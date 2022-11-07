Read full article on original website
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Holiday event to transform Beacon Park into Christmas Wonderland: What to know
Christmas lights, trees, trains, music, food and more — Detroit's Beacon Park will be decked out in Christmas festivities yet again this holiday season. Starting Nov. 18, through Jan. 16, 2023, families, adults and children of all ages can gather and enjoy two free holiday events in Detroit: Light Up Beacon Park and Toyland, presented by the DTE Beacon Park Foundation and programmed by The Downtown Detroit Partnership. Both events will be located at 1903 Grand River Ave.
My Parents Always Listened to NPR, and Now I Understand Why
Growing up, my parents always listened to NPR. As a parent now myself, I finally understand why. I always remember my dad listening to NPR in his truck whenever he drove us anywhere. I always wanted to listen to my station, but I understand now as an adult why he wanted to listen to his station instead. He always had a strict rule that whoever is driving chooses the radio station (of course, this was long before SiriusXM radio or CarPlay…). He drove a minimum of forty-five minutes to and from work every day, so the time in his truck was to get ready for the day or unwind after it.
Cat & Nat – Thursday, November 17 at the Parker Playhouse
Cat & Nat are on tour now, and will be at The Parker! With the most hilarious and highly entertaining comedy show that any woman or mom will ever experience in their lifetime, hosted by the two most honest, unfiltered, pee-your-pants funny moms on the planet. They’ve sold-out theaters. They’ve...
The Gratitude Jar {An Activity to Celebrate Thankfulness}
Quarterly at my job, I try to equip parents with activities they can do with their children that will instill within them virtues and values. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, I am equipping each family with a Gratitude Jar. They are easy enough to make with what you have...
