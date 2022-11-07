ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

By Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6Tm3_0j2BgazK00

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) rushes the ball against Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Greeneville Sun

After coaching change, Colts aim for win vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts hope a coaching change will enable them to avoid falling out of contention in the AFC South when they visit the equally struggling Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Colts (3-5-1) fired fifth-year coach Frank Reich on Monday and replaced him with interim coach Jeff Saturday following Indianapolis' third straight defeat, a 26-3 pummeling at New England. Indianapolis went 0-for-14 on third-down conversions, the second-worst mark in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Greeneville Sun

Beleaguered Cardinals, Rams meet in critical NFC West matchup

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, two offensively challenged teams saddled with constant shuffling on the offensive line, will meet for the second time this season Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. It's possible the Rams will be without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is the concussion protocol, while Cardinals safety Budda Baker will miss at least this week's game with a high ankle sprain. Rams coach Sean McVay...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Greeneville Sun

Giants looking past injuries with Texans next

Beyond the surprisingly positive results, the first half of the season was relatively pristine for the New York Giants. That was before the bye week brought with it an unfortunate injury revelation. The Giants (6-2), set to face visiting the Houston Texans (1-6-1) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J., placed safety Xavier McKinney on the reserve/non-football injury list after McKinney suffered a hand injury in an ATV accident while on vacation. ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun

Richest NFL players

There's no shortage of articles chronicling the riches-to-rags stories of NFL players who went broke after squandering massive fortunes. Some blew it all on bad investments and leeching from hangers-on. Others did themselves in after partying, bad judgment, and reckless spending on homes, luxury cars, and shiny stuff of every imaginable kind. Many football players, however, got rich and stayed rich—and some are richer than others. Some of the NFL's wealthiest current and former athletes earned their big bucks on the field. Today's top players,...
The Greeneville Sun

Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol

The Los Angeles Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol Wednesday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said the move comes on the direction of the team's medical staff, who noted something wasn't quite right with Stafford after last week's loss at Tampa. "It's more importantly about the person, than the player in these types of things as we know," McVay said Wednesday. "... We'll take it a day at...
ARIZONA STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
TAMPA, FL
The Greeneville Sun

Bears try to cash in on win behind Justin Fields, host Lions

Justin Fields appears to be developing into the franchise quarterback the Chicago Bears hoped he'd become when they drafted him in the first round last year. The next step is to have some of his big performances translate into victories. The Bears have lost five of their last six games heading into their NFC North matchup with visiting Detroit on Sunday. Fields was named the NFC Offensive Player of the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Greeneville Sun

#29. Ryan Tannehill (tie)

- Net worth: $50 million Everyone likes a good comeback story, and Ryan Tannehill is one of the more impressive. The quarterback spent six seasons on the Miami Dolphins after being drafted eighth overall in 2012. In 2019, he was traded to the Tennessee Titans and served as backup to Marcus Mariota until midway through the season. As a starter, Tannehill led the Titans to the AFC Championship and was named that year's Comeback Player of the Year, as well as a Pro Bowler. In the two seasons that followed, he helped the Titans win division titles. You may also like: Disparities in the racial makeup of players, coaches, and others in the NFL
TENNESSEE STATE
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

338
Followers
2K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy