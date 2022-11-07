ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, MS

Anita Million
3d ago

Whomever left that child unattended with an unsecured firearm needs to be arrested and held accountable for their careless actions. Prayers for the little one.

WBBJ

Jackson police: Minor struck by vehicle while crossing street

JACKSON, Tenn. — A minor was transported to a medical facility in Memphis after being struck by a vehicle, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night in east Jackson. JPD says a female minor was crossing the road near the...
JACKSON, TN
wtva.com

Tupelo capital murder suspect denied bond after capture

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured Tupelo capital murder suspect Nijel Hall on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Tupelo Police Department, marshals made the arrest in West Point. Tupelo Police sought the 24-year-old for the deadly shooting of Raybric Mims, 21, on April 8. Hall’s being held in jail...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Fulton house fire

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
FULTON, MS
wtva.com

Teen missing in Itawamba County found

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
WBBJ

JPD: Robbery at JCPenney under investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a robbery the Old Hickory Mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. JPD later confirmed that there was a robbery at the JCPenney around 8 p.m. JPD later says that there was a “report...
JACKSON, TN
wtva.com

Parents react to possible year-round school in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Big changes are possible for students and teachers in Tupelo. The school district is discussing switching to a year-round schedule. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with several parents about the possible change. Watch their interviews in the video above. Schools in Starkville and Corinth have already...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Celebration of Hope: Emma Holloway loves to read

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emma Holloway has been coming to the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) for three years. She suffers from dyslexia, which is a learning disorder. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disorder involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

$50K won by lottery player in Iuka

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An individual who purchased a lottery ticket in Iuka won $50,000 in Tuesday’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from a Bluesky store on Battleground Drive. Mississippi Lottery did not identify the winner. A second $50,000-winning ticket was purchased in Gautier. According to the...
IUKA, MS
wtva.com

Pontotoc police capture armed robbery suspect

PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA) -- Pontotoc police need help finding an armed robber who held up a local liquor store. Police Chief Randy Tutor said the robbery happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday at Express Liquor and Wine Shop off Highway 15 North. He said a black man went into the store,...
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

Local veteran gets backyard oasis

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local veteran was granted a backyard oasis from Home Depot. Retired Sgt. Kristy Graza served her country for eight years. She’ll now receive a remodeled backyard. Home Depot has done multiple projects like this for many veterans over the years. Garza was born with...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Store robbed Monday evening in Pontotoc; arrest made

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made for an armed robbery at a liquor store in Pontotoc. According to the Pontotoc Police Department, the robbery happened Monday evening, Nov. 7 shortly before 7:17 at Express Liquor & Wine on Highway 15 North. Workers told officers a man entered...
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

Section of I-22 dedicated to Korean, Vietnam vets

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thirteen miles of Interstate 22 in Lee County was dedicated Wednesday morning to veterans of the Korean and Vietnam wars. Two sections make up the 13 miles. One section is named the “Korean War Veterans Highway.”. It spans from the McCullough Boulevard exit east to...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Governor celebrates new sawmill near Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a special trip to Alcorn County on Wednesday to celebrate the construction of a brand-new sawmill. The Mission Forest Products sawmill is just outside the Corinth city limits. It’s a $160 million investment by Mission Forest Products and is expected to...
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Homeless Task Force collecting hoodies

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - We are expecting colder temperatures this weekend so one local organization is offering free hoodies for those in need. The City of Tupelo Homeless Task Force has kicked off its hoodies drive for the homeless. The group is taking donations of used and new hoodies in...
TUPELO, MS
WBBJ

New pizza place opens in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — South Jackson will experience a new taste with the opening of the new Marco’s Pizza location, serving customers one slice at a time. “We’re seeing more and more people look at south Jackson as an opportunity to do business. We have business people traveling from Chester County, south Jackson and McNairy County, all coming through this corridor,” said City Councilman Sam Turner.
JACKSON, TN
wtva.com

Tupelo, Union County schools receiving grant money for pre-K education

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo and Union County schools are among 11 school districts in Mississippi receiving $15 million to improve early childhood education. Tupelo Schools is receiving $100,000 a year until 2025. Union County Schools is receiving $200,000 a year until 2025. The State Board of Education awarded the...
UNION COUNTY, MS

