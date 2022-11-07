ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott, MA

nbcboston.com

Overnight Crash at Framingham Service Area

What appeared to be a serious crash happened overnight at the service area along Interstate 90 in Framingham, Massachusetts. There was a heavy first responder presence at the service area following the crash. A car was left with serious damage. Additional details have not been made available, including any potential...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Firefighter Injured Battling Natick House Fire

A firefighter was injured battling a fire in a multi-family home in Natick, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The fire was reported around 11 a.m. on Union Street. "I started to smell something and I came out and then I saw the smoke and I go ‘oh my God there’s all this smoke." a neighbor told NBC10 Boston.
NATICK, MA
nbcboston.com

Ambulance Involved in Crash in Roxbury

A Boston EMS ambulance was involved in a crash Thursday morning. The crash happened in Roxbury on Columbus Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department. The call came in just before 6:15 a.m. Traffic is being slowed near Roxbury Community College. There's no word yet on any potential injuries.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Men Shot in Nashua Thursday Night, Police Say

Two men were shot Thursday night in Nashua, New Hampshire, and police there say they have the person responsible in custody. Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to a shooting around Pine and Kinsley Street, where they found two men with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Nashua Police Department.
NASHUA, NH
nbcboston.com

Man Fires Flares, Jabs Officer With Hypodermic Needle Outside Boston Hotel

A 35-year-old South Boston man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot flares onto a dock at the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf and then stabbed a police officer who was trying to apprehend him with a potentially contaminated hypodermic needle. Boston police said they received a call...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Loved Ones Remember Woman Killed in Taunton Crash

The life of a Middleboro woman who friends described as a loving mother, wife and successful businesswoman ended in tragedy when the car she was in was struck by another driver, a suspected drug dealer who authorities say was fleeing police at the time of the crash. Lori Medeiros, 54,...
TAUNTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Killed in Daylight Shooting in Dorchester

A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution. The sound of bullets startled neighbors. "I heard very...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Large Fire on Broadway in Lowell, Smoke Pours From Building

Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at 700 Broadway St. The auto body shop, which was vacant after being abandoned for some time, suffered significant damage. People in the area said they could...
LOWELL, MA
nbcboston.com

Shooter Sought After Man Is Killed in Dorchester

After a man became the 30th deadly shooting victim in Boston this year, the city's police force continue their search for the shooter Thursday. This latest shooting happened in Dorchester Wednesday in broad daylight and left a man in his 30s dead. No arrests have been made yet. There have...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
SALEM, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Name Of Man Killed In Weekend Motorcycle Crash In Seabrook Released

The name of the Massachusetts man who was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Rockingham County has been released. Officials say Jeff Zajac of Saugus was riding on Route 107 in Seabrook Saturday when the motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Zajac was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived and his fiancee was seriously hurt. Police are still looking into the accident but don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors.
SEABROOK, NH
Boston

Young child dies in Lynn house fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
LYNN, MA
nbcboston.com

Dorchester Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery, Police Say

Officers have arrested a man who is accused of demanding money and jewelry from two people and firing a gun during the ordeal, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Sylvester Coburn, 36, of Dorchester, was arrested Wednesday in Dorchester after the incident that happened around 10:05...
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Novara closed after two-alarm fire

Novara Restaurant will be closed for now after the Milton Fire Department put out a quick-moving fire that started as restaurant workers began preparations for its 11:30 a.m. opening on Nov. 5. Owner Vance Welch said that his other restaurant, Abby Park, located nearby on Adams Street, has opened for...
MILTON, MA

