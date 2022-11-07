ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 09 – November 10, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p FRI, Nov. 11:. LIVE MUSIC: Micah Paisley @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main...
GREEN RIVER, WY
Victoria Jo Brunette (July 2, 1960 – October 31, 2022)

Victoria Jo Brunette, 62, passed away on October 31, 2022, after a courageous battle with Cancer. She passed away surrounded by her Mom, Sisters and Niece Lari. Cremation has taken place; A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Services in Casper are pending with the scattering of cremated remains to follow.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 10, 2022

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Restaurants in Green River Wyoming

Imagine you are a traveler wandering the rocky and beautiful Green River in Wyoming. You are exploring the various historical sites that it has to offer, enjoying every piece of nature there is, and having a great time in the process. Moreover, you can spend days in this mountain-surrounded city,...
GREEN RIVER, WY
Sweetwater County Crime: November 6 – November 7, 2022

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs

CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Casper will have a whole new way to experience films, as Studio City East and Studio City West will each soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. These new auditoriums will feature several cutting-edge amenities and features, including ultra-high-contrast screens...
CASPER, WY
Boys and Girls Club receives nice donation

November 09, 2022 — The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County recently received a $20,000 grant thanks to Wyoming Community Foundation. The funds were through the General Operating Grant to help operate the building year-round. “The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County provides guidance, leadership, and programming...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
New Trustee appointed for SWCSD#1

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – At a special school board meeting this evening, the Board of Trustees appointed Mr. Cole Wright as the successor trustee for the remainder of the unfilled term of John Bettolo until December 1, 2022. The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) will be hosting an in-person...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Pair Of Sweetwater County Incumbents Upset In General Election

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two incumbent state lawmakers from Sweetwater County were unseated Tuesday night. The losses could be considered the biggest upsets of the night in the Wyoming Legislature. State Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Rep. Marshall Burt, L-Green River, both lost their...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Area high school All-Conference and All-State volleyball honorees

November 10, 2022 — The All-State and All-Conference Wyoming High School Volleyball Teams were announced yesterday. Area high school players receiving honors:. Rock Springs – Ashley Anderson (4A West All-Conference) Mountain View – Mylie Mitchell (3A West All-Conference), Ashlee Tims (3A West All-Conference, 3A All-State), Kate Walker (3A...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
“Chicago” next show for Theatre Department’s 2022-23 season at Western

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Theatre Department will present the award-winning Kander and Ebb musical “Chicago” on November 10, 11, 12, and 18, at 7:30 p.m., with a public matinee on Saturday, November 19 at 2:00 p.m. The performances will be presented in the Western Theatre. This production may not be suitable for those under 17 without a parent due to adult themes, alcohol, gunshots, and strong language.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Election day is here with polls open until 7 p.m.

November 8, 2022 — It is finally here. Today is general election day. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. Statewide early voting began on September 23 and ended yesterday. In Wyoming, you must present a Wyoming driver’s license or ID card to cast...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

