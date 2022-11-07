NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

- Net worth: $50 million Everyone likes a good comeback story, and Ryan Tannehill is one of the more impressive. The quarterback spent six seasons on the Miami Dolphins after being drafted eighth overall in 2012. In 2019, he was traded to the Tennessee Titans and served as backup to Marcus Mariota until midway through the season. As a starter, Tannehill led the Titans to the AFC Championship and was named that year's Comeback Player of the Year, as well as a Pro Bowler. In the two seasons that followed, he helped the Titans win division titles. You may also like: Disparities in the racial makeup of players, coaches, and others in the NFL

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO