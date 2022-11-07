ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Large-scale drug traffickers convicted by federal jury

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A federal jury convicted two men Tuesday of multiple counts of drug trafficking. Additionally, one of the defendants was convicted of domestic and international money laundering. According to court documents and evidence presented at the trial, Jorge Sanchez-Morales aka “Capulina,” ran a large-scale drug trafficking organization, spanning from Mexico to […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

FBI arrests two Venezuelan nationals for assaulting a federal police officer

EL PASO, Texas - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested two undocumented migrants after investigation revealed they had assaulted a federal office near Ascarate Park on Halloween. Kevin Escalona Gonzalez and Yuleixy Mata Fuentes were taken into custody and charged them with the assault. The FBI said a U.S. Border Patrol agent were advised The post FBI arrests two Venezuelan nationals for assaulting a federal police officer appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man dies after shooting in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported at the 8600 block of Robert Drive near the cemetery Restlawn Memorial Park around 2 p.m. Police officials said when they arrived at the scene they found a dead...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso police respond to vehicle crash on Artcraft at Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a crash on Artcraft Road heading west at Upper Valley Road. The crash happened on Thursday before 6 a.m. blocking the right lane, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Fire dispatch said no injuries were reported. We don't...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Road rage incidents increase across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Three unrelated road rage incidents involving a gun have happened since September. Two of the incidents involved families with children in the car. The other now has resulted in a murder after a male suspect was found deceased. According to the El Paso Police Department, the suspects in all three are […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Passenger train and vehicle collision reported in Tornillo

TORNILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a passenger train and a farm truck in Tornillo. It happened Thursday afternoon at 3rd Street and Alameda Avenue. Footage showed extensive damage to the vehicle involved. The driver of the pickup truck, a man, tried to cross...
TORNILLO, TX
KTSM

One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
EL PASO, TX

