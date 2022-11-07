Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Multiple Knights receive postseason soccer honors
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ soccer programs had a few players receive postseason accolades for their performances throughout the 2022 season. The Big 10 Conference released their awards list as well as the all-region and all-state teams. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams had players on each of these postseason honors.
WVNews
Sooners trying to battle back after a difficult stretch
If West Virginia is ever going to knock off Oklahoma, 2022 is likely its best chance … maybe its last chance, since OU is soon headed to the SEC. The Mountaineers, who have major issues to resolve, are undoubtedly the underdogs in Saturday’s matchup in Morgantown, but this year’s OU team is far different from any other that West Virginia has seen over the last decade.
WVNews
Preston boys' basketball tryouts begin Monday
KINGWOOD — After a long offseason filled with workouts and flex practices, the Knights will look to form their team next week as the two-day tryout period lasts from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday after school. Following the tryouts, the first official team meeting and practice...
WVNews
WVU women open season with 50-point victory over USC Upstate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia women’s basketball team defeated USC Upstate, 81-31, on Thursday evening inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown to secure the first victory of first-year coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s tenure. West Virginia led by as many as 55 points against USC Upstate...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 11/10/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins doesn't expect the veterans on his team to be phased by the rowdy behavior of the Oakland Zoo, as they have experience in many of the toughest venues in some of the best leagues in the country. However, they don't have any experience in the Backyard Brawl, which could be a different matter.
WVNews
Inside the Matchup: West Virginia hosts Oklahoma on Saturday at noon
When the schedule hits November, roster depth becomes one of the more important aspects of the college game. With injuries and attrition, the play of backups and role performers becomes more important than ever, and that’s one of the key factors to watch in this game. Of course, every...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 11/8/22
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown looks back on the Mountaineers' disappointing performance at Iowa State and ahead to this coming Saturday's meeting with Oklahoma. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in...
WVNews
Veterans Day Parade in Morgantown, West Virginia, marches on Marine Corps' 247th birthday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown’s tribute to America’s veterans marched down High Street on Thursday. The Veterans Day Parade is held to honor the brave men and women who serve the country, said Jamie Summerlin, a Marine veteran who was parade co-director. His fellow co-director, Army veteran Jeremy Allio, also helped organize the parade. Both men are with VFW Post 548.
WVNews
Nutter Fort, West Virginia, Purple Heart veteran Harold Wilson served 2 tours in Vietnam
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold Wilson was born and raised in Nutter Fort. He dropped out of high school after his sophomore year and enlisted in the Marine Corps at the age of 18. He is not your usual recruit — he received his draft notice from...
WVNews
Traffic patterns in downtown Morgantown, West Virginia, to be altered for Veterans Day parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday for the Veterans Day parade. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. It will span High Street and disperse below the Monongalia County Magistrate building.
WVNews
WVU Cancer Institute recertified for high-quality cancer care
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Cancer Institute Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center (MBRCC) in Morgantown has received recertification by the QOPI® Certification Program, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association for Clinical Oncology (the Association) and an affiliate of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (the Society).
WVNews
WVU Cancer Institute
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Cancer Institute Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center (MBRCC) in Mor…
WVNews
Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
Comments / 0