After being spotted wearing a bandage on her face for the past few weeks, Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her health and teaching her followers an important lesson. Khloé recently took to Instagram to explain why she has been wearing the bandage. As noted by British Vogue, the star shared via her Stories that a small bump on her cheek appeared seven months ago. She initially assumed it was just a zit but later realized it hadn't changed or gone away in seven months. So, she decided to get a skin biopsy from two doctors who remarked that this type of condition was unusual for a 38-year-old. She ended up being instructed to have what was a tumor removed from her face in an immediate operation. Despite her and her doctors' qualms about the facial surgery, they extracted the tumor, which is why Khloé has to wear bandages while she recovers.

29 DAYS AGO