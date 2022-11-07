Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
COPA video shows cops chasing gunman, one officer opening fire
Chicago's police oversight agency released video Wednesday that shows officers pursuing a gunman who shot an off-duty cop on the city's Northwest Side in September. WARNING: graphic language.
3 shot, 1 fatally outside McDonald's on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:47 p.m., police say two men and a woman were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald's at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. A 29-year-old man sustained gunshot...
Motorcyclist killed by driver making U-turn on South Side: police
CHICAGO — A motorcyclist was killed by a driver attempting to make a U-turn on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. The incident happened in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove around 2:37 a.m. Thursday. Police said the male driver of a sedan was making a U-turn when his vehicle struck a […]
17 shots fired at house after man yells out window at catalytic converter thieves
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Adrian Munoz heard something out the window of his West Lawn neighborhood house early Thursday – and he went and looked to find out what the commotion was.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, that almost cost Munoz his life. Thieves blasted his home with shot after shot.A total of 17 bullets were fired into the house after Munoz got up and looked out the window in the middle of the night. He saw someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from a neighbor's car parked out front – and the violent response from the thieves left his...
Chicago shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured in Rogers Park
Chicago police said one man was killed and two more were injured in a triple shooting in Rogers Park Wednesday night.
Woman charged with carjacking driver in Roscoe Village nearly two years ago
Prosecutors on Thursday charged a Chicago woman with carjacking a driver in Roscoe Village nearly two years ago. The accused woman, Ariana Barrett-Washington, 22, was already facing charges for another hijacking in the suburbs nine days after the North Side incident. At 4:45 p.m. on November 20, 2020, a 25-year-old...
Man fatally shot on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Community on edge after Chicago police issue alert after string of armed robberies, carjacking
Chicago police are warning Humboldt Park residents after a series of armed robberies and a carjacking.
Man Confesses to Gruesome Killing After Dismembered Body Parts Found in Chicago; Police Still Searching for Some Remains
Gruesome details surrounding the killing and dismemberment of a Chicago man were revealed in court Tuesday as a 56-year-old man confessed to the murder of his longtime acquaintance. Austin resident Judson Taylor is being held without bail days after waiving his Miranda rights and vividly confessing to the killing and...
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting man at gas station during argument
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument at a gas station in September. Cordell Evans, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, four felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four felony counts of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.
CPD shutters River North nightclub linked to weekend shooting that left 3 injured, 1 dead
The Chicago Police Department has shuttered a River North nightclub that authorities say is linked to a shooting that left three people injured and one man dead over the weekend. A bright orange “summary closure” notice was plastered on the front door of Hush, 311 West Chicago Avenue, Tuesday afternoon, barring the club from operating until it clears things up with the city.
Evanston Township High School student brought loaded gun to school, police say
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A student has been arrested after police said he brought a gun to Evanston Township High School this week.Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, the ETHS safety staff received a tip that an 18-year-old student, Rashaun Watkins of Skokie, was carrying a loaded handgun, police said.Watkins was escorted to a dean's office, where an Evanston police school resource officer tried to pat him down, police said. Watkins was "passively noncompliant" during the search, police said.The officer found a handgun in Watkins' upper pantleg area, police said. The officer retrieved the gun – a Taurus G3 9mm loaded with 12 rounds – without incident, police said.Watkins was arrested and taken to the police station, police said. He did not provide a statement and did not have a Firearm Owners Identification Card, police said. The investigation did not reveal that Watkins was planning on any school shooting or any violence toward students or staff, police said.Watkins was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is set to appear for a bond hearing on Friday.
Man, 48, shot on Rogers Park sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot late Wednesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 48-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the foot and was...
Group says men hurled slurs at Jewish students on school bus; school CEO calls report 'incorrect'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A human rights organization said a school bus dropping off students from an Orthodox Jewish school was invaded by a group of men who hurled slurs in West Rogers Park, but a representative of the school claimed the report was "based on incorrect facts."Police said at 5 p.m. Wednesday, a "a group of unknown offenders" stood in front of a school bus in the 2800 block of West Jerome Street and forced it to stop. The offenders then got on the bus and threated to physically harm a 12-year-old boy, police said.The offenders then got off the...
Chicago man who lost son to gun violence helps family with 3 brothers shot
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four days after three Chicago brothers were shot, family and friends are trying to track down the gunman, offering a big reward and passing out flyers.Among them, a Chatham father who lost his son to gun violence. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with him and the push to find his son's killer. "That was his 16th birthday, I remember now." Memories quilted on a blanket. that Rodney White-El will cherish. "This was in front of the steakhouse. That's what he liked, that's what he liked. He was well dressed. He was always into dressing himself."...
South Suburban Family Mourns Death Of Teenage Boy Found Shot in Driveway
The family of Tymon Wilson is now grieving and mourning his death after police say the 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in his family’s driveway in south suburban Matteson on Monday morning. “He’s touched everybody’s soul, everybody that he came across—he’s a light in everybody’s life,” said his...
Chicago crime: $50K reward for information leading to arrest in postal worker's armed robbery
Chicago Postal Inspectors have released surveillance photos of the man, seen on a bicycle.
Little Village group wants FBI's help in unsolved murders
People living in the Little Village neighborhood are calling out the Chicago Police Department, saying too many crimes are going unsolved.
