caused the wreck Tuesday afternoon, according to police. A Sun Metro Brio and a 2002 Chevy Impala wrecked into a rock wall along the 3800 Rich Beem Boulevard. El Paso police said...
KFOX 14
Police identify teen who remains in critical condition after crash with Sun Metro bus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police have identified the teen who was the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash with a Sun Metro Brio bus in far east El Paso on Tuesday. Officials identified the teen as 16-year-old Antonio Joel Estupinan. He remains in critical...
One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso
UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
