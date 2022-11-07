Read full article on original website
Zoey Deutch Shared Her GRWM Secrets Ahead of the CFDA Awards
Have you ever dreamed of attending the prestigious CFDA Awards in a glamorous ensemble, rubbing elbows with designers and celebrities? While you may not have a spot on the guest list (this year), actor Zoey Deutch took Teen Vogue along during her prep for the event and gave us an insider's peek at her entire getting-ready process.
HGTV
Design Trends for the '90s Baby
Feeling nostalgic? Relive the '90s with these interior design favorites that set the stage for the many of the looks we love today.
yankodesign.com
This shape-changing Mercedes-Maybach has a canvas for digital artists to explore
There are eye-popping concept cars, and then there are some that are totally bonkers. This Mercedes-Maybach concept is exactly what I mean. The grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads is straight out of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” handbook with its extra-elongated shape, and that’s where it’s Cyberpunkish appeal lies.
Curbed
The Best New Books for Design, Architecture, and Urbanism Enthusiasts
Despite what you may think, shopping for design obsessives is fairly easy: They’re a discerning crowd that will nonetheless always appreciate a good book — ideally one with a tantalizing cover, beautiful photography, and an interesting message. Below are 12 such titles, spanning the worlds of interior design, architecture, urbanism, and art.
Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Addressed Rumors of a ‘No Dating Pact’ With Emma Watson
Following the revelations from Tom Felton's memoir, some fans only have more questions about his relationship with Emma Watson. In a new interview with Access Hollywood, Felton spoke further about his bond with his Harry Potter costar. “Emma and I have always been very dear to each other, but didn't start that way,” he told Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover. “She was nine when we first met and I was 12. And I think I was a bit of a cocky teenager going on 25. But yeah, we've been dear friends all our lives and she was very encouraging, actually, for me to continue writing these stories down to make them into a book.”
Ariana Grande's Blonde Hair Is Officially Back
Ariana Grande is back to blonde. When the fall and winter months hit, most people tend to change their hair color in line with the seasonal mood. The weather gets colder and darker, and Halloween rolls around, prompting us – consciously or not – to switch from lighter shades to those darker, more vampy choices. In other words, it’s not the obvious time to go blonde. But that’s exactly what Ariana Grande did this week.
housebeautiful.com
A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist
When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
mansionglobal.com
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
Leg Warmers Are Back Like They Never Even Left
All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Queue Madonna’s “Hung Up.” We all know that leg warmers had a good run in the ‘80s. Yes, some people could not stand them, but much of the world adopted the trend and thought they were the bee’s knees. And as if we haven’t already seen a fair share of ‘90s and Y2K fashion trends reemerging this year, leg warmers are now officially back too. We are not pulling your leg. Not only have they already made their viral debut on TikTok, but celebs are wearing them, and the runways are crawling with the trend. Even New York designer Lindsay Vrckovnik recently confirmed to Vogue, “the 2000s and all of its trends are back, including leg warmers.”
livingetc.com
Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both
Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
Vogue Business Now Has a Student Membership
Vogue Business is excited to announce the launch of a new student membership option, offering the same benefits as its standard membership but for half the price for the first year. Benefits include unlimited access to in-depth articles on the latest sustainability, tech, retail, consumer and marketing trends, and what...
15 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "The Crown"
While playing the Queen, Olivia Colman came up with a very clever trick to maintain (appropriately royal) emotional control.
Domaine
This Beautiful Home Embraces Spanish Style with Modern Touches
In a world of minimalism versus maximalism, designing a home that perfectly blends the character of an older build with the modern finishes of a newer build may seem like a challenge to most. Keeping the home’s original charm and character while finding modern finishes that bring a cohesive look rather than a hodgepodge of very clear new and old pieces that don’t go well together would be at the forefront of any designer’s mind when working on a home like this one. Amy Elbaum of AE Design had no problem finding this middle ground for this stunning Spanish-style home built in 1975.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Roars to $28M in Thursday Box Office Previews
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hunted down a stellar $28 million in Thursday previews, among the top 15 preview grosses of all time, according to Comscore. Wakanda Forever paced ahead of the $25 million earned in previews by the first Black Panther, and performed in the same range as this summer’s fellow Marvel pic Thor: Love and Thunder ($29 million). And it’s well ahead of 2022 superhero pics including The Batman ($21.6 million) or the more recent Black Adam ($7.6 million), both from DC.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' 'Black Adam' Unlikely to Be Released in China (Exclusive)'Black...
hypebeast.com
NSAAA Designs Rural Beijing Home With Craft in Mind
In the mountainous Huairou District of Beijing, architecture studio NSAAA (also known as Narrative Space) has completed a home that aims to create a sense of being at one with the natural world. The “Slow Yard” house is located on a site that was once used as a military defense...
Omega X Reportedly Experienced Verbal Abuse From Agency CEO
Over the last few days, allegations surrounding the alleged mistreatment of the 11-man group Omega X have dominated the discourse in K-pop communities online. Now, the conversations have gotten louder following a video report by SBS News. On Monday, October 24, SBS Entertainment News shared the almost five-minute video on...
Paramore’s Hayley Williams Penned a Heartfelt Letter to Queer Kids
This story first appeared on them.us. headlining slot at the emo nostalgia festival When We Were Young, lead singer Hayley Williams penned a heartfelt letter to those who “punk music actually represents” — namely, young women, LGBTQ+ people, and people of color. Williams posted the handwritten note...
Khloé Kardashian Got a Tumor Removed from Her Face
After being spotted wearing a bandage on her face for the past few weeks, Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her health and teaching her followers an important lesson. Khloé recently took to Instagram to explain why she has been wearing the bandage. As noted by British Vogue, the star shared via her Stories that a small bump on her cheek appeared seven months ago. She initially assumed it was just a zit but later realized it hadn't changed or gone away in seven months. So, she decided to get a skin biopsy from two doctors who remarked that this type of condition was unusual for a 38-year-old. She ended up being instructed to have what was a tumor removed from her face in an immediate operation. Despite her and her doctors' qualms about the facial surgery, they extracted the tumor, which is why Khloé has to wear bandages while she recovers.
How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Celebrating The Holidays With Ex Tristan Thompson (Exclusive)
With the holidays approaching, Khloe Kardashian, 38, has to decide if she’ll spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with her ex Tristan Thompson, 31. HollywoodLife learned from an EXCLUSIVE KarJenner source that Tristan “has expressed interest” in wanting to ring in the holidays with Khloe, their daughter True, 4, and their 3-month-old son, but according to the insider, “nothing has been set in stone yet.”
AdWeek
Tools of the Trade: Brandy Alexander from Icon Commerce
Tools of the Trade is an AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps you perform at your top form, from your favorite drafting table to your best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
