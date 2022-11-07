ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

WVNews

Multiple Knights receive postseason soccer honors

KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ soccer programs had a few players receive postseason accolades for their performances throughout the 2022 season. The Big 10 Conference released their awards list as well as the all-region and all-state teams. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams had players on each of these postseason honors.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Sooners trying to battle back after a difficult stretch

If West Virginia is ever going to knock off Oklahoma, 2022 is likely its best chance … maybe its last chance, since OU is soon headed to the SEC. The Mountaineers, who have major issues to resolve, are undoubtedly the underdogs in Saturday’s matchup in Morgantown, but this year’s OU team is far different from any other that West Virginia has seen over the last decade.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Preston boys' basketball tryouts begin Monday

KINGWOOD — After a long offseason filled with workouts and flex practices, the Knights will look to form their team next week as the two-day tryout period lasts from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday after school. Following the tryouts, the first official team meeting and practice...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

WVU women open season with 50-point victory over USC Upstate

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia women’s basketball team defeated USC Upstate, 81-31, on Thursday evening inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown to secure the first victory of first-year coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s tenure. West Virginia led by as many as 55 points against USC Upstate...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 11/10/22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins doesn't expect the veterans on his team to be phased by the rowdy behavior of the Oakland Zoo, as they have experience in many of the toughest venues in some of the best leagues in the country. However, they don't have any experience in the Backyard Brawl, which could be a different matter.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 11/8/22

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown looks back on the Mountaineers' disappointing performance at Iowa State and ahead to this coming Saturday's meeting with Oklahoma. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Veterans Day Parade in Morgantown, West Virginia, marches on Marine Corps' 247th birthday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown’s tribute to America’s veterans marched down High Street on Thursday. The Veterans Day Parade is held to honor the brave men and women who serve the country, said Jamie Summerlin, a Marine veteran who was parade co-director. His fellow co-director, Army veteran Jeremy Allio, also helped organize the parade. Both men are with VFW Post 548.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Cancer Institute recertified for high-quality cancer care

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Cancer Institute Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center (MBRCC) in Morgantown has received recertification by the QOPI® Certification Program, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association for Clinical Oncology (the Association) and an affiliate of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (the Society).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

