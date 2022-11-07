NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
After coaching change, Colts aim for win vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts hope a coaching change will enable them to avoid falling out of contention in the AFC South when they visit the equally struggling Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Colts (3-5-1) fired fifth-year coach Frank Reich on Monday and replaced him with interim coach Jeff Saturday following Indianapolis' third straight defeat, a 26-3 pummeling at New England. Indianapolis went 0-for-14 on third-down conversions, the second-worst mark in...
Beleaguered Cardinals, Rams meet in critical NFC West matchup
The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, two offensively challenged teams saddled with constant shuffling on the offensive line, will meet for the second time this season Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. It's possible the Rams will be without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is the concussion protocol, while Cardinals safety Budda Baker will miss at least this week's game with a high ankle sprain. Rams coach Sean McVay...
Giants looking past injuries with Texans next
Beyond the surprisingly positive results, the first half of the season was relatively pristine for the New York Giants. That was before the bye week brought with it an unfortunate injury revelation. The Giants (6-2), set to face visiting the Houston Texans (1-6-1) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J., placed safety Xavier McKinney on the reserve/non-football injury list after McKinney suffered a hand injury in an ATV accident while on vacation. ...
The Greeneville Sun
Richest NFL players
There's no shortage of articles chronicling the riches-to-rags stories of NFL players who went broke after squandering massive fortunes. Some blew it all on bad investments and leeching from hangers-on. Others did themselves in after partying, bad judgment, and reckless spending on homes, luxury cars, and shiny stuff of every imaginable kind. Many football players, however, got rich and stayed rich—and some are richer than others. Some of the NFL's wealthiest current and former athletes earned their big bucks on the field. Today's top players,...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol
The Los Angeles Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol Wednesday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said the move comes on the direction of the team's medical staff, who noted something wasn't quite right with Stafford after last week's loss at Tampa. "It's more importantly about the person, than the player in these types of things as we know," McVay said Wednesday. "... We'll take it a day at...
Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
Bears try to cash in on win behind Justin Fields, host Lions
Justin Fields appears to be developing into the franchise quarterback the Chicago Bears hoped he'd become when they drafted him in the first round last year. The next step is to have some of his big performances translate into victories. The Bears have lost five of their last six games heading into their NFC North matchup with visiting Detroit on Sunday. Fields was named the NFC Offensive Player of the...
#29. Ryan Tannehill (tie)
- Net worth: $50 million Everyone likes a good comeback story, and Ryan Tannehill is one of the more impressive. The quarterback spent six seasons on the Miami Dolphins after being drafted eighth overall in 2012. In 2019, he was traded to the Tennessee Titans and served as backup to Marcus Mariota until midway through the season. As a starter, Tannehill led the Titans to the AFC Championship and was named that year's Comeback Player of the Year, as well as a Pro Bowler. In the two seasons that followed, he helped the Titans win division titles. You may also like: Disparities in the racial makeup of players, coaches, and others in the NFL
