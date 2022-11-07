ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

easttexasradio.com

Veterans Day Activities For Sulphur Springs

The 2022 public observance of Veterans Day in Hopkins County will be Friday, Nov. 11, at 11:00 am on the Sulphur Springs downtown square in front of the Hopkins County Courthouse. Speaker will be Robert Kerr, a local Judge Advocate of the U.S. Marine Corps League. The event is open to all, with some seating available around the flagpole in the center of the square.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Annie’s Room Unveiled At Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs

Sulphur Springs, TX – The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will officially open on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 pm. They invite the public to attend.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Open House

The Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter is hosting an adoption open house this Saturday, November 12, with the event at the shelter Hillcrest Dr. from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. There are several dogs and cats available for adoption in a good home. Organizers will be selling lunches and chances to win a basket of supplies for your cat or dog. Volunteers will also be on hand to answer questions and give out information about volunteering for the shelter.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs HS Band At State UIL Marching Tournament

Congratulations to the Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Marching Band at their first ever appearance at the State UIL Marching Band Tournament at the San Antonio Alamo Dome. The band performed in the preliminary round at 10:45am Wednesday and were chosen to return to the finals at 9pm. They came in 4th place in the state championship round. There are 204 Class 4A bands in Texas.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A family of four were watching TV in their Hughes Springs home during the storms Friday evening when they heard a loud noise outside. After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Lion’s Electric Christmas Parade

The Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org, and they can email you a form. They will grade entries into three categories: large, small, and non-profit. The parade will start at 7:00 pm.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris HS Blue Blazes Marching Band At State Tournament

Congratulations to the Paris High School Blue Blazes Marching Band on its appearance at the State UIL Marching Band Tournament at the San Antonio Alamo Dome. The band performed in the preliminary round at 2:00 pm Wednesday. They selected them to return to the finals at 7:30 pm. They came in 9th place in the state championship round. There are 204 Class 4A bands in Texas.
PARIS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Shell Shack closes Tyler location

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Shell Shack will be closing its Tyler location on Broadway Avenue, with their last day of service being Tuesday, Nov. 8, the business announced. Shell Shack Tyler said that since opening in 2019, they decided not to renew their lease and are closing their doors until they can find a new […]
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Close Finish For Sulphur Springs ISD Bond Proposition Election

North Hopkins, Saltillo, Miller Grove Elect Trustees To School Boards. The election for the Sulphur Springs ISD bond proposition was a close finish, with 50.6% of district voters casting ballots against Proposition A and 49.4% casting ballots in favor of the proposed $81.5 million bond. Voters in Saltillo, North Hopkins and Miller Grove also selected their choices to fill school board seats as well.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

TxDOT Hosts Online Meetings

PARIS – The Texas Department of Transportation will host online virtual and in-person public meetings to gather public input on proposed improvements for US 271 in Lamar and Red River Counties. The online virtual public meeting will be available through Dec 2, 2022. It will provide an audio and...
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been struck by a car at the Target in Tyler and is being treated in an ambulance. Before noon on Thursday, emergency services received a call about a pedestrian struck by a car in the crosswalk area outside the Target on S. Broadway.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Two new projects approved by the City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council has approved contracts for two projects that are both funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program. One being a $1,318,390 contract with Fritcher Construction Services to replace the streets, infrastructure and storm sewer under South Thompson Avenue and Barger Street, where the storm sewer and pavement have decayed in multiple areas.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler seafood restaurant closes its doors

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler seafood restaurant has closed its doors. According to Shell Shack, they have decided not to renew their lease in the Rose City. "Since opening in 2019, we have truly enjoyed being a part of the Tyler community and appreciate your business over the years," the eatery said. "Unfortunately, we have decided not to continue our lease and will be closing our doors until we can find a new location in the area."
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

East Texas Veterans Day Freebies & Discounts From A-Z

Friday November 11th is a day we set aside to honor the many men and women who took the oath to defend our great nation from all enemies foreign or domestic. Its a day to just say "Thank You" to those who surrendered some of their rights to ensure that you can enjoy ALL of yours and to reinforce that appreciation many businesses across the nation and East Texas are giving away freebies and discounts to those who served.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Voters decline to pass $88.3M bond for Pittsburg ISD

PITTSBURG, Texas — Pittsburg ISD voters have declined to pass a bond for $88.3 million upgrades for the district. Camp County voters failed to pass the bond package by a vote of 2,066-1,851. According to the district, the bond was brought forth to voters to allow school officials to...
PITTSBURG, TX

