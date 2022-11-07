Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Overnight Crash at Framingham Service Area
What appeared to be a serious crash happened overnight at the service area along Interstate 90 in Framingham, Massachusetts. There was a heavy first responder presence at the service area following the crash. A car was left with serious damage. Additional details have not been made available, including any potential...
nbcboston.com
Route 1 Northbound in Saugus Closed After Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer
A crash involving a tractor trailer and a car has closed traffic on Route 1 northbound in Saugus Friday morning. The crash happened not too far from the corner of Walnut Street. Cars are being diverted through a parking lot to get through. There was significant damage to both the...
WCVB
Family IDs man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — A 35-year-old man who is described as a hard-working family man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Elijah Pinckney's wife said her husband was getting out of his dump truck to stop at home for lunch when he was shot in the road.
nbcboston.com
Firefighter Injured Battling Natick House Fire
A firefighter was injured battling a fire in a multi-family home in Natick, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The fire was reported around 11 a.m. on Union Street. "I started to smell something and I came out and then I saw the smoke and I go ‘oh my God there’s all this smoke." a neighbor told NBC10 Boston.
nbcboston.com
Ambulance Involved in Crash in Roxbury
A Boston EMS ambulance was involved in a crash Thursday morning. The crash happened in Roxbury on Columbus Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department. The call came in just before 6:15 a.m. Traffic is being slowed near Roxbury Community College. There's no word yet on any potential injuries.
Two people hospitalized, traffic delays reported after tractor trailer rollover on Mass Pike
WESTON, Mass. — A tractor trailer carrying thousands of pounds of paper rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday afternoon, sending two people to the hospital and causing major traffic delays. The Weston Fire Department says crews have been on scene since 3:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of...
nbcboston.com
2 Men Shot in Nashua Thursday Night, Police Say
Two men were shot Thursday night in Nashua, New Hampshire, and police there say they have the person responsible in custody. Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to a shooting around Pine and Kinsley Street, where they found two men with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Nashua Police Department.
nbcboston.com
Man Fires Flares, Jabs Officer With Hypodermic Needle Outside Boston Hotel
A 35-year-old South Boston man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot flares onto a dock at the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf and then stabbed a police officer who was trying to apprehend him with a potentially contaminated hypodermic needle. Boston police said they received a call...
nbcboston.com
Loved Ones Remember Woman Killed in Taunton Crash
The life of a Middleboro woman who friends described as a loving mother, wife and successful businesswoman ended in tragedy when the car she was in was struck by another driver, a suspected drug dealer who authorities say was fleeing police at the time of the crash. Lori Medeiros, 54,...
liveboston617.org
Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Daylight Shooting in Dorchester
A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution. The sound of bullets startled neighbors. "I heard very...
nbcboston.com
Large Fire on Broadway in Lowell, Smoke Pours From Building
Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at 700 Broadway St. The auto body shop, which was vacant after being abandoned for some time, suffered significant damage. People in the area said they could...
nbcboston.com
Shooter Sought After Man Is Killed in Dorchester
After a man became the 30th deadly shooting victim in Boston this year, the city's police force continue their search for the shooter Thursday. This latest shooting happened in Dorchester Wednesday in broad daylight and left a man in his 30s dead. No arrests have been made yet. There have...
WMUR.com
Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
thepulseofnh.com
Name Of Man Killed In Weekend Motorcycle Crash In Seabrook Released
The name of the Massachusetts man who was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Rockingham County has been released. Officials say Jeff Zajac of Saugus was riding on Route 107 in Seabrook Saturday when the motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Zajac was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived and his fiancee was seriously hurt. Police are still looking into the accident but don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors.
nbcboston.com
Assault, Carjacking Reported Near Entrance of Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.
Police said they have made an arrest in connection with an assault and carjacking near the entrance of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they responded to 41 Burlington Mall Road around 7:20 a.m. for a report of an assault and carjacking...
Young child dies in Lynn house fire
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
NECN
Watertown Police Roll Out a Simple New Method to Combat Catalytic Converter Theft
A Massachusetts city is taking new actions to crack down on stolen catalytic converters, a pricey car part containing expensive platinum that thieves can resell, according to the Watertown News. Watertown police are using a pretty simple tool to try and combat the crime — spray paint. People in...
nbcboston.com
Dorchester Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery, Police Say
Officers have arrested a man who is accused of demanding money and jewelry from two people and firing a gun during the ordeal, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Sylvester Coburn, 36, of Dorchester, was arrested Wednesday in Dorchester after the incident that happened around 10:05...
miltontimes.com
Novara closed after two-alarm fire
Novara Restaurant will be closed for now after the Milton Fire Department put out a quick-moving fire that started as restaurant workers began preparations for its 11:30 a.m. opening on Nov. 5. Owner Vance Welch said that his other restaurant, Abby Park, located nearby on Adams Street, has opened for...
