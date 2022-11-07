DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred by the Eagle Meadows apartment complex in Dover on Saturday evening. Shortly before 9 p.m., troopers responded to the 4000 block of Vermont Drive regarding a shooting that had occurred a short time ago. The ensuing investigation revealed that sometime between 7:30 and 8 p.m., a 36-year-old man was standing outside of a home when a gray passenger car drove by his location. An unknown person or persons then fired several gunshots in the victim’s direction. The vehicle and suspects fled from the area toward an unknown destination. Police said the victim was not harmed in this incident, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

