Anita Million
3d ago
Whomever left that child unattended with an unsecured firearm needs to be arrested and held accountable for their careless actions. Prayers for the little one.
Sheriff: Alabama man beat daughter after teen told mother about social media affair
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — A northwest Alabama man is accused of beating his teen daughter after the girl told her mother about an alleged affair her father was having on social media, authorities said. Christopher Andrighetti, 39, of Russellville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree domestic violence, child abuse...
WBBJ
Jackson police: Minor struck by vehicle while crossing street
JACKSON, Tenn. — A minor was transported to a medical facility in Memphis after being struck by a vehicle, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night in east Jackson. JPD says a female minor was crossing the road near the...
wtva.com
Tupelo capital murder suspect denied bond after capture
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured Tupelo capital murder suspect Nijel Hall on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Tupelo Police Department, marshals made the arrest in West Point. Tupelo Police sought the 24-year-old for the deadly shooting of Raybric Mims, 21, on April 8. Hall’s being held in jail...
2-year-old boy accidentally shot in Mississippi, police say
CORINTH, Miss. — A child was rushed to the hospital Monday after accidental gunfire in Mississippi, according to police. The 2-year-old boy was shot in Corinth, Mississippi on Proper Street around 8:30 a.m., the Corinth Police Department told FOX13. That baby boy was rushed to Magnolia Hospital for surgery...
wtva.com
No injuries in Fulton house fire
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
wtva.com
Teen missing in Itawamba County found
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
WBBJ
JPD: Robbery at JCPenney under investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a robbery the Old Hickory Mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. JPD later confirmed that there was a robbery at the JCPenney around 8 p.m. JPD later says that there was a “report...
wtva.com
Parents react to possible year-round school in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Big changes are possible for students and teachers in Tupelo. The school district is discussing switching to a year-round schedule. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with several parents about the possible change. Watch their interviews in the video above. Schools in Starkville and Corinth have already...
WBBJ
Jackson woman arrested after falsely claiming she was kidnapped, police say
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson woman is in custody after falsely claiming she had been kidnapped, police say. Jackson Police Department officers responded to a report of a kidnapping on Monday, November 7. According to JPD, 37-year-old Marketa Kinnon contacted a family member and told them she had been...
wtva.com
Celebration of Hope: Emma Holloway loves to read
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emma Holloway has been coming to the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) for three years. She suffers from dyslexia, which is a learning disorder. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disorder involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words.
wtva.com
$50K won by lottery player in Iuka
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An individual who purchased a lottery ticket in Iuka won $50,000 in Tuesday’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from a Bluesky store on Battleground Drive. Mississippi Lottery did not identify the winner. A second $50,000-winning ticket was purchased in Gautier. According to the...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/09/22 – 11/10/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/10/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wtva.com
Pontotoc police capture armed robbery suspect
PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA) -- Pontotoc police need help finding an armed robber who held up a local liquor store. Police Chief Randy Tutor said the robbery happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday at Express Liquor and Wine Shop off Highway 15 North. He said a black man went into the store,...
wtva.com
Local veteran gets backyard oasis
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local veteran was granted a backyard oasis from Home Depot. Retired Sgt. Kristy Graza served her country for eight years. She’ll now receive a remodeled backyard. Home Depot has done multiple projects like this for many veterans over the years. Garza was born with...
wtva.com
Store robbed Monday evening in Pontotoc; arrest made
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made for an armed robbery at a liquor store in Pontotoc. According to the Pontotoc Police Department, the robbery happened Monday evening, Nov. 7 shortly before 7:17 at Express Liquor & Wine on Highway 15 North. Workers told officers a man entered...
wtva.com
Section of I-22 dedicated to Korean, Vietnam vets
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thirteen miles of Interstate 22 in Lee County was dedicated Wednesday morning to veterans of the Korean and Vietnam wars. Two sections make up the 13 miles. One section is named the “Korean War Veterans Highway.”. It spans from the McCullough Boulevard exit east to...
wtva.com
Governor celebrates new sawmill near Corinth
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a special trip to Alcorn County on Wednesday to celebrate the construction of a brand-new sawmill. The Mission Forest Products sawmill is just outside the Corinth city limits. It’s a $160 million investment by Mission Forest Products and is expected to...
wtva.com
Tupelo Homeless Task Force collecting hoodies
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - We are expecting colder temperatures this weekend so one local organization is offering free hoodies for those in need. The City of Tupelo Homeless Task Force has kicked off its hoodies drive for the homeless. The group is taking donations of used and new hoodies in...
WBBJ
New pizza place opens in south Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — South Jackson will experience a new taste with the opening of the new Marco’s Pizza location, serving customers one slice at a time. “We’re seeing more and more people look at south Jackson as an opportunity to do business. We have business people traveling from Chester County, south Jackson and McNairy County, all coming through this corridor,” said City Councilman Sam Turner.
wtva.com
Tupelo, Union County schools receiving grant money for pre-K education
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo and Union County schools are among 11 school districts in Mississippi receiving $15 million to improve early childhood education. Tupelo Schools is receiving $100,000 a year until 2025. Union County Schools is receiving $200,000 a year until 2025. The State Board of Education awarded the...
