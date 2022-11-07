Read full article on original website
Colleen T McAlpin Stanton
3d ago
No one wants to work anymore and the pay stinks. They need to raise wages for state employees and not just the private sector.
AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
cbs17
Women charged with harboring Orange County double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Delaware women charged with harboring the suspect in an Orange County double-murder have been identified. Delaware State Police confirmed to CBS 17 on Thursday that Nakaysha Ross, 22, of Middletown, Del., and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, of Dover, Del., were arrested in Dover and charged Oct. 5 with felony hindering prosecution.
Chesco Drug Dealer Learns His Fate
A Chester County drug dealer who sold fentanyl that caused a fatal overdose will spend years in prison, officials say. Kendall M Brown, 38, of Philadelphia was sentenced to 6 to 13 years behind bars for felony drug delivery resulting in death, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 9.
nccpdnews.com
Media Advisory-2022 Police and Princess Ball
WHEN: Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. WHAT: The New Castle County Division of Police will host the 2022 Police and Princess Ball. WHERE: The Waterfall Banquet and Conference Center, 3416 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703. SCHEDULED TO ATTEND: Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester, U.S. Representative, County Executive,...
Citizens for Judicial Fairness Runs Election Day Canvassing Operation and Voter Registration Drive in Wilmington, Exposes Disastrous Decision by All-White Chancery and Supreme Courts to Disenfranchise Delaware Voters
WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Today, Citizens for Judicial Fairness has partnered with leading Wilmington-based activist Keandra McDole and grassroots supporters to expose the Delaware Chancery and Supreme Court’s appalling decision to disenfranchise voters through striking down same-day voter registration and vote-by-mail legislation passed by the state legislature. CJF canvassers will blanket major polling sites in Wilmington to register voters who are turned away at the polls and urge them to advocate for Delaware’s leaders to protect voting rights. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005992/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
delawarepublic.org
Early voting called a success, Department of Elections investigating ballot shortage
Election Day in Delaware saw many wins and losses, not just among candidates, but in its voting system too. Despite the loss of mail-in voting, the Department of Elections is pleased with the roll-out of another new voting method in Delaware this year. More than 56,000 Delawareans took advantage of...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Dover this morning. On November 10, 2022, at approximately 8:09 a.m., a Freightliner Tractor pulling a loaded flatbed cargo trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (SR1) south of the Exit 104 ramp. For unknown reasons, the tractor traveled off the west edge of the roadway and down a grass embankment before striking several trees.
WGMD Radio
Wilmington Man Sentenced for Drug & Weapons Offenses
A Wilmington man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and weapons charges. According to court documents, 38 year old Mandingo Joseph was arrested last December by DEA agents. A search of Joseph’s home turned up over 2400 fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, fentanyl, pill cutting agents, five digital scales and two guns – on with a fully loaded extended magazine. DEA agents also intercepted a package Joseph mailed through the US mail containing over 1900 fake oxy tablets.
firststateupdate.com
Arrest Made In Shooting Incident Near Christiana Hospital
County Police have updated a story that only FSU brought you late last month. New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence, 32, of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court in Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee police said Wednesday.
WBOC
Police Investigating Dover Drive-by Shooting
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred by the Eagle Meadows apartment complex in Dover on Saturday evening. Shortly before 9 p.m., troopers responded to the 4000 block of Vermont Drive regarding a shooting that had occurred a short time ago. The ensuing investigation revealed that sometime between 7:30 and 8 p.m., a 36-year-old man was standing outside of a home when a gray passenger car drove by his location. An unknown person or persons then fired several gunshots in the victim’s direction. The vehicle and suspects fled from the area toward an unknown destination. Police said the victim was not harmed in this incident, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
delawarepublic.org
Newark City Council passes property tax and parking increases
Newark City Council approves a property tax increase, and is raising the cost of parking in lots on Main Street. Earlier this week council passed Newark’s FY2023 budget which will raise property taxes 5%. The city projects the increase will add $213,500 in revenue in 2023 and $427,000 in 2024.
delawarepublic.org
Several down ballot county races are settled Tuesday
There were numerous competitive county races settled in Tuesday’s election. In Sussex County, a pair of Republican incumbents retained their Sussex County Council seats. District 5 councilman John Rieley defeated Democrat Billy Edwards while District 4 councilman Douglas Hudson beat Democrat Nathan Mitchell. In Kent County, Democrat Terry Pepper...
Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Delaware County
U.S. Senator – 224,863 total votes cast. U.S. Representative (Fifth Congressional District) Democrat Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis – 148,120. Republican Douglas V. Mastriano and Carrie Lewis DelRosso – 73,455.
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle-area pedestrian fatality under investigation
A 74-year-old woman has died in a hospital, days after being struck by a vehicle as she was walking across New Castle Avenue. Delaware State Police said Tuesday that Mireille Mathis of Greenville, South Carolina was struck last Wednesday night, November 2nd. She was walking westbound across New Castle Avenue near Rodney Drive away from the crosswalk when a northbound Jeep struck her on the vehicle's passenger side.
Pa. man, paralyzed by teen he kidnapped, sentenced to decades in prison
A Pa. man has been sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for stalking, kidnapping, robbing and threatening to kill a teenager last year, according to reports. The Northeast Philadelphia man named Pavel Belous, 39, stalked a then 18-year-old Jarred Peglow from Bucks County for 40 minutes. Belous then approached him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Upper Southampton. The man then forced the teen to drive at knifepoint to an atm to withdraw hundreds of dollars, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
WMDT.com
Police investigating Dover business burglary
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating after a local business was burglarized Sunday morning. We’re told police were contacted shortly before 8 a.m. regarding a burglary that had happened at OG ISH, located at 111 South West Street. It was learned that the incident took place just after 4 a.m., when the suspect broke a front window to the business. The suspect then reportedly stole an unknown amount of money from the business before fleeing the area.
WDEL 1150AM
Road rage shooting near Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating an apparent road rage-related shooting in Kent County. A 34-year-old man was struck by gunfire late Tuesday morning on Seven Hickories Road near Brenford Road, between Cheswold and Kenton. The victim was driven by an acquaintance to an area hospital for treatment. Troopers said the...
Authorities work to identify body found near Darby Creek in Delaware County
Authorities are trying to identify a body found near the Darby Creek in Delaware County.
WDEL 1150AM
Truck driver killed in Route 1 wreck near Dover
Route 1 southbound was closed at Exit 104 (North Dover) for five-and-a-half hours due to a tractor trailer accident just south of the interchange on Thursday morning, November 10, 2022. The big rig ran off the roadway around 8:30 a.m. and into the wood line, trapping the driver in the...
Officials: Delaware County Memorial emergency dept. closed due to 'failure to adequately staff'
The Pennsylvania Department of Health suspended emergency department operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital at 7 a.m. Monday.
Comments / 4