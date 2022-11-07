EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A student has been arrested after police said he brought a gun to Evanston Township High School this week.Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, the ETHS safety staff received a tip that an 18-year-old student, Rashaun Watkins of Skokie, was carrying a loaded handgun, police said.Watkins was escorted to a dean's office, where an Evanston police school resource officer tried to pat him down, police said. Watkins was "passively noncompliant" during the search, police said.The officer found a handgun in Watkins' upper pantleg area, police said. The officer retrieved the gun – a Taurus G3 9mm loaded with 12 rounds – without incident, police said.Watkins was arrested and taken to the police station, police said. He did not provide a statement and did not have a Firearm Owners Identification Card, police said. The investigation did not reveal that Watkins was planning on any school shooting or any violence toward students or staff, police said.Watkins was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is set to appear for a bond hearing on Friday.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO