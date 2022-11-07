Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
The Tallest Tower in Silver Spring, Solaire 8200 Dixon, Now Open for First Occupancy
Washington Property Company (WPC) has delivered its latest luxury apartment community, Solaire 8200 Dixon, a 403-unit, 27-story tower in the heart of the Ripley District in downtown Silver Spring, MD. WPC Residential has leased about 30% of the building and residents began moving in last month. They are currently accepting applications for the remaining studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Information can be found at www.solaire8200.com.
mocoshow.com
Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Montgomery County
Below is a list of restaurants that will be open and serving Thanksgiving dinner on November 24. Most restaurants are requiring reservations so please call the location or check availability online before visiting. The Capital Grille – 5310 Western Ave, Chevy Chase. The Capital Grille will be offering Roasted...
mocoshow.com
Inflation Rising The Second Least in DC Metro Area Out of 22 Major Metropolitan Statistical Areas in the Country, According to Report
With the year-over-year inflation rate at 7.7% in October, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Cities Where Inflation is Rising the Most. The DC Metropolitan Area, where Montgomery County is located, came in at 21st of 22 Major Statistical Areas. To determine the cities where inflation...
WTOP
DC’s Grillfish and sister restaurant The Pig are closing
Seafood-centric D.C. restaurant Grillfish is closing after 26 years as a West End staple. Sister restaurant The Pig is ending its 10 year run in Logan Circle as well. Nov. 12 is the final day for both restaurants. Grillfish, which opened in 1996, was a pioneer in committing to using...
mymcmedia.org
$50K Powerball Ticket Sold in Silver Spring
Numbers don’t lie and after today’s largest Powerball prize ever announcement, it looks like most Marylanders will be headed back to work tomorrow. For one lucky Catonsville winner, that decision might be up in the air. A ticket bought at One Mile Liquor on National Pike won $1 million. If you bought a ticket there, you should check it.
foxbaltimore.com
Single $1 million ticket sold in Maryland in record-shattering Powerball drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One ticket worth $1 million in the record-shattering Powerball drawing was sold in Catonsville, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The million-dollar ticket was sold at One Mile Liquor, located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike on November 7. One ticket that won the jackpot was sold in...
NBC Washington
Revel Moped Company Leaving DC After 3 Years
The shared electric moped company Revel is leaving the District. The company said it is ending operations in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 22 after three years. A spokesperson for the company said they plan to focus on expanding the electric rideshare service they have in New York City, as well as public EV charging.
Annual DMV Black Restaurant Week returns, here's where to grab a bite
WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser took the podium at the Anacostia Art Center Monday to kick off DMV Black Restaurant Week, which spans the District, Maryland and Virginia every November, as well as to discuss improvements to food access in Wards 7 and 8. This year’s theme for...
WTOP
Car hits and kills Gaithersburg couple on their way to vote
A Gaithersburg, Maryland, couple was hit and killed on Election Day as they walked to their polling site at a local elementary school. At around 7:20 a.m., just after polls opened in Montgomery County, 70-year-old Ana Margarita Ortiz and her husband, 65-year-old Miguel Antonio Ortiz, were crossing School Drive at a crosswalk on their way to the polling site at Fields Road Elementary School. A Prius driving toward Muddy Branch Road then hit the couple.
Winning $1M Powerball Ticket Sold To Lucky Maryland Lottery Player In Catonsville
It wasn’t a $2 billion windfall, but some Maryland Lottery players are still feeling lucky after cashing in big in the latest Powerball drawing, including a seven-figure prize on a ticket sold in Catonsville. Powerball players had to wait overnight to get their results, but it was worth it...
WJLA
The Powerball drama of the century | From delays to riches, here's what happened
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJLA) — "I have, I hope, a winning ticket," Mike Dean of Silver Spring told 7News on Tuesday afternoon outside Tenley Market Liquor in Northwest. Like so many, Dean woke up dreaming of a billion-dollar Powerball payoff. I would help everybody and take a lot of...
