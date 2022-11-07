NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
#29. Tony Gonzalez (tie)
- Net worth: $50 million Widely considered one of the greatest tight ends of all time, Tony Gonzalez broke a handful of league and franchise records during his 17-year career. His NFL records include most career receiving yards and receptions for a tight end; most consecutive seasons with 50+ receptions; and Pro Bowl all-time leader for receptions. He was drafted 13th overall in 1997 to the Kansas City Chiefs and holds the franchise record for most career receiving yards and receptions, as well as receiving touchdowns and yards from scrimmage. Gonzalez played his last five seasons on the Atlanta Falcons and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.
Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
Richest NFL players
There's no shortage of articles chronicling the riches-to-rags stories of NFL players who went broke after squandering massive fortunes. Some blew it all on bad investments and leeching from hangers-on. Others did themselves in after partying, bad judgment, and reckless spending on homes, luxury cars, and shiny stuff of every imaginable kind. Many football players, however, got rich and stayed rich—and some are richer than others. Some of the NFL's wealthiest current and former athletes earned their big bucks on the field. Today's top players,...
#29. Ryan Tannehill (tie)
- Net worth: $50 million Everyone likes a good comeback story, and Ryan Tannehill is one of the more impressive. The quarterback spent six seasons on the Miami Dolphins after being drafted eighth overall in 2012. In 2019, he was traded to the Tennessee Titans and served as backup to Marcus Mariota until midway through the season. As a starter, Tannehill led the Titans to the AFC Championship and was named that year's Comeback Player of the Year, as well as a Pro Bowler. In the two seasons that followed, he helped the Titans win division titles. You may also like: Disparities in the racial makeup of players, coaches, and others in the NFL
Fresh off bye, Steelers look to snap skid vs. Saints
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a bye week. The New Orleans Saints are coming off a short week. Both struggling teams desperately need a win when they meet on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Steelers (2-6) lost their last two games before the bye, falling to the Eagles 35-13 a week after falling to the Dolphins 16-10. But the last time they played at home they won, defeating Tampa Bay 20-18 on Oct. 16. ...
Bears try to cash in on win behind Justin Fields, host Lions
Justin Fields appears to be developing into the franchise quarterback the Chicago Bears hoped he'd become when they drafted him in the first round last year. The next step is to have some of his big performances translate into victories. The Bears have lost five of their last six games heading into their NFC North matchup with visiting Detroit on Sunday. Fields was named the NFC Offensive Player of the...
After coaching change, Colts aim for win vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts hope a coaching change will enable them to avoid falling out of contention in the AFC South when they visit the equally struggling Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Colts (3-5-1) fired fifth-year coach Frank Reich on Monday and replaced him with interim coach Jeff Saturday following Indianapolis' third straight defeat, a 26-3 pummeling at New England. Indianapolis went 0-for-14 on third-down conversions, the second-worst mark in...
Doug Pederson guides Jags vs. former mentor Andy Reid's Chiefs
There often comes a day when the student becomes the master. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is just hoping that day doesn't come any time soon. Reid will be pitted against one of his former disciples Sunday when the Chiefs take on the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC showdown. Doug Pederson is in his first year as coach of the Jaguars (3-6) but knows a thing or two about Reid after serving on his coaching staff in Kansas City and Philadelphia after also...
Mike McCarthy returns to old stomping grounds as Cowboys visit Packers
Mike McCarthy will be back on the sideline of familiar Lambeau Field when he guides the Dallas Cowboys against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. It marks the first time that McCarthy will coach the Cowboys against the Packers, a team he guided to four NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl title during a tenure from 2006-18. The pain from being fired has dissipated and McCarthy is looking forward...
