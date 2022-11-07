ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much do you win from $1.9B Powerball?

By Sam Sachs
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Powerball jackpot is nearing $2 billion . The next drawing is coming on Nov. 7, meaning numbers are still in play for who might take the prize home. 23 people have gotten close to winning, with a four-out-of-five match.

According to the Florida Lottery , Saturday’s draw had a 3X multiplier and the winning numbers were: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, and a Powerball of 20 .

Lucky numbers? These are the most drawn numbers in Powerball

The jackpot is also a new record for Powerball, beating out 2016’s $1.586 billion prize.

With a jackpot of $1.9 billion, according to Florida Lottery, the take-home cash prize for Monday’s draw is $929.1 million, according to Powerball .

If you’re a Florida resident and lucky enough to win, you can either cash out at $585.3 million in a lump sum or take home $1.2 billion after federal taxes with the annuity option, according to USAMega.com , a site that calculates potential lottery wins.

Spreading out the winnings over 30 years means you’ll get about $40 million every year as a Florida resident. While everyone pays federal income taxes, Florida does not have a state income tax. In the United States, any income over $500,000 is taxed at 37%.

Winning the lottery is a run for luck. However, in Florida, you’re still more likely to be bitten by an alligator or get audited by the Internal Revenue Service.

Here’s a breakdown by USAMega for annual payouts if you win the current Powerball jackpot.

Year Gross Payment Federal Taxes State Taxes Net Payment
1 $28,597,727 $10,544,114 $0 $18,053,613
2 $30,027,613 $11,073,172 $0 $18,954,441
3 $31,528,993 $11,628,683 $0 $19,900,311
4 $33,105,444 $12,211,969 $0 $20,893,475
5 $34,760,715 $12,824,419 $0 $21,936,295
6 $36,498,751 $13,467,493 $0 $23,031,258
7 $38,323,690 $14,142,720 $0 $24,180,970
8 $40,239,874 $14,851,708 $0 $25,388,166
9 $42,251,868 $15,596,146 $0 $26,655,722
10 $44,364,460 $16,377,805 $0 $27,986,655
11 $46,582,684 $17,198,548 $0 $29,384,136
12 $48,911,818 $18,060,328 $0 $30,851,490
13 $51,357,409 $18,965,196 $0 $32,392,212
14 $53,925,279 $19,915,308 $0 $34,009,971
15 $56,621,543 $20,912,926 $0 $35,708,617
16 $59,452,621 $21,960,425 $0 $37,492,196
17 $62,425,251 $23,060,298 $0 $39,364,953
18 $65,546,514 $24,215,165 $0 $41,331,349
19 $68,823,839 $25,427,775 $0 $43,396,063
20 $72,265,031 $26,701,017 $0 $45,564,015
21 $75,878,282 $28,037,919 $0 $47,840,363
22 $79,672,197 $29,441,668 $0 $50,230,529
23 $83,655,807 $30,915,604 $0 $52,740,203
24 $87,838,596 $32,463,236 $0 $55,375,360
25 $92,230,526 $34,088,250 $0 $58,142,276
26 $96,842,054 $35,794,515 $0 $61,047,539
27 $101,684,156 $37,586,093 $0 $64,098,063
28 $106,768,363 $39,467,249 $0 $67,301,113
29 $112,106,781 $41,442,464 $0 $70,664,317
30 $117,712,121 $43,516,440 $0 $74,195,681
Total $1,900,000,004 $701,888,653 $0 $1,198,111,352
(Source: USAMega.com)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

