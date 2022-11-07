ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

By Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pKwV_0j2BgFeB00

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) rushes the ball against Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Rogersville Review

#29. Tony Gonzalez (tie)

- Net worth: $50 million Widely considered one of the greatest tight ends of all time, Tony Gonzalez broke a handful of league and franchise records during his 17-year career. His NFL records include most career receiving yards and receptions for a tight end; most consecutive seasons with 50+ receptions; and Pro Bowl all-time leader for receptions. He was drafted 13th overall in 1997 to the Kansas City Chiefs and holds the franchise record for most career receiving yards and receptions, as well as receiving touchdowns and yards from scrimmage. Gonzalez played his last five seasons on the Atlanta Falcons and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.
KANSAS STATE
The Rogersville Review

Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
TAMPA, FL
The Rogersville Review

Richest NFL players

There's no shortage of articles chronicling the riches-to-rags stories of NFL players who went broke after squandering massive fortunes. Some blew it all on bad investments and leeching from hangers-on. Others did themselves in after partying, bad judgment, and reckless spending on homes, luxury cars, and shiny stuff of every imaginable kind. Many football players, however, got rich and stayed rich—and some are richer than others. Some of the NFL's wealthiest current and former athletes earned their big bucks on the field. Today's top players,...
The Rogersville Review

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) leaves the field with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) and linebacker Bud Dupree (48) after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Rogersville Review

#29. Ryan Tannehill (tie)

- Net worth: $50 million Everyone likes a good comeback story, and Ryan Tannehill is one of the more impressive. The quarterback spent six seasons on the Miami Dolphins after being drafted eighth overall in 2012. In 2019, he was traded to the Tennessee Titans and served as backup to Marcus Mariota until midway through the season. As a starter, Tannehill led the Titans to the AFC Championship and was named that year's Comeback Player of the Year, as well as a Pro Bowler. In the two seasons that followed, he helped the Titans win division titles. You may also like: Disparities in the racial makeup of players, coaches, and others in the NFL
TENNESSEE STATE
The Rogersville Review

Fresh off bye, Steelers look to snap skid vs. Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a bye week. The New Orleans Saints are coming off a short week. Both struggling teams desperately need a win when they meet on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Steelers (2-6) lost their last two games before the bye, falling to the Eagles 35-13 a week after falling to the Dolphins 16-10. But the last time they played at home they won, defeating Tampa Bay 20-18 on Oct. 16. ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Rogersville Review

Bears try to cash in on win behind Justin Fields, host Lions

Justin Fields appears to be developing into the franchise quarterback the Chicago Bears hoped he'd become when they drafted him in the first round last year. The next step is to have some of his big performances translate into victories. The Bears have lost five of their last six games heading into their NFC North matchup with visiting Detroit on Sunday. Fields was named the NFC Offensive Player of the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Rogersville Review

After coaching change, Colts aim for win vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts hope a coaching change will enable them to avoid falling out of contention in the AFC South when they visit the equally struggling Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Colts (3-5-1) fired fifth-year coach Frank Reich on Monday and replaced him with interim coach Jeff Saturday following Indianapolis' third straight defeat, a 26-3 pummeling at New England. Indianapolis went 0-for-14 on third-down conversions, the second-worst mark in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Rogersville Review

Doug Pederson guides Jags vs. former mentor Andy Reid's Chiefs

There often comes a day when the student becomes the master. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is just hoping that day doesn't come any time soon. Reid will be pitted against one of his former disciples Sunday when the Chiefs take on the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC showdown. Doug Pederson is in his first year as coach of the Jaguars (3-6) but knows a thing or two about Reid after serving on his coaching staff in Kansas City and Philadelphia after also...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Rogersville Review

Mike McCarthy returns to old stomping grounds as Cowboys visit Packers

Mike McCarthy will be back on the sideline of familiar Lambeau Field when he guides the Dallas Cowboys against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. It marks the first time that McCarthy will coach the Cowboys against the Packers, a team he guided to four NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl title during a tenure from 2006-18. The pain from being fired has dissipated and McCarthy is looking forward...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy