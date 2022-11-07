ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Prediction for voter turnout in Shawnee County released

KSNT News
 3 days ago

SHAWNEE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – The expected turnout for the upcoming Nov. 8 Kansas General Election in Shawnee County has been released.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said on Monday he expects turnout to exceed 60% for the General Election. For comparison, the 2018 General Gubernatorial Election turnout was 64.77% and the voter turnout in 2014 was 59.2%.

Howell said 11,551 Shawnee County residents voted over the past two weeks. Additionally, 6,557 have already turned in their Advance Mail Ballots.

Howell also put out the following reminders to local residents for Election Day:

  • By state law, there is no voting at the Election Office on Election Day. If voters come to the Election Office to vote they will be directed to their polling place since early voting at the Election Office ended today at noon per state statute.
  • Voters should note the location of their voting place. It is important for voters to go to their assigned polling location as only that polling place will have the correct ballots. Each precinct has a unique ballot due to the configuration of districts. Voters may verify their poll place by going online to Kansas Voter View or by calling the Election Office at 785-251-5900. Sample ballots are available to view on Voter View.
  • Voter should be aware of road construction and street closures to and around their voting place. Alternate routes or access may be necessary.
Those with additional questions can call the Election Office at 785-251-5900. You can also go to the Shawnee County Election website by clicking here .