Bay Net
‘The Little Guy’ Comes Up Big With A $50,000 Powerball Prize In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “The Little Guy” is banking a big $50,000 prize, thanks to his third-tier Powerball win in the Nov. 2 drawing. Huntingtown resident plans to take his wife on an island vacation. A Calvert County resident is on his way to a dream vacation with...
mocoshow.com
Gaitherstowne Plaza Once Again Fully Leased Following $24.45 Million Sale This Past Summer
Divaris Real Estate has nnounced that the recently sold Gaitherstowne Plaza is once again fully leased with the signing of the last inline space to Tobacco Hut & Vape Inc, who took the remaining 1,003 SF in the center. The 70,639 SF Montgomery County shopping center, located at 206 – 300 N Frederick Avenue holds a tenant roster of many national and regional retailers including Gabe’s, AutoZone, The Vitamin Shoppe, Sherwin Williams, and others. Potential availability remains for the proposed pad site located at the signalized intersection of McBain Avenue & Chestnut Avenue. The pad site could contain a drive-thru according to the photo below.
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich
Another Election Day is behind us which means there’s a lot to look forward to. I am excited to begin my second term and to continue working with the County Council. The new Council will now have 11 elected leaders versus nine and 6 of the new council members are women.. I look forward to working with the returning and newly elected Montgomery County Councilmembers, State Senators and Delegates, Congressional delegation members, and Board of Education members. I also want to thank the Board of Elections staff who worked so hard during the election and are still busy counting the many mail-in ballots. Our County is moving farther away from the pandemic conditions which disrupted our lives, schools, and economy. Now we can put greater focus on on finding solutions for affordable housing, job growth, and traffic issues that will benefit us all. Together, we can advance the work that’s needed to build a better future for all.
mocoshow.com
Signage Up at Gaithersburg Roaming Rooster
Permanent signage has been erected and construction is ongoing at the upcoming Roaming Rooster at 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant will be located in space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken, Roaming Rooster offers an all week breakfast menu, salads and sides including wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
mocoshow.com
DC Named 2022’s 9th Best Sports City in America, According to Report
With the North American sports industry expected to reach a value of $83.1 billion in 2023, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best Sports Cities. Washington D.C. was listed 9th on the large cities list. To determine the cities where the game is always on regardless of season, WalletHub compared 392 small to large cities across the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. With the Washington Commanders, Washington Wizards, Washington Nationals, Washington Capitals, and D.C. United, DC certainly checks all the boxes. Below you’ll see a list of the best large, midsize, and small sports cities across the country.
Teen Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A teenager was shot Wednesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 4:30 pm, police were summoned to the 5700 Block of Colorado Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Police have not released the name of the victim. The police released photos of possible persons of interest in the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting, please call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Teen Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Washingtonian.com
There’s a “Secret” New Peter Chang Restaurant in Fairfax
Famed Chinese chef Peter Chang just opened a high-profile restaurant, Chang Chang, his first in the District. But there’s another new Chang venture in Fairfax flying under the radar with a semi-secretive name: Lu Wei Peter Zhang, which quietly opened in September (thanks to Tyler Cowen’s guide for tipping us off).
mocoshow.com
‘Christmas on the Farm’ Will Be Hosted Dec. 3-4 at Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood
“Christmas on the Farm,” a special way to celebrate the holidays in a country setting, will be hosted by the Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood on Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4. On each day, the Farm Park, which is located at 18400 Muncaster Mill Rd. in Derwood, will welcome visitors with activities and display from noon-5 p.m. There is no charge for admission.
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County election results and takeaways
Among the things Havana, Beijing and Montgomery County have in common? You know the results of a general election before a single vote is cast, at least since 2002. Once again, there were no bombshells or surprises - and no debates or media coverage of the general election campaigns in Montgomery County. Democratic incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich won in a blowout over Republican challenger Reardon "Sully" Sullivan, 71.40% to 28.04%. Every Democrat running for County Council won, as well.
