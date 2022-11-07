Kolda Elementary celebrates 10 years and honors those who served

It was a busy day at Kolda Elementary School as it celebrated its 10 year anniversary.

On Monday, the school also honored those who served and continue to serve our country through a Veteran's Day ceremony.

The celebration included a purple heart proclamation and recognition of purple star designation.

The purple star designation is given to schools that show their support and commitment to meeting the needs of military-connect families.

Kolda Elementary was also named after Zachary Kolda.

Kolda was a Corpus Christi man who died in the line of duty during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

His mother, who attended Monday's event, said she's thankful his legacy will live on.

"Having my son's name on this building means that he'll live a long long time because his name will be spoken and honored and we see all these children who are wearing these shirts with 'Zachary Kolda' on them," said Paula Smith.

Veterans Day is annually observed on Nov. 11.