Huntsville, AL

Record high-temperature in Huntsville

By Jessica Camuto
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

On Monday the Tennessee Valley saw temperatures well above average for this time of year. Huntsville saw a high temperature of 82 degrees exceeding the record set back in 2005 of 81 degrees.

One of the main reasons why we are seeing these warm temperatures is thanks to an upper-level ridge. With the ridge in control of the region, it leads to an increase in warm air, and in this case temperatures over 10 degrees above average!

While Huntsville was the only city to break a record, it’s important to note how warm other locations got today. In Decatur, the high reached 81 degrees which tied the old record set back in 2005. Muscle Shoals was 2 degrees away from tying the current record while Fayetteville was 5 degrees away.

Record Temperatures Are Possible Again Tuesday

The warm temperatures will continue on Tuesday when most will once again reach the low 80s. Above is a look at the record-high temperatures for November 8th. The record for Huntsville is 83 degrees and while it will be warm temperatures may just be shy of beating the record.

If you are not a fan of the warm and humid conditions you will love the weekend forecast! Temperatures are forecast to only reach the 50s Saturday and Sunday!

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

